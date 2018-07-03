MLB midseason awards: Mike Trout is the AL MVP

So many candidates — Yu Darvish, Jay Bruce, Alex Cobb, Jason Vargas, Bryan Shaw, Zack Cozart — how can you pick just one? For the least bang for the buck, we’ll go with Darvish, who is 1-3 with a 4.95 ERA in eight starts after signing a six-year, $126-million deal with the Chicago Cubs. Darvish hasn’t pitched since May 20 because of a triceps injury and suffered a setback in his rehab last week.