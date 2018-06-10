Racing! Justify stands among the greats

Justify is the 13 th horse to win horse racing’s Triple Crown. The race lacked some of the drama you might expect in that it was neither competitive nor a runaway. He just got the job done. It’s important to understand that his time of 2:28.18 was more than four seconds slower than Secretariat .

But it was a tactical race. It’s won not by how fast you go but how slow you can go at the start so you have plenty left at the finish. Mike Smith did that masterfully.

This should also start the discussion if Bob Baffert is the greatest trainer ever. You can certainly back that up with numbers. But one thing there is no argument about is that Baffert is the most important person in horse racing.

In no other sport is the most famous person in that sport as accessible as Baffert. I’ve been around him a lot and he never says “no.” He’s gracious with the media, fans and people who just walk up to him and want to do a selfie. The sport could not have a better ambassador. He makes racing better.

While a 52-year-old jockey was winning the Triple Crown at Belmont Park, a 55-year-old jockey was winning a Grade 2 at Santa Anita. Gary Stevens ran a smart trip aboard Paved, stalking early and then shaking loose in the stretch to win the Grade 2 $200,000 Honeymoon Stakes by 3 ½ lengths. The race was for 3-year-old fillies going 1 1/8 miles on the turf.

“The trip was great,” Stevens said. “My most important job was getting cover for her, getting behind horses going into the first turn so she would relax. Immediately she dropped off for me and was just listening for her cue when it was time to go. She never got that cue until the hole opened up on the fence at the top of the stretch, and it was over within a matter of strides.”

“The other day, in the Providencia, she was probably a little more aggressive than I would have liked,” said winning trainer Michael McCarthy . “She usually pulls for about an eighth of a mile and comes off the bridle. But that particular day, she pulled for a good three-eighths of a mile. [Saturday], Gary did a masterful job of getting her to settle in behind a horse and she came with a fantastic run.”

Remember the Kentucky Derby? Remember who finished 10 th ? Well, Solomini is back and headlining the Grade 3 $100,000 Affirmed Stakes for 3-year-olds going 1 1/16 miles. It will be the eighth race on a nine-race card at Santa Anita starting at 12:30 p.m.

Solomini is the 4-5 morning-line favorite but this is such a drop in class that it wouldn’t surprise if he went even lower. Solomini preceded his Derby race with a third in the Arkansas Derby. Perhaps his most memorable race was as a 2-year-old when he crossed the finish line first in the Los Alamitos Futurity.

But, it was ruled that he, and jockey Flavien Prat , interfered with Instilled Regard and McKinzie was moved to first and Instilled Regard was second. Martin Garcia has the mount on Sunday.

Older filly from the Peter Miller barn has encountered trouble in both starts over this downhill turf layout but adds blinkers and gets a rider switch to Kent Desormeaux . She steps back up into a maiden special weight and might really wake up with the equipment change and rider change.

She caught my eye in her better-than-looked morning drills prior to an impressive one-length debut victory six weeks ago when leveling off with big strides past the wire. She should relish the added 50 yards of this trial and trainer Christopher O’Dell is winning at a 32% clip. SC Money Maker, the 6-5 morning-line favorite, looks vulnerable as he makes his fifth start in three months.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, June 9. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 33rd day of a 42-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 21.60 44.20 1:06.91 1:13.14

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Kristi's Copilot 125 7 7 1–hd 1–1 1–2½ 1–1½ Talamo 2.30 8 Calvert Street 125 8 3 5–hd 3–hd 2–1½ 2–2 Maldonado 5.40 2 Forest Chatter 125 2 1 6–1½ 7–½ 6–1 3–nk Franco 10.30 6 Preacher Roe 118 6 6 7–1 6–hd 5–hd 4–nk Espinoza 5.80 3 Ultimate Bango 118 3 2 2–1 4–1 3–½ 5–½ Fuentes 10.90 9 Irish Sky 120 9 4 3–½ 2–1 4–1½ 6–1 Pereira 47.10 4 Leroy 123 4 8 8–2½ 8–1½ 8–1½ 7–2½ T Baze 2.80 5 Croissant 118 5 5 4–½ 5–1½ 7–2½ 8–2¼ Gutierrez 10.30 1 Unusual Meeting 118 1 9 9 9 9 9 Figueroa 23.90

7 KRISTI'S COPILOT 6.60 3.80 3.20 8 CALVERT STREET 6.00 4.80 2 FOREST CHATTER 7.20

$1 EXACTA (7-8) $15.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-8-2-6) $51.33 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-8-2) $60.25 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-8-2-6-3) Carryover $2,609

Winner–Kristi's Copilot B.g.6 by Lucky Pulpit out of Aleyna's At Brown, by Out of Place. Bred by Meadowbrook Farms, Inc. (CA). Trainer: Michael Machowsky. Owner: John Gallegos. Mutuel Pool $334,561 Exacta Pool $194,902 Superfecta Pool $80,462 Trifecta Pool $122,597 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,418. Claimed–Kristi's Copilot by Barker, Rick and Tenbrink, Gene. Trainer: Tim Yakteen. Claimed–Preacher Roe by ERJ Racing LLC, Great Friends Stable and Rothblum, Steve. Trainer: Doug O'Neill . Scratched–none.

