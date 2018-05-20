Justify, following in the footsteps of American Pharoah, is one race away from the Triple Crown

"Those great horses get to the top of the stretch and you think, 'Aw, they're empty,' and they still get there, said Baffert, standing outside the Pimlico stakes barn as Justify was getting ready to leave his stall and be transported to Churchill Downs. "When American Pharoah hit the quarter pole [in the Kentucky Derby], he was empty, yet he still won the Derby. I think [Justify's] next race will be really big. You can't just come and bring it all the time. This will set him up for the next one."