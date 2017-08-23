MLB: Cardinals closer Trevor Rosenthal to have Tommy John surgery

The St. Louis Cardinals announced Wednesday that closer Trevor Rosenthal was being moved from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day DL and that the right elbow injury would require Tommy John surgery.

“I think just the timing of it, being right in the middle of this race and the way my personal season had been taking shape and the way the team has been playing recently. Tough timing,” Rosenthal said.

“It felt like we were getting in a groove, I was in a groove, and to kind of have this happen and take a piece away from a really good team is a little bit of a bummer.”

Rosenthal, who recorded 93 saves in 2014-15, lost the closer's job a year ago to Seung Hwan Oh but reclaimed it this season after Oh struggled. Rosenthal recorded 11 saves, giving him 118 over the past four seasons.

Cardinals general manager Mike Girsch said Rosenthal will have surgery next week.

“We hoped for better news,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. “Somebody is going to have to step in. He was really throwing the ball well.”

Orioles closer Britton has consecutive saves streak end

Zach Britton's AL-record run of converting 60 consecutive saves has ended.

The Baltimore Orioles closer blew a 7-5 lead by giving up two runs to Oakland in the ninth inning Wednesday.

Britton yielded three hits and a walk, along with a wild pitch, before being removed from the game with score tied.

Britton had not blown a save since Sept. 20, 2015, at Tampa Bay.

The left-hander finished well short of the major league record of 84 straight converted saves, set by Eric Gagne from 2002-04.

The Boston Red Sox have placed outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. on the disabled list with a sprained left thumb.

Bradley was injured while reaching for home plate during a slide in Tuesday night's game against the Cleveland Indians. He was sent back to Boston for an MRI on Wednesday.

To fill his spot on the roster, the Red Sox called up infielder Deven Marrero from Triple-A Pawtucket.

Bradley was batting .262 with 14 homers and 54 RBIs this season, hitting .400 in his last seven games.

Marrero has played 58 games in three stints in the majors this season. He has batted .212 with three homers and 23 RBIs with the Red Sox.

Indians' Jason Kipnis on disabled list again with hamstring injury

Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis is on the disabled list again with a strained right hamstring.

Kipnis returned recently after missing a month but was removed from Tuesday night's game against Boston. He grounded out in the first inning and was replaced by a pinch hitter in the third.

Kipnis joins a list of injured Indians players that seems to grow by the day. Pitchers Andrew Miller (right knee tendinitis) and Danny Salazar (sore right elbow) were placed on the 10-day DL on Tuesday.

Outfielders Michael Brantley (sprained right ankle) and Lonnie Chisenhall (strained right calf) and pitcher Josh Tomlin (strained left hamstring) have been sidelined for several weeks.

Kipnis is batting .228 with 11 homers and 30 RBIs. He was on the DL from July 9-Aug. 6 when he first injured the hamstring.

Infielder Erik Gonzalez was recalled from Triple-A Columbus.

