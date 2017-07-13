MLB: Cubs acquire Jose Quintana

The Chicago Cubs found the pitching help they were looking for just a few miles from Wrigley Field. They hope it will give the scuffling team the kick it needs.

The defending World Series champions acquired left-handed ace Jose Quintana from the White Sox on Thursday in a major trade between crosstown rivals that could shake up the NL Central race.

By landing the 2016 All-Star, the Cubs made it clear they’re not giving up on a difficult season after arriving at the break two games under .500. They also added a pitcher who figures to be a key piece in the rotation for at least the next few years.

“We had a bad first half,” said Theo Epstein, the Cubs’ president of baseball operations. “We did. We own that. We know we can do better.”

By trading for Quintana, they brought in an elite starter who is under club control through 2020. They had to give up two top prospects in outfielder Eloy Jimenez and right-handed pitcher Dylan Cease along with minor league infielders Matt Rose and Bryant Flete.

Etc.

White Sox reliever Nate Jones underwent season-ending arm surgery. Sidelined since April 28 because of inflammation in his right elbow, he experienced discomfort during a throwing session last week. ...

The Tampa Bay Rays placed injured outfielder Colby Rasmus on the restricted list after the player’s decision to “step away from baseball.” ...

The Milwaukee Brewers acquired left-handed reliever Tyler Webb from the New York Yankees for minor league first baseman Garrett Cooper.