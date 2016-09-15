Football: Matthew Robinson throws three TD passes in JSerra upset win over Vista Murrieta

The schedule keeps getting tougher, but JSerra isn't backing down one bit.

No. 6-ranked Vista Murrieta came to Saddleback College on Thursday to take on the Lions and left with a 28-14 defeat thanks to JSerra quarterback Matthew Robinson, who threw three touchdown passes.

JSerra (3-1) opened a 21-0 halftime lead. Sophomore Thomas Huff, who has lots of speed, caught touchdown passes of 21 and 14 yards. Riley O'Brien added a two-yard touchdown run.

Meanwhile, JSerra's defense kept the Broncos (3-1) from breaking off any big plays and pressured quarterback Karson Greeley. Javelin Guidry finally put Vista Murrieta on the scoreboard with a touchdown run in the third quarter.

O'Brien added his second TD of the night, catching a short pass from Robinson.

JSerra has played Sacramento, Alemany and Bishop Amat and ends its nonleague season against Los Alamitos next week before entering Trinity League play against the likes of unbeaten Mater Dei and St. John Bosco.

What's clear they have a terrific leader and versatile player in Robinson, who makes great decisions and knows how to get the ball to his playmakers.

