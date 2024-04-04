Lakers great Michael Cooper elected to Basketball Hall of Fame

Lakers great Michael Cooper, left, speaks with coach Pat Riley during a game in 1985. Lakers legends Magic Johnson and James Worthy say Cooper is part of the 2024 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Game Class of 2024.

Michael Cooper, the defensive backbone of one of the most dominant teams in NBA history, has been elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, according to a pair of social media posts from his “Showtime” Lakers teammates.

Cooper was announced as a finalist for the 2024 class during NBA All-Star weekend in Indianapolis. He was previously a finalist for the class of 2021.

“I don’t even know where to start! I tried to wait until Saturday…but I just can’t hold the news,” Magic Johnson posted on X Thursday night. “I’m so so thrilled that my Showtime running mate and one of my best friends Michael Cooper has been elected into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame!!

“Coop is the greatest defensive player I’ve ever seen in the NBA — and I would know because I went up against him every single day in practice! His play on the offensive end was strong too. He was an excellent point guard and 3-point shooting threat.”

Jerry West reportedly will also be entering the Hall of Fame, for the third time, as a contributor to the game. The entire 2024 Hall of Fame class will be formally revealed Saturday during the NCAA men’s basketball Final Four.

Cooper played 837 NBA games, all with the Lakers. He won five NBA championships, appeared on eight All-Defensive teams and won the Lakers’ lone Defensive Player of the Year award in 1987.

He averaged 8.9 points, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game during his 12 season NBA career.

“Congratulations to the Minister of Defense, Michael Cooper — 2024 inductee to the Hall of Fame,” James Worthy posted on X. “WELL DESERVED!”

He joins “Showtime” teammates Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Worthy, Johnson and coach Pat Riley in the Hall of Fame.

He’s the 31st player to wear a Lakers uniform and get elected to the Hall of Fame.

“He was mentally and physically tough, which made him such an amazing teammate. And I can’t forget about our special alley oops, aka the Coop-a-Loop! I loved throwing him those high lobs, which always sent the Forum into a frenzy!” Johnson posted. “I’m so happy for Michael, his wife Yvonne, and his kids for this well-deserved honor and Laker Nation should be ecstatic as well! Cookie and I can’t wait to support Coop at the Hall of Fame ceremony on August 17th.”