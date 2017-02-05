Super Bowl: Slow start for the offenses

The defenses seem to have the early edge in the first quarter after the opening drives of each team stalled out.

After an initial three and out from the Patriots, the Falcons showed some life on the ground with a long run by Devonta Freeman. That drives stalled just after the Falcons crossed mid-field.

The Patriots were able to get out of the shadow of their own end zone during their second drive but two sacks by the Falcons defense forced them to punt.

Midway through the first quarter the game is still scoreless.

-- Angel Rodriguez