Racing! A special handicapping lesson on European tracks

Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, June 15. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 36th day of a 42-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $59,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.55 48.13 1:12.86 1:24.67 1:36.15

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Mongolian Groom 120 2 4 1–hd 1–hd 1–1 1–1½ 1–1½ Elliott 6.10 8 Starting Bloc 125 6 2 6 6 6 3–½ 2–½ Stevens 3.50 2 Data Central 120 1 1 4–1½ 4–1 5–1½ 2–hd 3–2¼ Desormeaux 1.00 7 Rumpus Cat 120 5 3 5–½ 5–½ 3–hd 4–1 4–3¼ Franco 3.00 5 Irish Spring 120 4 5 3–hd 3–1 2–hd 5–4 5–9¼ Gutierrez 16.30 4 Geocas Dream 120 3 6 2–1 2–½ 4–hd 6 6 Pereira 35.70

3 MONGOLIAN GROOM 14.20 6.00 2.80 8 STARTING BLOC 4.00 2.20 2 DATA CENTRAL 2.10

$1 EXACTA (3-8) $25.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-8-2-7) $10.53 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-8-2) $31.40

Winner–Mongolian Groom Dbb.c.3 by Hightail out of Bourbonesque, by Dynaformer. Bred by Calumet Farm (KY). Trainer: Enebish Ganbat. Owner: Mongolian Stable. Mutuel Pool $158,101 Exacta Pool $78,750 Superfecta Pool $34,868 Trifecta Pool $49,151. Scratched–Frankincense, Mongolian Cheetah.

MONGOLIAN GROOM had speed between horses then angled in and set a pressured pace inside, inched away on the second turn, came a bit off the rail in the stretch, drifted in from the whip past the eighth pole and held on gamely. STARTING BLOC angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch and outfinished a rival for the place. DATA CENTRAL stalked the pace inside then a bit off the rail leaving the backstretch, angled in again on the second turn, cut the corner into the stretch, came out slightly off the heels of the winner past the eighth pole and was edged for second. RUMPUS CAT four wide early, angled in and chased outside a rival, went up four wide leaving the second turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. IRISH SPRING pulled four wide into the first turn, chased three deep on that bend, bid three wide on the backstretch and into the second turn, continued three wide between foes leaving that turn and into the stretch, drifted inward in the drive and weakened. GEOCAS DREAM pulled between horses early, pressed the pace outside the winner then between horses on the backstretch and into the second turn, continued between foes leaving that turn, dropped back into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $8,000. Time 24.96 49.66 1:14.28 1:26.83 1:39.73

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Jill Madden 123 4 1 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–3 1–3 1–2¾ Pedroza 1.50 1 Ipray 123 1 2 4–1 4–1 2–1½ 2–4 2–6¾ Elliott 4.00 6 Veronica Bay 116 6 4 2–hd 2–hd 4–2 3–½ 3–2¼ Payeras 20.30 2 Backintheacademy 123 2 5 3–hd 3–hd 3–hd 4–4 4–4½ Pereira 1.10 5 Trinitys Turn 123 5 3 5–½ 5–1 5–1 5–2½ 5–8¾ Linares 52.80 3 Rockantharos 123 3 6 6 6 6 6 6 Ceballos 16.10

4 JILL MADDEN 5.00 2.40 2.40 1 IPRAY 4.60 2.80 6 VERONICA BAY 4.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-4) $45.20 $1 EXACTA (4-1) $11.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-1-6-2) $12.39 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-1-6) $25.10

Winner–Jill Madden Ch.f.4 by Grazen out of Striking Point, by Thunder Gulch. Bred by Nick Alexander (CA). Trainer: Kristin Mulhall. Owner: Twilight Racing LLC and Carrasco, Jessica. Mutuel Pool $144,928 Daily Double Pool $32,727 Exacta Pool $81,727 Superfecta Pool $33,869 Trifecta Pool $49,066. Claimed–Jill Madden by Marisa Lizza Racing. Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Scratched–none.

JILL MADDEN had speed outside a rival then inched away and set the pace a bit off the rail then inside, opened up leaving the second turn and won clear under left handed urging. IPRAY saved ground stalking the pace, came out a bit into the stretch and was clearly second best. VERONICA BAY close up stalking the pace three deep to the stretch, drifted inward in the drive and bested the others. BACKINTHEACADEMY bobbled at the start, stalked outside the runner-up then between foes, continued just off the rail leaving the second turn, also drifted inward in the drive and weakened. TRINITYS TURN between foes early, was in a bit tight midway on the first turn, chased off the rail, angled in leaving the second turn and also weakened. ROCKANTHAROS broke out and was a bit crowded, pulled toward the inside and steadied on the first turn, chased off the rail on the backstretch and second turn and gave way.

