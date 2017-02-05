The New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons play in the final NFL game of the season today at NRG Stadium in Houston. Follow all the action below.
Meanwhile, in Florida . . .
President Trump cited his friendships with Patriots owner Bob Kraft and quarterback Tom Brady when making his Super Bowl prediction: New England to win by eight over the Atlanta Falcons.
He made the prediction during an interview shown by Fox before the game.
The president later took to Twitter, hoping all enjoyed the game.