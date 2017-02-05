BUSINESS
Californians are paying billions for power they don't need
Sports

The New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons play in the final NFL game of the season today at NRG Stadium in Houston. Follow all the action below.


Super Bowl: Falcons defense comes up big again

Gary Klein

Hold everything!

That’s what the Falcons’ secondary seemed to be doing during a Patriots’ drive.

Cornerback Brian Poole was called for holding, cornerback Robert Alford was cited and then Poole was called again — all on third down.

But Alford got off the hook by intercepting a Tom Brady pass and returning it 82 yards for a touchdown to make the score, 21-0.

It was the second-longest interception for a touchdown in Super Bowl history.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady fails to tackle Falcons defensive back Robert Alford after he intercepted a pass during the second quarter. (Patrick Smith / Getty Images)
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady fails to tackle Falcons defensive back Robert Alford after he intercepted a pass during the second quarter. (Patrick Smith / Getty Images)

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
59°