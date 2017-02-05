Super Bowl: Jackie Slater honored with other players from HBCUs

Former Rams offensive tackle Jackie Slater was among the Pro Football Hall of Famers from historically black colleges who were introduced before the game.

Slater played at Jackson State before he was selected by the Rams in the third round of the 1976 draft.

Slater’s son, Matthew Slater, played at UCLA and is a Pro Bowl special teams player for the Patriots.

Receiver Jerry Rice, who played at Mississippi Valley State, received the loudest ovation.