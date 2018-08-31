MLB: Astros extend A.J. Hinch’s contract through ’22 

The World Series champion Houston Astros have rewarded manager A.J. Hinch with a new contract that extends his run through the 2022 season.
The Astros made the announcement Thursday.
Hinch’s contract had been set to expire after this year.
The 44-year-old Hinch guided Houston to its first World Series title last season.
Hinch took over the Astros in 2015. The former major league catcher formerly managed the Arizona Diamondbacks.
No timetable on Price
Red Sox manager Alex Cora said he isn’t sure when David Price will make his next start.
The left-hander was hit by a line drive on his left wrist in the third inning of Wednesday night’s 14-6 win against Miami.
Price visited a hand specialist Thursday morning. Cora said he is fine.
Price is 14-6 with a 3.60 ERA in his first 26 starts for the AL East-leading Red Sox.
Etc.
Major League Baseball has joined with Latin American trainers to create a program designed to prevent the use of performance- enhancing substances by amateur players. The Trainer Partnership Program is voluntary and will start with operations in the Dominican Republic and Venezuela. MLB said 46 trainers have signed up.
The Cincinnati Reds activated All-Star first baseman Joey Votto from the 10-day disabled list before Thursday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers. ... In a swap of 35-year-old backup catchers, the Minnesota Twins traded Bobby Wilson to the Chicago Cubs for Chris Gimenez and a player to be named or cash.