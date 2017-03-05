Baseball: This week's top 25 rankings by The Times

Here's this week's first top 25 prep baseball rankings by The Times after the opening week of games.

Ranking, team, record, comment and last week's ranking.

1. CHATSWORTH (4-0); Face Harvard-Westlake on Tuesday in Easton final at 7 p.m. at Birmingahm; 1

2. SOUTH HILLS (4-0); Play in Bonita tournament semifinals; 2

3. HUNTINGTON BEACH (4-0); Hagen Danner hit two home runs in win over Orange Lutheran; 3

4. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (4-0); Ace Jesse Bergin debuts on Tuesday; 4

5. MATER DEI (2-0); Jonathan Schiffer is living up to hype; 5

6. EL TORO (2-1); Pitching depth is very good; 6

7. ORANGE LUTHERAN (2-1); Garrett Mitchell is five for 10; 7

8. JSERRA (0-0); Doubleheader vs. Huntington Beach on Saturday; 9

9. VALENCIA (3-1); Vikings’ pitching is outstanding; 10

10. CHAMINADE (4-0); Freshman Carter Graham is 8 for 17; 17

11. HART (3-1); Hitting attack is solid; 7

12. CARTER (3-0); Anthony Villegas has 10 strikeouts in nine innings; NR

13. MISSION VIEJO (3-1); Tanner Bibee is pitching like the ace he is; 15

14. OAKS CHRISTIAN (3-1); Rylan Thomas is a hitting star; 22

15. ALISO NIGUEL (3-2); Brett Helmkamp is five for 10; 13

16. YUCAIPA (3-0); Outstanding pitching early in season; NR

17. GAHR (2-2); Young players make Gladiators very dangerous; 20

18. SIMI VALLEY (2-2); Justin Campbell debuts on Friday; 12

19. BONITA (2-1); Tommy Delgado is hitting well; 16

20. LA MIRADA (3-0); Pitching is coming through; NR

21. GLENDORA (5-0); Freshman Jacob Gonzalez has eight hits; NR

22. KING (3-1); Rory Smith is big bat early on; 19

23. AYALA (4-0); Sophomore Joe Naranjo is 8 for 16; NR

24. SERVITE (4-1); Face Chatsworth on March 14; NR

25. CORONA (1-2); A dangerous team with great pitching; NR

