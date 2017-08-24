South Bay showdown highlights first Friday of high school football

Friday’s top high school games:
Gardena Serra at Harbor City Narbonne, 7 p.m.: City Section power Narbonne gets to see how well its offense is able to move the ball against an elite defense that features eight returning starters. All-City quarterback Jalen Chatman and running back Jermar Jefferson, a transfer from Redondo, should benefit from Narbonne’s strong offensive line. Serra unveils new quarterback Blaze McKibbin, who will be judged by his ability to get the ball to the Cavaliers’ playmakers and avoid mistakes. The pick: Serra.
Garfield at Montebello, 7 p.m.: These neighborhood schools haven’t met in more than 30 years. It should be a fun game with the focus on veteran quarterbacks, Garfield’s Henry Polanco and Montebello’s Gabriel Tapia. The team that does a better job protecting the quarterback should win. The pick: Montebello.