KRISTI'S COPILOT had speed between horses then dueled outside a rival, inched away and angled in on the hill, kicked clear and held under left handed urging. CALVERT STREET stalked between rivals then off the rail, continued three deep leaving the hill and into the stretch and finished with interest. FOREST CHATTER saved ground stalking the pace, came out some in upper stretch and split rivals late for the show. PREACHER ROE chased outside a rival then three wide leaving the hill and four wide into the stretch and was edged for third. ULTIMATE BANGO dueled inside then stalked along the rail to the stretch and also was edged for a minor share. IRISH SKY four wide early, stalked three deep then angled in outside a rival, entered the stretch between horses and lacked the needed late kick. LEROY chased a bit off the rail then between foes leaving the hill, came out into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. CROISSANT stalked between horses then a bit off the rail, came three deep into the stretch and weakened. UNUSUAL MEETING broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail, swung four wide into the stretch and did not rally. Rail on hill at 7 feet.

SECOND RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.53 45.56 1:11.01 1:24.57

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Satori 125 5 5 1–hd 2–½ 1–1½ 1–1½ Pereira 12.60 7 Rak City 125 7 1 4–1 3–1½ 3–½ 2–¾ Franco 2.40 8 Spend It 118 8 3 9 7–hd 5–2 3–3¼ Figueroa 20.50 9 Johnny Ray 120 9 2 7–hd 8–1½ 6–½ 4–½ Stevens 3.10 3 Captain N. Barron 120 3 7 3–hd 4–1 2–hd 5–½ Talamo 13.10 2 Blaze of Glory 113 2 4 2–1 1–hd 4–3 6–1½ Espinoza 1.30 4 Royal Rebel 125 4 9 5–hd 5–1 7–5 7–4¾ Mt Garcia 108.30 1 Herkimer Storm 118 1 8 8–1 9 9 8–¾ Payeras 124.50 6 Brag Dude 120 6 6 6–2 6–2½ 8–hd 9 Mn Garcia 44.10

5 SATORI 27.20 12.80 9.20 7 RAK CITY 4.00 3.60 8 SPEND IT 7.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-5) $113.20 $1 EXACTA (5-7) $56.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-7-8-9) $120.43 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-7-8) $239.45 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-7-8-9-3) Carryover $7,167

Winner–Satori Dbb.g.4 by Papa Clem out of Town Glory, by Speightstown. Bred by Bo Hirsch, LLC (CA). Trainer: Martin F. Jones. Owner: Bo Hirsch. Mutuel Pool $229,197 Daily Double Pool $55,934 Exacta Pool $126,063 Superfecta Pool $64,096 Trifecta Pool $96,954 X-5 Super High Five Pool $5,972. Claimed–Johnny Ray by Tomasic, Bill and Sue. Trainer: Charles Treece. Claimed–Blaze of Glory by Jacobson, David and Yagoda, Aron S. Trainer: David Jacobson. Scratched–none.

SATORI had good early speed and dueled outside a rival then between foes into the turn, put a head back in front outside a foe into the stretch, inched clear under left handed urging in midstretch and held sway. RAK CITY stalked between horses then outside a rival, bid three deep into the turn, came four wide into the stretch and edged a rival for the place. SPEND IT settled off the rail then between horses on the backstretch, continued just off the inside on the turn, came out into the stretch and was outfinished for second. JOHNNY RAY chased outside then three deep, angled to the inside on the turn, continued along the rail in the stretch then split foes late. CAPTAIN N. BARRON had speed between horses then stalked inside, came out leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked the necessary response. BLAZE OF GLORY dueled inside, put a head in front into the turn, fought back into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. ROYAL REBEL chased between horses then a bit off the rail on the turn and into the stretch and did not rally. HERKIMER STORM saved ground off the pace, came out a bit in the stretch and was not a threat. BRAG DUDE chased outside then three deep on the turn and into the stretch and weakened.