THIRD RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $38,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 22.11 44.70 1:07.96 1:14.08

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Lauren's Ladd 125 1 7 6–½ 4–hd 1–hd 1–hd Conner 9.90 6 Bob's Bad Boy 125 6 1 1–hd 1–hd 2–1 2–3¼ Elliott 25.00 2 Over Par 123 2 5 5–hd 5–½ 5–hd 3–nk Gutierrez 6.40 4 Fortune of War 123 4 6 7 7 3–1½ 4–5¼ Franco 1.10 5 Bear Chum 125 5 4 3–1½ 2–hd 4–1 5–¾ Pedroza 10.30 7 No More Talk 125 7 2 2–½ 3–1½ 6–5 6–6¼ T Baze 2.80 3 Two Hail Marys 125 3 3 4–1 6–hd 7 7 Desormeaux 8.90

1 LAUREN'S LADD 21.80 10.40 5.60 6 BOB'S BAD BOY 21.20 9.40 2 OVER PAR 4.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-1) $54.00 $1 EXACTA (1-6) $114.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-6-2-4) $164.36 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-6-2) $349.20 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-6-2-4-5) Carryover $2,919

Winner–Lauren's Ladd B.g.5 by City Zip out of Tourism, by Seeking the Gold. Bred by Taylor Asbury & Franklin S. Kling Jr. (KY). Trainer: David Jacobson. Owner: Tachycardia Stables. Mutuel Pool $241,079 Daily Double Pool $15,195 Exacta Pool $157,275 Superfecta Pool $68,540 Trifecta Pool $104,998 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,824. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (3-4-1) paid $181.60. Pick Three Pool $38,023.

LAUREN'S LADD chased inside, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch, bid outside the runner-up to gain a slim lead while bumping with that one in midstretch, drifted in and brushed again in deep stretch and gamely prevailed under urging. BOB'S BAD BOY had speed off the rail then dueled between horses, continued off the inside in the stretch, came out and bumped the winner in midstretch, drifted in and brushed with that one again in deep stretch, fought back then bumped again at the wire. OVER PAR stalked between horses to the stretch, went around a rival past midstretch and got up for the show. FORTUNE OF WAR (GB) settled outside a rival then off the rail, came out leaving the hill and four wide into the stretch and was edged for third. BEAR CHUM (AUS) pulled early, pressed the pace inside then dueled along the rail leaving the hill and weakened in the drive. NO MORE TALK had good early speed and dueled three wide to the stretch and also weakened. TWO HAIL MARYS stalked three deep, fell back between foes nearing the dirt crossing, came out into the stretch and gave way. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the stretch run of the top pair but made no change when they ruled both runners contributed to the contact between them. Rail on hill at 7 feet.

FOURTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $33,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 22.17 45.39 57.60 1:10.27

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Captivate 125 2 1 1–hd 1–hd 2–4 1–¾ Van Dyke 0.90 4 Kershaw 109 4 3 2–1½ 2–2½ 1–hd 2–5¾ Figueroa 6.20 3 Littlebitamedal 120 3 2 5–2 5–5 4–2 3–2¾ Elliott 11.70 7 Astro Rider 120 6 4 3–hd 3–½ 3–2 4–7¼ Pena 3.10 5 Fast Cotton 120 5 5 4–½ 4–3½ 5–12 5–8 Talamo 4.50 1 Scorpio 120 1 6 6 6 6 6 Sanchez 38.30

2 CAPTIVATE 3.80 2.60 2.20 4 KERSHAW 4.20 3.20 3 LITTLEBITAMEDAL 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-2) $50.60 $1 EXACTA (2-4) $7.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-4-3-7) $6.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-3) $14.25

Winner–Captivate B.g.4 by Warrior's Reward out of Indypicture, by Olmodavor. Bred by Michael Power (KY). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Jungle Racing LLC and Slugo Racing. Mutuel Pool $193,290 Daily Double Pool $22,058 Exacta Pool $116,195 Superfecta Pool $48,951 Trifecta Pool $70,548. Scratched–Worthy Turk. $1 Pick Three (4-1-2) paid $99.40. Pick Three Pool $19,010.

