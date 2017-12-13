College basketball roundup: Villanova looks like top team in rout

Jalen Brunson had 22 of his career-high 31 points in No. 1 Villanova’s dominating first half and Omari Spellman scored 27 to help lead the Wildcats to an 87-67 victory over Temple on Wednesday night in Philadelphia.

Donte DiVincenzo added 12 points for Villanova (11-0), which won its unprecedented 22nd straight Big 5 game. The Wildcats last lost a contest in the Philadelphia round-robin series to Temple on Dec. 5, 2012. The Big 5 also consists of La Salle, St. Joseph’s and Penn.

Quinton Rose scored 27 points for the Owls (6-3).

The Wildcats, who moved into the top spot in the rankings for the third straight season this week, looked like the best team in the nation in the opening 20 minutes. Villanova scored 25 of the game’s first 30 points and led 46-29 at halftime.

at No. 9 Texas A&M 113, Savannah State 66: The Aggies (9-1) got 14 points and 17 rebounds from Tyler Davis to blow out the Tigers (3-8).

at No. 24 Texas Tech 82, Kennesaw State 53: Keenan Evans scored 16 points and the Red Raiders (8-1) won for the first time as a ranked team in eight years. James Scott scored 19 for the Owls (1-8).