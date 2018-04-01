MLB: Delino DeShields goes on Rangers DL

Texas Rangers center fielder Delino DeShields is expected to be sidelined four to six weeks after breaking the hamate bone in his left hand while taking a swing.
The Rangers put DeShields on the 10-day disabled list Saturday, a day after he was injured in the seventh inning against the Houston Astros. DeShields remained in the game.
Cardinals make moves
The St. Louis Cardinals completed their deal with free-agent closer Greg Holland and put left-handed reliever Brett Cecil on the 10-day disabled list because of a strained pitching shoulder.
Holland, 32, signed a one-year deal for $14 million. He had 41 saves for Colorado last season and a 3-6 record with a 3.61 ERA.
Off for Easter
Arizona, Atlanta, Colorado, Milwaukee, Philadelphia and San Diego are off Sunday.
The Braves said it will be the franchise's first scheduled Sunday off since May 21, 1933, when the Boston Braves were in Pittsburgh but didn't play because of Pennsylvania's religious-based "blue laws" that dated to 1794.