CAPTIVATE had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back to the lead under urging past midstretch and was edging away from the runner-up late. KERSHAW broke out and bumped a rival, had speed three deep then dueled outside the winner, put a head in front in midstretch, fought back in deep stretch but could not quite match that one late. LITTLEBITAMEDAL dueled between the top pair early then stalked a bit off the rail, angled in on the turn, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch and bested the others. ASTRO RIDER stalked three deep then outside leaving the backstretch, angled in alongside a rival on the turn, drifted inward in the stretch and weakened. FAST COTTON bumped in a bit of a slow start, tugged between horses early then stalked just off the rail, angled to the inside on the turn and also weakened. SCORPIO hesitated to be away behind the field, moved up inside then saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back along the rail on the turn and gave way.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $33,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $35,000. Time 23.72 47.47 1:11.48 1:23.63 1:35.39

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Spitfire 125 2 4 3–hd 4–hd 4–1 4–1½ 1–½ Blanc 5.60 9 Defiantly 125 9 2 4–½ 3–1 3–1 1–½ 2–nk Desormeaux 6.90 1 Lucky Bryan 125 1 7 9–2½ 9–3 6–½ 3–hd 3–ns Espinoza 3.10 5 Bold Papa 125 5 9 8–½ 8–2 9–½ 6–hd 4–2¼ Bejarano 2.20 4 Beantown Boys 125 4 5 7–1 7–½ 7–hd 8–2½ 5–ns Pena 7.00 7 Bourbon Soul 125 7 6 6–hd 6–1½ 5–hd 5–½ 6–ns T Baze 26.20 10 Aventador 125 10 3 1–1 1–½ 1–1 2–1 7–2½ Ceballos 73.90 3 Comes the Dream 118 3 10 10 10 10 9–½ 8–2¼ Espinoza 15.50 8 Lymebyrd 125 8 8 2–1 2–1 2–hd 7–½ 9–6 Pedroza 13.40 6 Seau 125 6 1 5–1 5–hd 8–1 10 10 Conner 18.10

2 SPITFIRE 13.20 6.00 4.00 9 DEFIANTLY 7.00 4.80 1 LUCKY BRYAN 4.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-2) $26.00 $1 EXACTA (2-9) $39.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-9-1-5) $42.89 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-9-1-5-4) $2,401.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-9-1) $84.20

Winner–Spitfire B.g.6 by Artie Schiller out of Dontgetinmyway, by Machiavellian. Bred by Penny McCarthy & Shane Doyle (KY). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: Jay Em Ess Stable. Mutuel Pool $298,665 Daily Double Pool $25,013 Exacta Pool $162,722 Superfecta Pool $76,072 Super High Five Pool $2,469 Trifecta Pool $119,037. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (1-2-2) paid $168.50. Pick Three Pool $51,152. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-1-2/6-2) 405 tickets with 4 correct paid $267.05. Pick Four Pool $141,695. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-4-1-2/6-2) 242 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,354.20. Pick Five Pool $380,249.

SPITFIRE saved ground stalking the pace, bid inside under urging past midstretch to gain the lead in deep stretch and held gamely. DEFIANTLY stalked three deep then bid three wide on the backstretch, tracked again into and on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch, bid outside a rival to gain the advantage in midstretch, drifted in and fought back between foes in deep stretch and held second. LUCKY BRYAN chased inside then a bit off the rail leaving the backstretch, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, drifted in some and rallied between rivals late. BOLD PAPA chased outside a rival, swung four wide into the stretch and finished well but was edged for third. BEANTOWN BOYS saved ground chasing the pace throughout and could not quite summon the needed late kick. BOURBON SOUL stalked outside a rival then three deep on the backstretch and second turn and three wide between foes into the stretch and also could not offer the necessary late response. AVENTADOR (FR) had speed outside then angled in, set the pace inside, dueled on the backstretch, inched away on the second turn, came off the rail into the stretch, fought back off the inside in midstretch and weakened some in the final furlong. COMES THE DREAM tossed his head and was away a bit slowly, saved ground off the pace, came out some in the stretch and lacked a rally. LYMEBYRD angled in and stalked a bit off the rail, bid between horses on the backstretch and outside the pacesetter leaving the backstretch and into the second turn, was between rivals into the stretch and weakened. SEAU stalked the pace between horses, dropped back leaving the second turn and into the stretch and also weakened.

