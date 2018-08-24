Golf: Four tied at Northern Trust; Johnson, Koepka one back

Sean O’Hair drilled a three-wood from 284 yards to 6 feet for eagle on No. 3. He hammered another three-wood on the par-five 17th to 10 feet, settling for a two-putt birdie. That carried O’Hair to a five-under 66, giving him a share of the lead with Kevin Tway, Jamie Lovemark and Vaughn Taylor in the Northern Trust at Paramus, N.J., the first event of the FedEx Cup playoffs.
Tiger Woods, playing for the first time since his runner-up finish at the PGA Championship, had an even-par 71. He was five shots behind and in a tie for 60th.
Dustin Johnson rimmed out a six-iron on the par-three sixth for one of his seven birdies to offset a triple bogey for a 67. U.S. Open and PGA champion Brooks Koepka ran off four birdies and an eagle for his 67. FedEx Cup champion Justin Thomas had four birdies in his round of 69. Brandt Snedeker withdrew from the tournament because of back spasms.
Daly tied for lead at Czech Masters
John Daly matched the course record with an 8-under 64 on Thursday for a share of the first-round lead in the Czech Masters.
The 52-year-old Daly was tied with European Ryder Cup hopeful Thomas Pieters of Belgium, Callum Tarren of England and Gavin Green of Malaysia. Fighting a knee injury that forced him to withdraw after two rounds last week in the PGA Tour Champions' event in New York, Daly had eight birdies in the bogey-free round at Albatross Golf Resort.
“It was fun,” Daly said. “I hit a lot of good shots and make a few putts. I drove the ball really well. There were so many pins that were perfect yardages for me — comfortable shots all day long.”
The two-time major champion won the last of his five PGA Tour titles in 2004. He won a Champions event last year in Houston.
Etc.
Ariya Jutanugarn birdied five of her last eight holes for an eight-under 64 and a share of the CP Women’s Open lead at rain-softened Wascana Country Club in Regina, Canada. Nasa Hataoka and Mariajo Uribe joined the second-ranked Jutanugarn atop the leaderboard, with Canadian star Brooke Henderson and three-time champion Lydia Ko two strokes back. ... Sweden’s Henrik Norlander birdied the final hole for a seven-under 64 and a one-stroke lead in the Web.com Tour Finals-opening Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship in Columbus, Ohio.