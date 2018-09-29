Letters: It's nervous time for Dodgers fans

Having been a Angels fan my entire life, the championship season of 2002 was awesome. I lived through so many dismal and heartbreaking seasons that 2002 took away all of the pain many Angel fans felt for so long. Mike Scioscia did not have the greatest talent, but he was able to mold a group of 25 players and turn into one of the most exciting baseball playoffs in modern era. For that I say "Thank you, Mike,” because every spring training I say to myself will this be the season the Angels go to the World Series again.