Football: Best prep all-star team is coming to SoCal on Saturday _ IMG Academy

IMG Academy from Bradenton, Fla., is coming to Southern California on Saturday to take on Corona Centennial at 7:30 p.m at Mission Viejo as part fo the Honor Bowl.

IMG is about as close to an all-star team as you're going to find. They're part of the Florida High School Athletic Assn., which makes them legal to play a CIF team.

From last year's football roster, there were players from 21 different states, plus Puerto Rico. There were also players from Japan, Germany and Canada.

This year's team has players from 26 different states, plus Sweden, Mexico, Australia, Panama, Bolivia and Canada.

On this year's team, 17 of the players are ranked in ESPN's top 300 football prospects. Among the players is receiver Brian Highower, who played at Calabasas last season.

Centennial Coach Matt Logan joked how how he hopes none of his players decide to move to Florida next year.

Centennial, though, still should give IMG a very good game with its high-powered offense.

On Friday night at Mission Viejo, Oaks Christian will play Pennsylvania St. Joseph's at 5 p.m. and Mission Viejo will play Oak Hills at 8 p.m.

On Saturday, Gardena Serra will play New Jersey St. Joseph at noon, followed by Clayton Valley vs. Helix at 4 p.m.