THIRD RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $59,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.38 46.16 58.94

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Sparky Ville 122 6 2 2–hd 1–hd 1–1½ 1–½ Stevens 1.60 7 Parsimony 122 7 6 5–hd 4–1 4–3 2–1½ Gutierrez 2.20 3 Synthesis 122 3 3 3–2½ 3–2 3–hd 3–4¼ Desormeaux 5.00 2 Mayan Warrior 122 2 1 1–hd 2–1½ 2–1½ 4–½ Franco 7.70 8 Thin Line 122 8 7 7–3 7–6 6–2 5–1¼ Sanchez 24.40 5 Two Fifty Coup 115 5 8 6–1½ 5–1 5–1½ 6–4¼ Espinoza 12.50 1 At the Margin 119 1 4 8 8 8 7–1¼ Fuentes 109.40 4 Honcho 122 4 5 4–½ 6–1 7–2½ 8 T Baze 8.90

6 SPARKY VILLE 5.20 3.00 2.40 7 PARSIMONY 3.80 2.80 3 SYNTHESIS 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6) $104.60 $1 EXACTA (6-7) $8.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-7-3-2) $11.72 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-7-3-2-8) $546.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-7-3) $12.40

Winner–Sparky Ville Ch.c.2 by Candy Ride (ARG) out of Lorelei K, by Storm Cat. Bred by Aaron & Marie Jones LLC (KY). Trainer: Jeff Bonde. Owner: Del Secco DCS, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $243,397 Daily Double Pool $15,553 Exacta Pool $126,383 Superfecta Pool $58,237 Super High Five Pool $17,113 Trifecta Pool $92,658. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (7-5-6) paid $284.10. Pick Three Pool $68,808.

SPARKY VILLE dueled three deep then outside a rival leaving the turn, inched clear under left handed urging, drifted to the inside past midstretch and held under right handed pressure late. PARSIMONY chased outside then three deep into and on the turn, continued off the inside leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and finished well. SYNTHESIS had speed between horses to duel for the lead, stalked off the rail, leaving the turn, came out into the stretch, drifted in a bit in midstretch, split rivals in deep stretch and bested the others. MAYAN WARRIOR between rivals early, dueled inside, fought back on the turn and into the stretch, could not match the winner in the final furlong then weakened late. THIN LINE settled outside then off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. TWO FIFTY COUP stalked a bit off the rail then inside on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. AT THE MARGIN dropped back inside on the backstretch and turn and saved ground to no avail. HONCHO chased three deep early then between horses into the turn, continued just off the rail, was between foes again into the stretch and weakened.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $59,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.40 47.38 1:11.57 1:23.66 1:35.67

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Soltero 120 4 4 1–hd 2–½ 1–hd 1–1½ 1–nk Talamo 6.50 11 Noivo 120 11 12 8–½ 8–1 4–hd 2–hd 2–nk Stevens 8.90 9 Zipman 125 9 5 10–1½ 9–hd 9–1 6–½ 3–1¼ Bejarano 3.90 6 Cajun Treasure 120 6 6 3–½ 5–1½ 3–1 4–1½ 4–1¼ Conner 8.30 2 Bartlett Hall 120 2 10 12 11–3½ 8–2 5–½ 5–ns Blanc 20.70 7 Kazan 120 7 7 11–½ 12 10–½ 9–1 6–½ Franco 7.20 12 Sellwood 120 12 11 5–hd 3–hd 5–1½ 7–1½ 7–2¾ T Baze 5.80 8 Blitzkrieg 120 8 8 7–1 6–hd 7–hd 8–½ 8–nk Mn Garcia 26.90 3 Bobby Axelrod 120 3 1 2–1½ 1–hd 2–1½ 3–1 9–4¾ Desormeaux 3.10 1 Kalei 118 1 9 9–1 10–hd 12 11–hd 10–1 Espinoza 53.40 10 Pointed 120 10 3 4–hd 4–½ 6–hd 10–7 11–4¼ Pedroza 65.90 5 Victor's Show 125 5 2 6–hd 7–1 11–2 12 12 Elliott 49.00

4 SOLTERO 15.00 7.40 4.80 11 NOIVO (IRE) 9.00 5.20 9 ZIPMAN 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-4) $47.40 $1 EXACTA (4-11) $59.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-11-9-6) $188.13 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-11-9) $161.40 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-11-9-6-2) Carryover $2,401

Winner–Soltero B.c.3 by Blame out of Secret Indy, by A.P. Indy. Bred by S. Barton Inc. (VA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Deberdt, Bruno and Khalid, Mishref. Mutuel Pool $455,193 Daily Double Pool $23,808 Exacta Pool $265,457 Superfecta Pool $120,934 Trifecta Pool $177,240 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,146. Scratched–Rumpus Cat, Starting Bloc. $1 Pick Three (5-6-4) paid $385.10. Pick Three Pool $20,560.

