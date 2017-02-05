It's the Freeman and Jones show on opening touchdown drive

Atlanta offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan is coaching Julio Jones for the final time before Shanahan becomes head coach of the San Francisco 49ers.

He finally got the ball into Jones’ hands in the second quarter.

The dominating receiver showed his strength by grabbing a 19-yard reception over the middle in traffic and then got open on the next play for a 23-yard gain.

That, of course, opened up things for running back Devonta Freeman, who broke off runs of 15 and nine yards before scoring on a five-yard run.