The Southland's top high school wide receivers for 2017

Jalen Hall; Long Beach Poly; 6-3; 175; Sr.; Hawkins transfer gets chance to further prove himself.

Andre Hunt; Paraclete; 6-0; 175; Sr.; USC commit has quickness and good instincts.

Delon Hurt; Servite; 6-0; 190; Sr.; Made 61 catches last season and is as reliable as they come.

Austin Osborne; Mission Viejo; 6-3; 190; Sr.; Washington commit had 16 touchdown catches last season.

CJ Parks; Mater Dei; 5-11; 180; Sr.; Might have the best hands in the Southland.

Mycah Pittman; Calabasas; 6-0; 190; Jr.; Oaks Christian transfer is a big-play weapon.

Khalil Shakir; Vista Murrieta; 6-2; 185; Sr.; Has big-play potential.

Kobe Smith; Serra; 6-2; 160; Sr.; Two-sport athlete can catch, jump and run precise patterns.

Amon-ra St. Brown; Mater Dei; 6-0; 180; Sr.; Caught 21 touchdown passes last season.

Marquis Spiker; Murrieta Valley; 6-3; 180; Sr.; Washington commit caught 90 passes last season, 26 for touchdowns.

Michael Wilson; Chaminade; 6-3; 195; Sr.; Stanford commit seems to get better every game.

Best of the rest

Jaden Allen; Bishop Amat; 5-10; 165; Jr.; Lots of speed and big-play ability.

David Atencio; Edison; 6-2; 175; Sr.; Two-sport athlete with good quickness and hands.

Lance Babb II; Schurr; 6-0; 195; Sr.; Sure-handed wideout made 57 catches last season.

Davion Bennett; Los Angeles; 6-2; 215; Sr.; Good athlete with speed and big hands.

Colby Bowman; St. John Bosco; 6-3; 185; Jr.; Has been timed at 4.5 seconds for 40 yards.

Jermaine Braddock; Charter Oak; 6-1; 180; Sr.; Two-sport athlete had 63 catches last season, 12 for touchdowns.

Gary Bryant; Corona Centennial; 5-11; 165; So.; The Huskies’ next big-time offensive force.

Devon Cooley; St. John Bosco; 6-1; 160; Sr.; UCLA commit moves from Buena Park.

Fernando Corona; Banning; 6-3; 190; Sr.; Caught nine passes for touchdowns last season.

Ryan Cragun; St. Margaret’s; 6-1; 185; Sr.; Caught 22 touchdown passes last season.

Josh Delgado; St. John Bosco; 5-11; 170; Jr.; Was impressive in summer passing competitions.

Bryce Farrell; Oaks Christian; 6-0; 160; So.; Ready to become a standout.

Kyle Ford; Orange Lutheran; 6-3; 195; Jr.; Servite transfer is a rising college prospect.

J.J. Hernandez; Sierra Canyon; 6-1; 185; Jr.; Go-to player on offense.

John Humphreys; Corona del Mar; 6-4; 195; So.; A star in the making.

John Jackson III; Serra; 6-2; 200; Sr.; Picks up yards after catches.

Tyler Jones; Aliso Niguel; 6-2; 200; Sr.; Caught 14 touchdown passes last season.

Malone Mataele; Santa Margarita; 5-11; 170; Sr.; Committed to Utah.

Bru McCoy; Mater Dei; 6-3; 205; Jr.; After injury, he’s back and ready to make impact.

Nikko Remigio; Mater Dei; 5-11; 185; Sr.; Cal commit is part of the region’s best receiving corps.

Dakota Smith; Loyola; 6-2; 205; Sr.; Will be one of the best in the Mission League.

Dylan Thomas; Santa Fe 6-2; 185; Sr.; Committed to Colorado.

Brycen Tremayne; Venice; 6-3; 185; Sr.; Brilliant student is wanted by Ivy League schools.

Cyrus Wallace; Dos Pueblos; 6-3; 195; Sr.; Had 91 receptions last season, 12 for touchdowns.

Rayshawn Williams; Crenshaw; 6-2; 175; Sr.; Coming back from knee surgery.

Johnny Wilson; Calabasas; 6-4; 190; So.; Looks like a future All-American.

CAPTION Conor McGregor takes questions about his upcoming fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. during media day at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. Conor McGregor takes questions about his upcoming fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. during media day at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. CAPTION Conor McGregor takes questions about his upcoming fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. during media day at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. Conor McGregor takes questions about his upcoming fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. during media day at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 13-10 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Their discussion includes Sean McVay's first game as coach, quarterback Jared Goff and the arrival of receiver Sammy Watkins from Buffalo. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 13-10 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Their discussion includes Sean McVay's first game as coach, quarterback Jared Goff and the arrival of receiver Sammy Watkins from Buffalo. CAPTION Receiver Sammy Watkins, who the Rams acquired in a trade with the Bills earlier this week, arrived in Los Angeles on Saturday and watched the preseason game against the Cowboys from the sideline. Receiver Sammy Watkins, who the Rams acquired in a trade with the Bills earlier this week, arrived in Los Angeles on Saturday and watched the preseason game against the Cowboys from the sideline. CAPTION Unbeaten boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. drew a big crowd of reporters and photographers during a workout at his boxing club in Las Vegas. Unbeaten boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. drew a big crowd of reporters and photographers during a workout at his boxing club in Las Vegas. CAPTION Unbeaten boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. draws a big crowd of reporters and photographers during a workout attended by the media on Thursday in Las Vegas. Unbeaten boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. draws a big crowd of reporters and photographers during a workout attended by the media on Thursday in Las Vegas.

eric.sondheimer@latimes.com

Twitter: latsondheimer