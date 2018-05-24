Advertisement

White Sox catcher Welington Castillo suspended 80 games after positive drug test

Bill Shaikin
By
May 24, 2018 | 8:45 AM

For the second time in nine days, Major League Baseball has suspended one of its players 80 games because of a failed drug test.

Chicago White Sox catcher Welington Castillo was suspended Thursday for testing positive for erythropoietin, or EPO, the performance-enhancing substance infamously used by disgraced Tour de France champion Lance Armstrong.

Castillo, 31, is batting .267 in 33 games, with six home runs. The White Sox signed him to a two-year, $15-million contract. The suspension will cost him about $3.6 million.

"The positive test resulted from an extremely poor decision that I, and I alone, made," Castillo said in a statement. "I take full responsibility for my conduct.

In his 2013 confession to Oprah Winfrey, Armstrong said there had been an "EPO generation" of cyclists in a sport that, like baseball, had to confront an epidemic of performance-enhancing drugs.

EPO boosts energy and stamina by increasing the amount of oxygen carried in the bloodstream.

Seattle Mariners star Robinson Cano was suspended last week after testing positive for a diuretic that the drug program administrator determined had been taken to mask the use of another banned substance.

