Super Bowl: Politics front and center at start of game

With politics serving as one of the subtexts to the run-up to Super Bowl LI, it was no surprise that the pregame festivities featured some political overtones.

As they sang “America the Beautiful,” the Schuyler Sisters from the original cast of the smash Broadway musical “Hamilton” -- Phillipa Soo, Renée Elise Goldsberry, and Jasmine Cephas – sang, “And crown thy good with brotherhood – and sisterhood.”

Former President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara received resounding cheers and a standing ovation before they tossed the coin before kickoff.