SIXTH RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $59,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.36 46.86 59.96

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Luck's Royal Flush 122 5 1 1–½ 1–1 1–3 1–1¼ Stevens 1.40 3 Twisted Plot 122 3 2 2–hd 4–hd 2–hd 2–½ Elliott 58.60 4 Oliver 122 4 6 6–2½ 6–2 3–1 3–3½ Talamo 3.20 2 Feeling Strong 122 2 9 9–5 9–5 9–6 4–1½ Conner 49.00 10 Kid Koil 122 9 7 7–1 8–6 7–1½ 5–½ Pedroza 11.20 1 Stormy Valentino 123 1 8 8–4 7–2 6–½ 6–½ Ocampo 94.60 9 Mad Mike 115 8 4 4–hd 2–hd 4–hd 7–½ Figueroa 12.30 8 Concord Jet 122 7 5 3–hd 3–1 5–1½ 8–2½ Franco 5.80 7 An American Jet 122 6 10 10 10 10 9–4¼ T Baze 11.50 11 Handsome John 122 10 3 5–1½ 5–hd 8–2½ 10 Frey 8.90

6 LUCK'S ROYAL FLUSH 4.80 3.40 2.40 3 TWISTED PLOT 37.20 13.80 4 OLIVER 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-6) $50.60 $1 EXACTA (6-3) $74.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-3-4-2) $264.59 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-3-4) $155.10 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-3-4-2-10) Carryover $2,142

Winner–Luck's Royal Flush Ch.c.2 by Lucky Pulpit out of Royal Grand Slam, by Grand Slam. Bred by Mr. & Mrs. Larry D. Williams (CA). Trainer: Jeff Bonde. Owner: Williams, Mr. and Mrs. Larry D.. Mutuel Pool $286,538 Daily Double Pool $24,823 Exacta Pool $159,790 Superfecta Pool $80,359 Trifecta Pool $112,803 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,806. Scratched–Golden Image, Irish Terrier. $1 Pick Three (2-2-6) paid $37.20. Pick Three Pool $41,443.

LUCK'S ROYAL FLUSH had speed off the rail then dueled between horses leaving the backstretch, inched away and angled in on the turn, kicked clear in the stretch and held under left handed urging. TWISTED PLOT went up inside to press the pace then stalked along the rail on the turn, came a bit off the fence past midstretch and continued willingly. OLIVER had the rider lose the whip early, stalked a bit off the rail, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and finished well. FEELING STRONG bumped in a bit of a slow start, saved ground off the pace, continued inside on the turn and improved position along the rail in the stretch. KID KOIL pulled and chased outside on the backstretch and off the rail then outside again on the turn, came six wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. STORMY VALENTINO broke out and bumped a rival, saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch then angled back in and did not rally. MAD MIKE stalked between foes then bid four wide between foes into the turn, stalked three deep on the bend and into the stretch and weakened. CONCORD JET close up stalking the pace between horses, bid three deep between foes into the turn, angled in and tracked between rivals on the turn and also weakened. AN AMERICAN JET broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail then a bit off the fence into and on the turn and was not a threat. HANDSOME JOHN stalked four wide then bid five wide into the turn, continued four wide on the turn and five wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

SEVENTH RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $75,000. Time 21.56 43.55 1:07.27 1:13.76

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Calexman 122 6 4 2–3½ 2–2½ 1–1½ 1–1 Franco 1.40 2 More Honor 122 2 6 3–hd 3–hd 2–1½ 2–1 Pereira 11.10 5 Heartfullofstars 122 5 5 6 6 6 3–3¼ Nakatani 2.70 3 Jimmy Chila 122 3 2 4–hd 4–hd 4–1 4–nk Gutierrez 7.30 1 Unpossible 122 1 1 1–hd 1–hd 3–½ 5–2½ Talamo 10.50 4 So Long Sailor 122 4 3 5–2½ 5–2½ 5–hd 6 Desormeaux 3.50

6 CALEXMAN 4.80 3.40 2.60 2 MORE HONOR 8.40 4.20 5 HEARTFULLOFSTARS 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-6) $18.00 $1 EXACTA (6-2) $21.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-2-5-3) $21.21 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-2-5) $31.30

Winner–Calexman Ch.c.3 by Midshipman out of Mattie Cakes, by Meadowlake. Bred by Sue Sanders (KY). Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Owner: Wilson, Holly and David. Mutuel Pool $225,070 Daily Double Pool $24,010 Exacta Pool $116,534 Superfecta Pool $42,450 Trifecta Pool $70,760. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (2-6-6) paid $65.10. Pick Three Pool $28,041.

