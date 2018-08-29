MLB: St. Louis names Shildt manager

The St. Louis Cardinals removed the interim tag from Mike Shildt’s title, promoting him to manager after he led the team into postseason contention since taking over for the fired Mike Matheny. Shildt has guided the Cardinals to a 27-12 record since July 15 and the top spot in the National League wild-card standings. The Cardinals were 47-46 when Matheny was fired.
The Philadelphia Phillies have acquired veteran slugger Jose Bautista from the New York Mets for a player to be named or cash. Bautista has batted .196 with 11 homers and 42 RBIs for the Atlanta Braves and Mets this season. Mark Leiter Jr. was designated for assignment. David Wright is moving up to triple A to continue his rehab assignment. ... Yankees slugger Aaron Judge said he is not close to being able to swing a bat and is still experiencing pain in his fractured right wrist.