Bob Baffert shares his thoughts about the Kentucky Derby

After winning the Kentucky Oaks with Abel Tasman, veteran trainer Bob Baffert was asked what he thought about the Kentucky Derby. This is an edited version of his response (Baffert does not have a horse in the Derby):

"I ask other people and everybody says, 'I don't know.' It's like the 'I don't know' Derby. I think there are some nice horses in there. There's a lot of parity. There hasn't been a horse separate himself from the pack yet. And usually the Kentucky Derby will do that. I think a horse is going to do something [Saturday].

"I don't know which one it is. But one of them is going to do that to get everybody chimed in. I think all the races have been pretty close. You know, you've got the winner of the Florida Derby [Always Dreaming], I think Todd Pletcher's horse is really fast .... A lot of horses have to have their own way, [such as] Irish War Cry. You have got the California horses, they're tough. McCraken is a hometown horse that you hear all these whispers.

"That's the only thing about this week. I didn't hear anybody whispering about Abel Tasman [winner of the Kentucky Oaks for Baffert]. I was sort of like, wait a minute, maybe I don't have a shot. But, you know, forget the whispers. At the end of the day, the cream rises to the top.

"They have all looked really, really good. I have been watching them train. And my wife says, 'Which one do you like?' I said, 'When they come by, they all look good.'

"The horse that won the Blue Grass, Irap, maybe he's waking up. A lot of horses wake up once they start going a 1 1/8 [mile]. That starts separating those horses. At 1 1/16, they all stay together. When they start going 1 1/8, they're real quiet. War Emblem, you remember him. When they start going that distance, that's when the big engines kick in."