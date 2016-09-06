Football: Carson's Tyler Washington keeps family tradition going

When junior Tyler Washington returned kickoffs 80 and 75 for touchdowns last week for Carson against South East, it was another day for Carson fans to celebrate the Washington family.

Al Washington, Tyler's uncle, was the 1982 City Section player of the year for the Colts. His father, Lenny, is an assistant coach and former Carson quarterback.

Tyler is only 5 feet 7, 135 pounds, but he's smart, has speed and knows how to play football with a fearless attitude. He's not afraid of facing bigger opponents.

"It was overwhelming to see everybody bigger than me, but I had trust in my ability that God has given me," he said.

Carson defeated South East, 38-36, and plays host to Hawkins (2-0) on Friday night.