SOLTERO angled in and dueled inside, inched away in the stretch, kicked clear under urging and held gamely. NOIVO (IRE) a bit slow to begin, angled in outside a rival then pulled his way up three deep on the backstretch and steadied a half mile out, angled in some on the second turn, came out in the stretch and closed willingly between foes late. ZIPMAN angled in and chased inside, went between rivals on the backstretch, continued along the rail on the second turn and into the stretch, came out in midstretch and finished strongly outside the top pair on the line. CAJUN TREASURE outside a rival early, angled in and stalked inside, came out on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and bested the others. BARTLETT HALL squeezed a bit just after the start, came out and settled outside a rival, went up four wide leaving the backstretch, angled in and found the inside on the second turn and got through along the rail in the stretch. KAZAN (IRE) angled in and settled off the pace inside, came out on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SELLWOOD fanned six wide into the first turn, stalked outside, bid four wide leaving the backstretch, continued outside on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and could not offer the needed response in the drive. BLITZKRIEG fanned four wide into the first turn, angled in and chased outside a rival, came four wide into the stretch and lacked the necessary rally. BOBBY AXELROD drifted out into the first turn, angled in and dueled outside the winner to the stretch, continued a bit off the rail in the drive and weakened. KALEI saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and did not rally. POINTED fanned five wide into the first turn, angled in and stalked between horses, dropped back on the second turn and weakened. VICTOR'S SHOW had speed outside a rival then was fanned out into the first turn, stalked between foes then a bit off the rail, dropped back on the second turn and also weakened.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $33,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 23.51 48.06 1:12.48 1:25.35 1:38.42

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Sapphire Kid 111 1 2 1–hd 1–hd 1–1½ 2–2½ 1–nk Espinoza 8.90 7 Mongolian Humor 118 7 3 4–1½ 3–1 3–3½ 1–hd 2–6¼ Elliott 2.10 4 Broome 111 4 1 2–2 2–1½ 2–hd 3–5 3–5¾ Figueroa 2.30 6 Lets Light the Way 118 6 7 6–½ 5–½ 4–½ 4–1 4–2½ Talamo 9.20 3 Lucky Lula 118 3 4 3–½ 4–1 5–8 5–12 5–19 Franco 11.40 2 Lucky Val 120 2 5 5–1 6–1½ 6–1 6–1 6–10 Pereira 9.20 5 Summer Down Now 118 5 6 7 7 7 7 7 T Baze 4.20

1 SAPPHIRE KID 19.80 7.40 4.00 7 MONGOLIAN HUMOR 4.40 3.00 4 BROOME 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-1) $110.80 $1 EXACTA (1-7) $47.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-7-4-6) $77.17 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-7-4-6-3) $2,718.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-7-4) $66.45

Winner–Sapphire Kid Dbb.f.3 by Richard's Kid out of Sensitive Soul, by Bernstein. Bred by Dahlberg Farms LLC (CA). Trainer: Matthew Chew. Owner: Lucas Downs Ltd and McGoldrick, Brian. Mutuel Pool $466,982 Daily Double Pool $29,739 Exacta Pool $249,775 Superfecta Pool $86,224 Super High Five Pool $17,402 Trifecta Pool $162,536. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (6-4-1) paid $175.70. Pick Three Pool $61,582. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-6-4-1) 53 tickets with 4 correct paid $1,779.45. Pick Four Pool $123,952. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-5-6-4-1) 47 tickets with 5 correct paid $10,334.35. Pick Five Pool $559,261.

SAPPHIRE KID dueled inside, inched away on the second turn, came out into the stretch, fought back under urging off the rail in the stretch to regain the lead in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. MONGOLIAN HUMOR chased outside then off the rail, was fanned four wide into the stretch, bid outside the winner to put a head in front in midstretch, fought back in deep stretch and was outgamed. BROOME dueled outside the winner then stalked off the rail leaving the second turn, was fanned out some into the stretch, angled to the inside in midstretch and bested the others. LETS LIGHT THE WAY four wide into the first turn, angled in and chased outside a rival then off the rail leaving the second turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. LUCKY LULA stalked outside a rival then a bit off the rail, continued inside leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and weakened. LUCKY VAL unseated the rider when she flipped and fell behind the gate, settled inside, came out leaving the backstretch, gave way and was eased in the stretch. SUMMER DOWN NOW between foes early, chased a bit off the rail then inside, dropped back into and on the second turn, also gave way and was eased in the drive.

SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $33,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 22.37 45.52 1:09.93 1:22.86 1:35.39

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 He's Like Violence 120 8 4 2–2 2–1½ 2–4 2–4½ 1–1 Quinonez 22.10 12 Dignitaire 120 12 2 1–4½ 1–7 1–5 1–½ 2–¾ T Baze 24.20 4 Friendly Outthedor 125 4 9 11–3½ 8–½ 8–hd 6–hd 3–1¼ Conner 2.00 3 Tequila Blanco 125 3 7 6–hd 6–1 6–1 7–1½ 4–nk Blanc 3.00 11 Cosa Nostra 120 11 11 8–hd 7–1½ 4–½ 3–2 5–½ Bejarano 7.00 6 Big Sky Logan 123 6 6 9–hd 9–½ 9–2 5–hd 6–5 Maldonado 9.20 10 Malibu Magic 118 10 3 3–hd 3–½ 5–hd 8–3 7–1¼ Payeras 94.80 9 Desolation Sound 120 9 1 4–1 5–1 3–1 4–hd 8–5¼ Stevens 6.50 2 Hoover Tower 123 2 10 10–½ 11–4 10–2 9–1½ 9–¾ Desormeaux 36.60 1 Indian Gulch 120 1 8 7–1 10–1½ 11–7 11–11 10–½ Franco 30.80 7 Papa Joe 113 7 5 5–½ 4–hd 7–½ 10–3 11–22½ Espinoza 13.80 5 Elevate 120 5 12 12 12 12 12 12 Pereira 26.20

8 HE'S LIKE VIOLENCE 46.20 19.80 9.40 12 DIGNITAIRE 24.40 8.60 4 FRIENDLY OUTTHEDOR 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-8) $504.00 $1 EXACTA (8-12) $441.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-12-4-3) $946.63 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-12-4) $996.10 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-12-4-3-11) Carryover $1,897

Winner–He's Like Violence B.g.3 by Violence out of Parchisi, by Street Cry (IRE). Bred by Stewart L. Armstrong (KY). Trainer: George Papaprodromou. Owner: Kretz Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $429,592 Daily Double Pool $32,621 Exacta Pool $273,630 Superfecta Pool $116,880 Trifecta Pool $184,390 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,485. Scratched–Alfareed, Capall. $1 Pick Three (4-1-8) paid $1,401.50. Pick Three Pool $76,678.

HE'S LIKE VIOLENCE chased the leader a bit off the rail, bid outside that one in the stretch, gained the lead past the eighth pole and inched away late under some urging. DIGNITAIRE sped to the early lead, opened up inside on the first turn and backstretch, continued clear into the stretch, fought back along the rail in the drive and held second. FRIENDLY OUTTHEDOR chased outside a rival, came out in upper stretch and finished well. TEQUILA BLANCO pulled and drifted out into the first turn, chased just off the rail then inside, came out into the stretch, split rivals in deep stretch and was outfinished. COSA NOSTRA (IRE) angled in and chased outside a rival, advanced four wide on the second turn then three deep into the stretch and also was outfinished. BIG SKY LOGAN chased between horses then inside on the second turn, steadied in tight off heels a quarter mile out, split rivals in deep stretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. MALIBU MAGIC angled in and chased between horses, came out three deep into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. DESOLATION SOUND angled in early and saved ground chasing the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and did not rally. HOOVER TOWER settled off the pace inside, went outside a rival into the second turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the necessary response. INDIAN GULCH saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back on the second turn and weakened. PAPA JOE stalked the pace three deep to the stretch and also weakened. ELEVATE hesitated to be away behind the field, settled just off the rail, came out into the stretch and had nothing left for the drive.

SEVENTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $59,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.04 44.75 1:09.22 1:15.91

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 There and Back 120 1 2 1–hd 1–½ 1–2½ 1–2¼ Mn Garcia 1.40 3 He's Stylish 120 3 1 2–½ 2–hd 2–2 2–6½ T Baze 1.50 9 Runaway Saturday 113 8 6 8 7–1½ 5–2 3–½ Espinoza 26.70 7 Bahamian 120 6 4 3–hd 3–4½ 3–4 4–ns Gutierrez 4.20 5 Pleasant d'Oro 120 5 7 6–1½ 5–2 4–1½ 5–3¼ Talamo 26.90 2 Goren 120 2 5 4–2½ 4–hd 6–1½ 6–3¼ Conner 33.00 8 Violent Affair 120 7 3 7–½ 6–hd 7–10 7–21 Stevens 12.60 4 Cold Brew Kid 120 4 8 5–½ 8 8 8 Pereira 78.00

1 THERE AND BACK 4.80 3.20 3.00 3 HE'S STYLISH 2.80 2.60 9 RUNAWAY SATURDAY 5.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-1) $127.00 $1 EXACTA (1-3) $4.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-3-9-7) $10.08 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-3-9-7-5) $290.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-9) $18.65 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (8-6) $35.20

Winner–There and Back Dbb.c.3 by First Dude out of Natalie's Moment, by Kris S. Bred by David Dizney (FL). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Byerley Turk Racing. Mutuel Pool $583,950 Daily Double Pool $33,296 Exacta Pool $282,862 Superfecta Pool $112,188 Super High Five Pool $6,933 Trifecta Pool $191,006. Scratched–Belden Avenue. $1 Pick Three (1-8-1) paid $616.90. Pick Three Pool $77,236. $1 Consolation Pick Three (1-8-6) paid $253.10.

