Football: The two Notre Dames in the Southern Section are off to 2-0 starts

It's good to be Notre Dame, whether your school is in Sherman Oaks or Riverside. The two Notre Dames have started the season 2-0.

The Sherman Oaks Notre Dame team hasn't been tested but will face a good quarterback on Friday in Kaymen Cureton of Leuzinger before having to take on Corona Centennial next week.

The Riverside Notre Dame team will get a good test from St. Paul on Friday. The Titans are coming off a 14-1 season. They're in Division 9.

The Knights are in Division 2. Imagine if there were a game between the two Notre Dames. The bands would know how to play the fight song correctly.

