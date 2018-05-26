Stat corner: Ballpark effects

Ballpark effects, or park factors, are, in its simplest definition, a way to easily tell if a stadium favors hitters or pitchers.
A ballpark that is neutral has a score of 100, a hitter's park is over 100 and a pitcher's park is under 100. The numbers are calculated using the last three seasons and can change from season to season.
For years, Dodger Stadium was a heavy pitcher's park, but after adding more seats and removing a great deal of foul territory, it has become more of a neutral park in recent years.
Now, a look at the teams with the best and worst hitter's parks:
Best for hitters
Colorado, 115
Arizona, 108
Cleveland, 108
Boston, 107
Texas, 107
Chicago Cubs, 104
New York Yankees, 104
Detroit, 104
Toronto, 103
Milwaukee, 102
Washington, 102
Worst for hitters
Houston, 92
Miami, 92
San Diego, 94
Tampa Bay, 94
New York Mets, 96
Oakland, 96
Angels, 97
Dodgers, 97
Chicago White Sox, 97
Philadelphia, 97
San Francisco, 97
Seattle, 97
Source: baseball-reference.com.