CALEXMAN had speed outside then angled in and dueled alongside a rival, took the lead into the stretch, inched clear, drifted out a bit in midstretch and held under urging. MORE HONOR saved ground stalking the pace, came out in upper stretch, drifted out from the whip in midstretch and continued willingly. HEARTFULLOFSTARS chased off the rail, angled in leaving the hill, came out on the dirt crossing and three deep into the stretch and finished with interest. JIMMY CHILA stalked the pace between horses, continued off the rail in upper stretch, angled in some behind the runner-up in midstretch and lacked a rally. UNPOSSIBLE went up inside to duel for the lead, fought back leaving the hill and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. SO LONG SAILOR stalked the pace three wide to the stretch and also weakened. A claim of foul by the rider of the runner-up against the winner for alleged interference in midstretch and a claim of foul by the trainer of JIMMY CHILA against the runner-up for the same were not allowed by the stewards, who ruled each of the top pair was clear when drifting. Rail on hill at 7 feet.

EIGHTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 22.68 46.41 59.06 1:05.64

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Princess Areni 116 6 5 4–1 4–1½ 3–2 1–1¼ Espinoza 1.30 2 Sea Glass 116 2 8 2–hd 2–hd 2–1 2–1½ Figueroa 4.10 10 Pray for Corday 123 9 1 3–hd 3–1½ 1–hd 3–1¼ Pedroza 34.10 1 Brandon's Law 123 1 4 5–½ 5–2 4–½ 4–4¾ Franco 2.20 3 M D's Jewel 116 3 2 7–hd 7–1½ 6–2½ 5–2½ Payeras 137.20 9 Gray Diva 123 8 6 8–1½ 8–4 8–10 6–nk Elliott 12.70 8 Garrulous Gal 123 7 7 6–1½ 6–½ 7–3½ 7–½ Roman 13.10 4 Takes Two to Tenga 123 4 3 1–hd 1–hd 5–3 8–19 Mn Garcia 15.50 5 Loves Image 123 5 9 9 9 9 9 Locke 96.90

6 PRINCESS ARENI 4.60 2.80 2.40 2 SEA GLASS 4.00 3.20 10 PRAY FOR CORDAY 9.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-6) $11.80 $1 EXACTA (6-2) $9.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-2-10-1) $30.88 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-2-10-1-3) $5,572.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-2-10) $62.15

Winner–Princess Areni Dbb.f.3 by Istan out of Cranberry Sauce, by Harlan's Holiday. Bred by Brereton C. Jones (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Bederian, Harry, Kamberian, Harout and Nakkashian, Hagop. Mutuel Pool $302,012 Daily Double Pool $77,946 Exacta Pool $197,610 Superfecta Pool $119,884 Super High Five Pool $33,698 Trifecta Pool $149,611. Scratched–Daisy's Stormcat. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (1-2/6-2-5/6/12-6-6/7) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $6,207. $1 Pick Three (6-6-6) paid $21.00. Pick Three Pool $113,135. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-5/6/12-6-6/7) 3726 tickets with 4 correct paid $74.00. Pick Four Pool $361,338. 50-Cent Pick Five (2/6-2-5/6/12-6-6/7) 1396 tickets with 5 correct paid $122.45. Pick Five Pool $224,040. $2 Pick Six (1-2/6-2-5/6/12-6-6/7) 370 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $16.60. $2 Pick Six (1-2/6-2-5/6/12-6-6/7) 12 tickets with 6 correct paid $2,414.00. Pick Six Pool $54,224.

PRINCESS ARENI stalked outside then bid four wide into the turn, tracked off the rail on the turn, came four wide into the stretch, re-bid outside foes under urging past the eighth pole, gained the lead a sixteenth out and inched away late. SEA GLASS broke in and bumped a rival, went up between foes early then dueled between horses, put a head in front into the stretch, fought back a bit off the rail in the final furlong but could not quite match the winner late. PRAY FOR CORDAY had speed outside then dueled between horses into the turn and three wide on the turn and into the stretch, gained a slim advantage nearing midstretch, fought back between foes in deep stretch and held third. BRANDON'S LAW bumped at the start, saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and again in midstretch and bested the others. M D'S JEWEL chased a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, went around a rival past midstretch and lacked the needed rally. GRAY DIVA bumped early, dropped back off the rail early, continued off the inside on the turn and into the stretch and did not rally. GARRULOUS GAL a bit slow to begin and bumped just after the start, settled off the rail then outside, came four wide into the stretch and was not a threat. TAKES TWO TO TENGA had good early speed and angled in, dueled inside, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. LOVES IMAGE broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail dropped back on the turn and gave way.