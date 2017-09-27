This week's best high school football games, for Thursday

Thursday’s top high school football games
Gardena Serra (2-2, 1-0) at Chaminade (4-1, 1-0), 7 p.m.: The Mission League championship could be decided in this game that has produced a series of memorable meetings since 2009. Chaminade’s balance on offense could be decisive. Its offensive line combined with running back Andrew Van Buren should put pressure on Serra’s outstanding defense, led by linebacker Merlin Robertson. Serra needs a strong game from quarterback Blaze McKibbin. The pick: Chaminade.
Valencia (4-0) at Calabasas (4-0), 7 p.m.: Both of these Southern Section Division 2 powers have high-scoring offenses. Valencia quarterback Connor Downs has had only one pass intercepted. His ability to play mistake-free football is critical. Running back Moises Haynes has nine touchdowns. Calabasas is loaded with quality skill-position players, particularly at receiver, and sophomore quarterback Jaden Casey has taken full advantage. The pick: Calabasas.
Friday’s top game
Culver City (4-0) vs. Dorsey (0-4) at Rancho Cienega Park, 7 p.m.: Dorsey has been getting pummeled in losses to top Southern Section teams. It’s time for the Dons to make a stand. Somehow, their offensive line must enable the team’s speed to take charge. Culver City finally gets tested. Quarterback Jonathan Martin has 21 touchdown passes. The pick: Dorsey.
