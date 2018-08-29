MLB: St. Louis names Shildt manager

The Philadelphia Phillies have acquired veteran slugger Jose Bautista from the New York Mets for a player to be named or cash. Bautista has batted .196 with 11 homers and 42 RBIs for the Atlanta Braves and Mets this season. Mark Leiter Jr. was designated for assignment. David Wright is moving up to triple A to continue his rehab assignment. ... Yankees slugger Aaron Judge said he is not close to being able to swing a bat and is still experiencing pain in his fractured right wrist.