Advertisement

Stat corner: Ballpark effects

Houston Mitchell
By
May 26, 2018 | 12:05 PM

Ballpark effects, or park factors, are, in its simplest definition, a way to easily tell if a stadium favors hitters or pitchers.

A ballpark that is neutral has a score of 100, a hitter's park is over 100 and a pitcher's park is under 100. The numbers are calculated using the last three seasons and can change from season to season.

Advertisement

For years, Dodger Stadium was a heavy pitcher's park, but after adding more seats and removing a great deal of foul territory, it has become more of a neutral park in recent years.

Now, a look at the teams with the best and worst hitter's parks:

Best for hitters

Colorado, 115

Arizona, 108

Cleveland, 108

Boston, 107

Texas, 107

Chicago Cubs, 104

New York Yankees, 104

Detroit, 104

Toronto, 103

Milwaukee, 102

Washington, 102

Advertisement

Worst for hitters

Houston, 92

Miami, 92

San Diego, 94

Tampa Bay, 94

New York Mets, 96

Oakland, 96

Angels, 97

Dodgers, 97

Chicago White Sox, 97

Philadelphia, 97

San Francisco, 97

Seattle, 97

Source: baseball-reference.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement