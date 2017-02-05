Falcons get closer to win with 28-9 lead entering 4th quarter

Matt Ryan and company took control early in the third quarter, throwing a six-yard touchdown pass to Tevin Coleman to extend the Falcons' lead to 28-3.

The Patriots responded with a touchdown drive culminated by a Tom Brady pass to James White. The Patriots missed the extra point leaving the score 28-9 with two minutes left in the quarter.

The Patriots defense made a big stop near the end of the quarter to give the offense the ball back at the start of the fourth.