Wooden Awards: Kansas' Frank Mason receives player of the year and top point guard honors

Kansas guard Frank Mason was a two-time winner at the College Basketball Awards Presented Friday at LA Live, earning both the John R. Wooden Award that goes to the player of the year as well as the Bob Cousy Award given to the top point guard.

Mason won the awards after becoming the first player in Big 12 Conference history to average 20.0 points and 5.0 rebounds in a season. UCLA freshman point guard Lonzo Ball was also among the five finalists for the Wooden Award.

Washington’s Kelsey Plum was the female recipient of the John R. Wooden Award after breaking NCAA records for career points (3,527), points in a season (1,109) and career free throws made (912).

Kentucky’s Malik Monk won the Jerry West Award as the nation’s top shooting guard, Villanova’s Josh Hart won the Julius Erving Award as the nation’s top small forward, Baylor’s Johnathan Motley won the Karl Malone Award as the nation’s top power forward and Gonzaga’s Przemek Karnowski won the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award as the nation’s top center.

Notre Dame women’s Coach Muffet McGraw was honored with the Wooden Legends of Coaching Award.

