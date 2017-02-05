BUSINESS
Californians are paying billions for power they don't need
Sports

The New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons play in the final NFL game of the season today at NRG Stadium in Houston. Follow all the action below.


Meanwhile, in Florida . . .

President Donald Trump chats with First Lady Melania Trump while watching the Super Bowl at Trump International Golf Club Palm Beach on Sunday. (Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images)
President Donald Trump chats with First Lady Melania Trump while watching the Super Bowl at Trump International Golf Club Palm Beach on Sunday. (Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images)

President Trump cited his friendships with Patriots owner Bob Kraft and quarterback Tom Brady when making his Super Bowl prediction: New England to win by eight over the Atlanta Falcons.

He made the prediction during an interview shown by Fox before the game.

The president later took to Twitter, hoping all enjoyed the game.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
59°