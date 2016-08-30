Indians close to acquiring Crisp

Outfielder Coco Crisp is on the verge of returning to the Cleveland Indians, who have agreed in principle to a trade with the Oakland Athletics, a person familiar with the deal told the Associated Press on Tuesday night. The person spoke on condition of anonymity.

The trade would have to be official by Wednesday for Crisp, 36, to be eligible for the postseason. He spent his first four seasons in the majors with the Indians, who lead the American League Central and have been seeking outfield depth.

Crisp is batting .234 with 11 homers and 47 RBIs in 102 games.

Steven Matz (shoulder tightness) is not ready to come off the disabled list, and the New York Mets have scratched the left-hander from his scheduled start Thursday. Mets second baseman Neil Walker (stiff back) was out of the lineup for the third consecutive game. ... Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Gerrit Cole, on the DL because of an elbow problem, expressed confidence he’ll return this season after playing catch Tuesday.