THERE AND BACK had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away a bit off the rail into the stretch, kicked clear and proved best under some urging with the whip turned down and good handling. HE'S STYLISH dueled between horses on the backstretch and turn, continued off the inside in the stretch and was clearly second best. RUNAWAY SATURDAY settled outside on the backstretch and three deep on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and edged rivals late for the show. BAHAMIAN pressed the pace four wide on the backstretch and three deep into and on the turn and lost third between foes late. PLEASANT D'ORO chased outside a rival or off the rail, came out into the stretch, drifted in some in the drive and was edged for a minor award. GOREN pressed the pace between foes then stalked a bit off the rail into the turn, angled in and dropped back on the t urn and weakened. VIOLENT AFFAIR chased off the rail, went around a rival into the stretch and also weakened. COLD BREW KID also chased a bit off the rail, angled in and dropped back on the turn and gave way.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'Honeymoon Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 23.69 47.58 1:11.91 1:36.62 1:48.57

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Paved 120 7 4 7 6–1½ 4–hd 1–1½ 1–3½ Stevens 1.90 3 Animosity 120 2 1 1–1½ 1–3 1–1 2–1 2–1¾ Franco 10.20 4 Ms Peintour 120 3 5 2–hd 4–hd 5–hd 3–hd 3–1¼ Elliott 7.80 6 Miss Sienna 120 5 7 5–1½ 5–1 6–1½ 4–½ 4–2¼ Bejarano 6.10 7 Movie Moment 120 6 6 6–hd 7 7 6–1½ 5–3¾ Talamo 21.20 1 May Girl 120 1 2 4–hd 3–½ 3–1 5–2½ 6–1¾ Conner 39.60 5 Fatale Bere 122 4 3 3–1 2–1 2–½ 7 7 Quinonez 1.30

8 PAVED 5.80 3.40 2.80 3 ANIMOSITY 6.80 4.20 4 MS PEINTOUR 4.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-8) $21.80 $1 EXACTA (8-3) $22.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-3-4-6) $44.40 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-3-4-6-7) $3,523.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-3-4) $55.40

Winner–Paved Dbb.f.3 by Quality Road out of Sirmione, by Cozzene. Bred by St. George Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Michael W. McCarthy. Owner: Ciaglia Racing LLC and Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners. Mutuel Pool $528,969 Daily Double Pool $41,823 Exacta Pool $230,924 Superfecta Pool $101,699 Super High Five Pool $8,172 Trifecta Pool $168,577. Scratched–Finess Bere (FR). $1 Pick Three (8-1-8) paid $294.30. Pick Three Pool $79,076. $1 Consolation Pick Three (8-6-8) paid $76.70.

PAVED angled in and chased a bit off the rail then inside on the second turn, came out into the stretch, split rivals to gain the lead in upper stretch, inched away under some urging and won clear. ANIMOSITY pulled her way to the front early, set the pace a bit off the rail, drifted three wide into the stretch, could not match the winner in the drive but held second. MS PEINTOUR tugged outside foes early, stalked alongside a foe then between horses on the backstretch and second turn, came three wide into the stretch and picked up the show. MISS SIENNA (GB) stalked three deep, continued three wide on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. MOVIE MOMENT angled in and settled just off the rail to the stretch, came out in midstretch and could not offer the necessary response. MAY GIRL (GB) saved ground stalking the pace, bid along the rail into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. FATALE BERE (FR) angled in and pulled her way along to stalk the pace just off the rail, had the saddle slip forward leaving the first turn, inched up leaving the backstretch, fell back three deep between horses leaving the second turn and was not persevered with in the stretch.

NINTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.27 45.04 1:09.80 1:22.96

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Solid Wager 125 6 3 6–hd 6–1½ 4–1½ 1–¾ Pedroza 2.70 8 Make It a Triple 125 7 2 5–3½ 3–hd 3–2 2–½ Franco 5.30 4 Ride to the Wire 118 3 4 2–1½ 2–1 2–1½ 3–½ Gutierrez 26.90 3 McKale 118 2 1 1–hd 1–½ 1–hd 4–1¾ Mn Garcia 1.40 6 Divisor 121 5 6 7 7 5–½ 5–3¾ Pereira 5.80 2 Kidmon 123 1 7 4–hd 5–3 6–8 6–11¾ Talamo 5.70 5 Circus Act 118 4 5 3–hd 4–1 7 7 Elliott 42.50

