Ryan Hopkins helps JSerra improve to 4-0 with victory over San Diego Lincoln

Quarterback Ryan Hopkins, looking like a sprinter in track and field, kept choosing his moments to leave the pocket on Friday night to unleash his speed and moves that left San Diego Lincoln players unable to catch him.

The junior from JSerra broke loose for touchdown runs of 61 and 34 yards in the first half at Southwestern College. He also had a 29-yard touchdown pass to Dylan Brown and fired a 20-yard touchdown pass to Brett DeBergh in the third quarter of a 28-19 victory over the No. 1 team in the San Diego Section.

That’s four times this season Hopkins has scored touchdowns on runs of 20 yards or longer.

Call him Running Ryan Hopkins. pic.twitter.com/4BoA6BeOha — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 14, 2024

“It really helped me,” he said of his spring track workouts.

Don’t ever say running track is a waste of time for football players. Hopkins ran a 10.97-second 100 meters and was a member of the school-record setting 400-meter relay team. All that speed is now being displayed on Friday nights for the unbeaten Lions (4-0).

QB Ryan Hopkins now has four TD runs of 20 or longer this season. Two carries 95 yard tonight. JSerra 21, Lincoln 13. Late first quarter. pic.twitter.com/OVAIFJ4lRf — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 14, 2024

“He’s been training so hard for this season and this moment,” coach Victor Santa Cruz said.

JSerra struggled to a 21-13 halftime lead. The Lions’ offensive line was called for four holding penalties, twice taking away potential first-down opportunities and stalling drives. Lincoln running back Aden Jackson gained 88 of his game-high 140 yards rushing in the first half and had a two-yard touchdown run.

Wow. You know who No. 19 is. Madden Faraimo. pic.twitter.com/JFk9dhffwF — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 14, 2024

There were lots of things that JSerra will need to clean up before Trinity League play begins next month, but the Lions do have standout linebacker Madden Faraimo, who contributed at least 10 solo tackles, starting with the second play from scrimmage when he wrapped up Lincoln running back Donald Reed and pushed him back 10 yards before sending him to the turf.

“I would not like it if Madden was on the other team,” Hopkins said.

Faraimo, 6 feet 3 and 230 pounds, is being recruited by USC, Notre Dame, Texas and Washington.

What a catch by Brett DeBergh. 52 seconds left in third. JSerra goes up 28-13 over Lincoln. pic.twitter.com/j3MowtG4zC — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 14, 2024

JSerra’s offensive line was called for five holding penalties overall and gave up four sacks.

“We’ve got to grow,” Santa Cruz told his team.

The Lions, off to their best start since the 2018 season, will face Damien (3-1) next week.

“You want to have good learning lessons now because everything in the Trinity League has to go right,” Santa Cruz said.

Brett DeBergh of JSerra makes a leaping touchdown grab in the second half against San Diego Lincoln. (Craig Weston)

Hopkins finished with 117 yards passing and 113 yards rushing.

Quarterback Akili Smith Jr. of Lincoln passed for 141 yards and ran for 43 yards.

“I think we can learn a lot,” Hopkins said. “Some penalties we can eliminate.”