The Southland's top high school wide receivers for 2017

Jalen Hall; Long Beach Poly; 6-3; 175; Sr.; Hawkins transfer gets chance to further prove himself.
Andre Hunt; Paraclete; 6-0; 175; Sr.; USC commit has quickness and good instincts.
Delon Hurt; Servite; 6-0; 190; Sr.; Made 61 catches last season and is as reliable as they come.
Austin Osborne; Mission Viejo; 6-3; 190; Sr.; Washington commit had 16 touchdown catches last season.
CJ Parks; Mater Dei; 5-11; 180; Sr.; Might have the best hands in the Southland.
Mycah Pittman; Calabasas; 6-0; 190; Jr.; Oaks Christian transfer is a big-play weapon.
Khalil Shakir; Vista Murrieta; 6-2; 185; Sr.; Has big-play potential.
Kobe Smith; Serra; 6-2; 160; Sr.; Two-sport athlete can catch, jump and run precise patterns.
Amon-ra St. Brown; Mater Dei; 6-0; 180; Sr.; Caught 21 touchdown passes last season.
Marquis Spiker; Murrieta Valley; 6-3; 180; Sr.; Washington commit caught 90 passes last season, 26 for touchdowns.
Michael Wilson; Chaminade; 6-3; 195; Sr.; Stanford commit seems to get better every game.
Best of the rest
Jaden Allen; Bishop Amat; 5-10; 165; Jr.; Lots of speed and big-play ability.
David Atencio; Edison; 6-2; 175; Sr.; Two-sport athlete with good quickness and hands.
Lance Babb II; Schurr; 6-0; 195; Sr.; Sure-handed wideout made 57 catches last season.
Davion Bennett; Los Angeles; 6-2; 215; Sr.; Good athlete with speed and big hands.
Colby Bowman; St. John Bosco; 6-3; 185; Jr.; Has been timed at 4.5 seconds for 40 yards.
Jermaine Braddock; Charter Oak; 6-1; 180; Sr.; Two-sport athlete had 63 catches last season, 12 for touchdowns.
Gary Bryant; Corona Centennial; 5-11; 165; So.; The Huskies’ next big-time offensive force.
Devon Cooley; St. John Bosco; 6-1; 160; Sr.; UCLA commit moves from Buena Park.
Fernando Corona; Banning; 6-3; 190; Sr.; Caught nine passes for touchdowns last season.
Ryan Cragun; St. Margaret’s; 6-1; 185; Sr.; Caught 22 touchdown passes last season.
Josh Delgado; St. John Bosco; 5-11; 170; Jr.; Was impressive in summer passing competitions.
Bryce Farrell; Oaks Christian; 6-0; 160; So.; Ready to become a standout.
Kyle Ford; Orange Lutheran; 6-3; 195; Jr.; Servite transfer is a rising college prospect.
J.J. Hernandez; Sierra Canyon; 6-1; 185; Jr.; Go-to player on offense.
John Humphreys; Corona del Mar; 6-4; 195; So.; A star in the making.
John Jackson III; Serra; 6-2; 200; Sr.; Picks up yards after catches.
Tyler Jones; Aliso Niguel; 6-2; 200; Sr.; Caught 14 touchdown passes last season.
Malone Mataele; Santa Margarita; 5-11; 170; Sr.; Committed to Utah.
Bru McCoy; Mater Dei; 6-3; 205; Jr.; After injury, he’s back and ready to make impact.
Nikko Remigio; Mater Dei; 5-11; 185; Sr.; Cal commit is part of the region’s best receiving corps.
Dakota Smith; Loyola; 6-2; 205; Sr.; Will be one of the best in the Mission League.
Dylan Thomas; Santa Fe 6-2; 185; Sr.; Committed to Colorado.
Brycen Tremayne; Venice; 6-3; 185; Sr.; Brilliant student is wanted by Ivy League schools.
Cyrus Wallace; Dos Pueblos; 6-3; 195; Sr.; Had 91 receptions last season, 12 for touchdowns.
Rayshawn Williams; Crenshaw; 6-2; 175; Sr.; Coming back from knee surgery.
Johnny Wilson; Calabasas; 6-4; 190; So.; Looks like a future All-American.
