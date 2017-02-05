The New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons play in the final NFL game of the season today at NRG Stadium in Houston. Follow all the action below.
Falcons get closer to win with 28-9 lead entering 4th quarter
Matt Ryan and company took control early in the third quarter, throwing a six-yard touchdown pass to Tevin Coleman to extend the Falcons' lead to 28-3.
The Patriots responded with a touchdown drive culminated by a Tom Brady pass to James White. The Patriots missed the extra point leaving the score 28-9 with two minutes left in the quarter.
The Patriots defense made a big stop near the end of the quarter to give the offense the ball back at the start of the fourth.