Super Bowl: Falcons defense comes up big again

Hold everything!

That’s what the Falcons’ secondary seemed to be doing during a Patriots’ drive.

Cornerback Brian Poole was called for holding, cornerback Robert Alford was cited and then Poole was called again — all on third down.

But Alford got off the hook by intercepting a Tom Brady pass and returning it 82 yards for a touchdown to make the score, 21-0.

It was the second-longest interception for a touchdown in Super Bowl history.