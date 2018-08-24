Golf: Four tied at Northern Trust; Johnson, Koepka one back

Dustin Johnson rimmed out a six-iron on the par-three sixth for one of his seven birdies to offset a triple bogey for a 67. U.S. Open and PGA champion Brooks Koepka ran off four birdies and an eagle for his 67. FedEx Cup champion Justin Thomas had four birdies in his round of 69. Brandt Snedeker withdrew from the tournament because of back spasms.