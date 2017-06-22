MLB: Kyle Schwarber sent to the minors by Cubs

The Chicago Cubs on Thursday sent outfielder Kyle Schwarber to triple-A Iowa and put outfielder Jason Heyward on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to Monday.

Heyward has an abrasion on his left hand.

Schwarber, the fourth overall pick in the 2014 amateur draft, is batting .171 with 12 homers and 28 RBIs in 64 games.

He made his major league debut in 2015 and hit .246 with 16 homers and 43 RBIs in 69 games.

Schwarber sat out most of last season because of a leg injury.

Catcher Stephen Vogt was designated for assignment by the Oakland Athletics, who put rookie infielder Matt Chapman on the DL because of an infection in his left knee that kept him out of three games in a row. Vogt hit .217 with four home runs and 20 RBIs in 54 games. ...

A person familiar with the negotiations said that former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter told the Miami Marlins he still doesn’t have the necessary money to buy the team but is close. The person described the status of the Marlins sale talks to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team isn’t discussing the negotiations publicly.