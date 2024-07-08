Angels can’t handle Corey Seager and Nathaniel Lowe in loss to Rangers

Angels manager Ron Washington, center, speaks with pitcher Carson Fulmer, right, and catcher Logan O’Hoppe during the seventh inning of the Angels’ 9-4 loss Monday at Angel Stadium.

Corey Seager extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a 457-foot, two-run homer, Nathaniel Lowe had three hits and the Texas Rangers’ offense remained hot in a 9-4 victory over the Angels on Monday night at Angel Stadium.

Wyatt Langford also went deep as the Rangers had 12 hits to extend their winning streak to four games. The defending World Series champions tied a season high Sunday with 19 hits in a 13-2 victory over Tampa Bay.

Texas trailed 3-2 before breaking it open with a five-run fourth inning, including an RBI single by Lowe that gave the Rangers the lead.

Anthony Rendon had an RBI single in the seventh after being activated off the injured list before the game for the Angels, who have dropped seven of eight. The oft-injured third baseman sat out 68 games because of a left hamstring strain.

Texas right-hander Jon Gray (4-4) gave up three runs in five-plus innings for his first road win this season.

After Marcus Semien led off the game with a base hit to left, Seager drove a fastball near the top of the strike zone over the center-field shrubs and onto the berm.

The 457-foot homer was the second-longest of Seager’s career, surpassed only by a 464-foot shot he hit for the Dodgers against the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2021.

It also marked the first time since 2021 and seventh since MLB Statcast started in 2015 that an opposing hitter had a homer of at least 455 feet at Angel Stadium.

The Angels took a 3-2 lead in the second with four straight hits, including Mickey Moniak’s two-run triple down the right-field line and an RBI single by Jo Adell.

Angels shortstop Luis Guillorme is unable to tag out Texas Rangers baserunner Travis Jankowski, right, on a stolen base attempt in the sixth inning Monday. (Ryan Sun / Associated Press)

Texas regained the lead in the fourth, which included a two-run single by Semien that ended the night for Angels starter Davis Daniel. Before Semien’s hit, Langford scored on a balk and Lowe and Leody Taveras had RBI base hits.

Daniel’s two outings since throwing eight shutout innings in his first big league start on June 27 against Detroit have not gone well.

The right-hander gave up seven runs and eight hits in 3⅔ innings. He gave up five runs (four earned) in 5⅓ innings at Oakland last Wednesday.

Langford, who had four hits Sunday, extended Texas’ lead to 9-3 with a two-run homer in the seventh.

Injury update: Angels star Mike Trout (left knee) did some jogging and took swings off a tee before the game. ... Outfielder Taylor Ward (knee) is expected back in the lineup Tuesday after he made a hard slide into the wall trying to run down a foul ball Sunday at Chicago.

Up next: Rangers right-hander Max Scherzer (1-2, 2.70 ERA) has won his last three starts against the Angels. Right-hander Roansy Contreras (1-1, 4.04) takes the mound for the Angels.