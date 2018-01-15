MLB: Howie Kendrick and Nationals agree to $7 million, two-year contract

The Nationals have agreed to a $7 million, two-year contract with outfielder Howie Kendrick, a deal subject to a successful physical.

Agent Pat Murphy confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on Monday. USA Today was first to report the deal.

Kendrick, 34, hit .293 with seven home runs and RBIs in 52 games with Washington after he was acquired from Philadelphia. The versatile right-handed hitter got just three plate appearances off the bench in the playoffs.

In 12 major league seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, Dodgers, Phillies and Nationals, Kendrick is a .291 hitter with a .755 OPS. He's now primarily an outfielder for Washington after playing left field, second base, first base and other positions throughout his career.

Reliever Addison Reed, Twins finalize $16.75M, 2-year deal

Right-handed reliever Addison Reed and Minnesota have finalized a $16.75 million, two-year contract, putting another pitcher with closing experience in the back of the Twins' bullpen.

The deal, agreed to over the weekend, was announced Monday. The Twins agreed to a deal with right-hander Fernando Rodney in the offseason.

Reed has 125 saves in seven major league seasons. He started last season with the New York Mets, then was traded to the Boston Red Sox. He was drafted by the Chicago White Sox in 2010 and took over the ninth inning for them two years later.

Reed had a career-best 40 saves in 2013, with 72 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings and a 3.79 ERA. He was dealt to the Arizona Diamondbacks the following offseason, then to the Mets in 2015. He served as their primary setup man for two years, filling in as the closer when Jeurys Familia was suspended or injured.