The New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons play in the final NFL game of the season today at NRG Stadium in Houston. Follow all the action below.
Super Bowl: Falcons defense comes up big again
|Gary Klein
Hold everything!
That’s what the Falcons’ secondary seemed to be doing during a Patriots’ drive.
Cornerback Brian Poole was called for holding, cornerback Robert Alford was cited and then Poole was called again — all on third down.
But Alford got off the hook by intercepting a Tom Brady pass and returning it 82 yards for a touchdown to make the score, 21-0.
It was the second-longest interception for a touchdown in Super Bowl history.