7 SOLID WAGER 7.40 3.60 2.80 8 MAKE IT A TRIPLE 5.20 4.00 4 RIDE TO THE WIRE 8.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-7) $24.00 $1 EXACTA (7-8) $13.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-8-4-3) $48.53 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-8-4-3-6) $2,405.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-8-4) $86.50 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (8-1) $6.40

Winner–Solid Wager B.g.7 by Birdonthewire out of G Ma, by Valid Wager. Bred by Madera Thoroughbreds LLC (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Barber, Gary and Cecil and Stanford Stable. Mutuel Pool $427,307 Daily Double Pool $39,129 Exacta Pool $180,983 Superfecta Pool $105,177 Super High Five Pool $3,153 Trifecta Pool $119,410. Claimed–Solid Wager by Claymore Barns. Trainer: Leonard Powell. Scratched–Talent Scout. $1 Pick Three (1-8-7) paid $44.50. Pick Three Pool $61,222. $1 Consolation Pick Three (1-8-1) paid $11.20.

SOLID WAGER chased outside then off the rail leaving the turn, came three deep into the stretch, rallied under urging to bid four wide past the sixteenth pole and gamely prevailed. MAKE IT A TRIPLE stalked three deep then bid four wide leaving the backstretch, stalked again outside then off the rail on the turn, came three deep into the stretch, re-bid three wide between foes in deep stretch and edged rivals for the place. RIDE TO THE WIRE dueled outside a rival then between foes leaving the backstretch, continued to contest the pace outside a foe on the turn and into the stretch, fought back between horses again in deep stretch and held third. MCKALE went up inside to duel for the lead, battled along the rail throughout and continued willingly to the end. DIVISOR chased off the rail, angled in leaving the backstretch, saved ground on the turn, came out into the stretch and was outfinished. KIDMON saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. CIRCUS ACT pulled between horses stalking the early pace, bid three deep between foes a half mile out, stalked again on the turn, dropped back leaving the turn and had little left for the stretch.

TENTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 21.99 45.87 58.72 1:05.79

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Myrcella 120 8 3 3–hd 2–hd 2–½ 1–2¾ Elliott 3.00 2 All Net 120 2 2 5–1½ 4–½ 3–3 2–nk Conner 14.70 4 Complete Discreet 120 4 6 2–½ 1–½ 1–hd 3–nk Pereira 9.10 5 Yellow Bonnet 125 5 5 6–1½ 6–½ 4–½ 4–nk Franco 2.90 10 Yalla 125 9 7 9–2½ 9–1 9–1 5–1¼ Pedroza 28.40 3 Fellina 125 3 8 10 10 10 6–4 Fuentes 76.80 12 Dee Way to Go 113 10 9 4–1 5–2 6–1 7–2¼ Figueroa 5.70 8 Cow Dog 120 7 4 1–hd 3–1 5–1½ 8–½ Maldonado 3.50 7 Tenthousandreasons 125 6 10 8–1 8–4½ 7–1 9–2¼ Talamo 9.70 1 Baby Beauty 120 1 1 7–2½ 7–2 8–½ 10 Ceballos 70.00

9 MYRCELLA 8.00 4.00 3.40 2 ALL NET 10.40 6.00 4 COMPLETE DISCREET 5.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-9) $26.80 $1 EXACTA (9-2) $43.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-2-4-5) $126.78 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-2-4) $172.20 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-2-4-5-10) Carryover $3,008

Winner–Myrcella Dbb.f.3 by Tribal Rule out of Cave Springs, by In Excess (IRE). Bred by Fleming Thoroughbred Farm LLC (AZ). Trainer: Molly J. Pearson. Owner: Anderson, Regan and Pearson, Molly J.. Mutuel Pool $329,940 Daily Double Pool $25,193 Exacta Pool $164,545 Superfecta Pool $80,693 Trifecta Pool $131,374 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,944. Scratched–Chiefs Lil Pearl, Heartofthetemple, Royal Astronomer. $1 Pick Three (8-7-9) paid $55.10. Pick Three Pool $42,767. $1 Consolation Pick Three (8-1-9) paid $14.40.

MYRCELLA stalked off the rail then split rivals three deep with a bid into the turn, came three wide into the stretch, bid again outside foes in midstretch to gain the lead past the eighth pole and won clear under urging. ALL NET stalked between horses then a bit off the rail, waited in a bit tight nearing the eighth pole then got through on the rail with a bid and edged foes for the place. COMPLETE DISCREET had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away leaving the turn, came a bit off the rail and fought back between foes in midstretch and edged rivals for the show. YELLOW BONNET chased three deep then outside a rival, came out in the stretch and was edged for a minor award between foes. YALLA settled outside then off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and put in a late bid at a minor award four wide on the line. FELLINA dropped back a bit off the rail chasing the pace, split horses in deep stretch and improved position. DEE WAY TO GO stalked outside then bid four wide into the turn, tracked the leaders outside on the bend and three deep into the stretch and weakened. COW DOG dueled outside a rival then between foes into and until midway on the turn, stalked leaving the turn and weakened in the drive. TENTHOUSANDREASONS broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail, angled in some on the turn and lacked a rally. BABY BEAUTY went up inside to stalk the pace, saved ground on the turn and into the stretch and weakened.

ELEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.26 46.87 1:10.50 1:22.33 1:34.37

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Tule Fog 125 2 2 1–1½ 1–1 1–1 1–1 1–1½ Pereira 2.50 9 Majestic Eagle 118 9 5 3–hd 3–1 2–1 2–2 2–1¼ Franco 16.70 12 Avalanche 123 12 11 12 11–4 10–2 7–hd 3–½ Conner 11.00 7 Pioneer Lad 123 7 1 2–1½ 2–hd 3–hd 3–½ 4–hd Pedroza 10.20 10 Oiseau de Guerre 123 10 9 6–hd 5–2 4–hd 4–2 5–2¼ Blanc 7.20 4 Upper Room 123 4 8 7–1½ 6–½ 6–hd 6–1 6–hd T Baze 29.20 1 Marckie's Water 125 1 3 4–2 4–½ 5–1½ 5–½ 7–hd Talamo 9.00 6 Conquest Typhoon 125 6 10 8–½ 9–hd 9–½ 9–2 8–hd Stevens 3.50 3 Mongolian Greywolf 123 3 12 10–1 8–1 7–hd 8–hd 9–3½ Elliott 55.40 8 Temple Keys 125 8 7 11–½ 12 12 12 10–1½ Bejarano 33.00 5 Epical 120 5 6 5–hd 7–hd 8–½ 10–4 11–3¾ Desormeaux 8.40 11 Peace 118 11 4 9–hd 10–1 11–3½ 11–hd 12 Mn Garcia 21.10

2 TULE FOG 7.00 4.20 3.60 9 MAJESTIC EAGLE 13.00 8.40 12 AVALANCHE 5.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-2) $35.80 $1 EXACTA (2-9) $46.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-9-12-7) $362.84 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-9-12-7-10) Carryover $23,587 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-9-12) $243.05

Winner–Tule Fog Grr.c.4 by Surf Cat out of Teardownthatwall, by Free House. Bred by Richard Barton Enterprises (CA). Trainer: Javier Jose Sierra. Owner: Sherry, Carolyn and Sierra Stables, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $565,384 Daily Double Pool $90,761 Exacta Pool $307,433 Superfecta Pool $154,139 Super High Five Pool $26,964 Trifecta Pool $222,524. Claimed–Conquest Typhoon by Burns, Greg, Paymaster Racing LLC and Slugo Racing. Trainer: Jack Carava. Scratched–Home Run Kitten. $1 Pick Three (7-9-2) paid $59.90. Pick Three Pool $100,894. 50-Cent Pick Four (8-7-9-2/13) 3154 tickets with 4 correct paid $164.20. Pick Four Pool $678,735. 50-Cent Pick Five (1/6-8-7-9-2/13) 891 tickets with 5 correct paid $387.25. Pick Five Pool $452,052. $2 Pick Six (8-1/6-8-7-9-2/13) 13 tickets with 6 correct paid $33,139.60. Pick Six Pool $509,246. $2 Pick Six (8-1/6-8-7-9-2/13) 466 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $125.00. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (8-1/6-8-7-9-2/13) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $168,759.

TULE FOG sped to the early lead, set the pace along the inside, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and held on gamely under urging. MAJESTIC EAGLE stalked three deep then outside a rival, continued just off the rail leaving the second turn and bested the others. AVALANCHE broke a bit slowly, angled in and settled just off the rail, split horses into the second turn, came four wide into the stretch and edged rivals for third late. PIONEER LAD stalked off the rail then outside a rival, angled to the inside in the stretch and was edged for the show. OISEAU DE GUERRE in a good position stalking the pace three deep then outside a rival, continued three wide leaving the second turn and was edged for a minor award between foes late. UPPER ROOM saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. MARCKIE'S WATER also saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside in the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. CONQUEST TYPHOON chased between horses then inside, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and split horses on the line. MONGOLIAN GREYWOLF a bit slow to begin, pulled along the inside then split horses on the backstretch, went up three deep into and on the second turn and into the stretch and did not rally. TEMPLE KEYS angled in and settled off the pace inside, saved ground to the stretch, came out in the drive and was not a threat. EPICAL stalked between horses then outside a rival, continued between foes leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and weakened in the drive. PEACE chased three deep, dropped back off the rail on the second turn and had little left for the stretch.