Racing! A special handicapping lesson on European tracks

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter, as we take you across the pond.
Our lead piece today is a must-read if you, like me, don’t know much about the tracks in Europe. So, let’s not waste any more time.
Our handicapping lesson — European style
Here’s our weekly contribution from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report) and the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report). The thinking is if you can know and understand the strategies, it will make you a better handicapper.
We thought with Royal Ascot starting on Tuesday, it would be good to give you a lesson on how to interpret the tracks in Europe. Rob, the floor is yours.
“One of the things we pride ourselves in with regard to the ECHR and WCHR are the handicapping lessons we provide on a daily basis. While we’ll sometimes mention course nuances abroad, we thought we could make a chart (below) to help everyone. After all, for even the most ardent American horseplayers, the names of many European racecourses conjure up more questions than answers.
“First off, a couple of factors to keep in mind when evaluating horses from aboard compared to the locals.
“Do not attempt to compare times between Europe and the United States. Not only does the timer in Europe begin immediately out of the gate, unlike here, but also the twisting turns and uneven ground over in Europe make this an unfair comparison.
“Another point: Though the journey from Europe to the U.S. is the longest trip most will ever make, most Euro runners are acclimated to traveling. Most foreigners are trained at private training complexes, constantly shipping out to the current race meets, which are short, only days long, unlike the lengthy meets here.
“Hopefully the information we’re providing will give you a bit more ammunition when confronted with these long-distance shippers:
ECHR / WCHR European Course Guide
“Ascot (England). Certainly the most storied course in England, featuring a right-handed triangular course of 1 mile-6 furlongs (1¾ miles), with two mile chutes. Though the final straight (stretch) is only 2½ furlongs long, horses showing speed here should be given extra credence, as this course is kinder to closers.
“Chester (England). The smallest course in the U.K., this is a level course but perhaps the recipient of more ‘horse for course’ trips than any other British track, rewarding speed types who master the tight turns and final stretch, which is only a little more than one furlong in length. Horses with an outside draw are at a huge disadvantage here.
“Doncaster (England). Home of the St. Leger, the third leg of classics here for 3-year-olds, this course is fair to all types of runners.
“Epsom (England). Home of the Epsom Derby, the second leg of the classics here for 3-year-olds, this course tests the agility of its runners with a sharp turn and downhill straight, culminating with an uphill run toward the finish.
“Goodwood (England). One of the most picturesque courses in the world, situated amid rolling countryside. Its six-furlong straight is mostly downhill, yes, six-furlong stretch (though wait until you read about Maisons-Laffitte below), thus, very long, giving plenty of opportunity to both styles, as the downhill course allows front runners a bit of an easier trip, while the longer stretch gives plenty of opportunity to closing types.
“Newmarket (England). Home of the 2,000 Guineas, the first leg of the classics here for 3-year-olds, horses competing here in the spring face harsh weather conditions as the wind blows across the continent from Siberia, creating tough conditions. They’ve got two courses: the Rowley Mile, which is used in the spring and autumn, and the July Course, used in the summer. A winning effort here requires a fit horse, both physically and mentally.
“York (England). A horseshoe-shaped, level course. Once horses turn for home, they face a 4½-furlong stretch. This is also interesting, but races up to six furlongs are run on a straight, no turns. This course favors front runners.
“Chantilly (France). Not only an amazing racecourse, it also serves as a top-notch training center for French horses. The course is fair to all types of runners, with an uphill finish that tests a horse’s stamina.
“Deauville (France). Think of it as Del Mar in France. A relaxing atmosphere, located in the French countryside next to the beach, this is a level course that does favor closers, making front-running efforts stand out a bit.
“Longchamp (France). Home of the Prix de l’ Arc de Triomphe. With all due respect to the Dubai World Cup or the Breeders Cup Classic, the Arc is arguably the most prestigious race in the world. Horses running at this meet are facing the best Europe has to offer. The course features three right-handed ovals, which allows for five course configurations, and, depending on the distance of the race, 46 starting posts.
“Maisons-Laffitte (France). Another top French track, very unique in design, as races run up to 10 furlongs are run on a straight course. Yes, 10 furlongs, that’s a 1¼-mile stretch. Because of its location on the banks of the Seine River, the course often falls victim to very ‘heavy’ going, particularly in the early spring and late autumn. Overall, plays fair to both front runners and closing types.
“Saint Cloud (France). The most heavily used of the larger French tracks, this is a triangular shaped course with a very short stretch.
“The Curragh (Ireland). Easily the most significant course in Ireland. The entire front side is being renovated, a new grandstand, paddock area, etc., to be completed later this year. Another course that seems to stress fitness, as horses face a long uphill stretch that seems to go on forever. The course favors closers, while speed types who are able to extend their speed through this testing stretch should be hugely upgraded.
“Capannelle (Italy). Home of the Italian Derby, this is a level course fair to all types of runners.
“San Siro (Italy). A livelier atmosphere than that at Capannelle, this is a very tough course with a lengthy uphill stretch.
“There you go, everyone. Hopefully you enjoyed our course lessons while learning something in the process.”
The West Coast Handicapping Report can be found at http://www.westcoasthorseracing.com. It has been endorsed by leading trainers, handicappers and industry sources.
Santa Anita review
Not much of a surprise, but Calexman won Friday’s feature, 6½ furlongs down hillside turf course. He had to work for it, but won by one length in the $61,000 purse race. Last time Calexman tried this signature course, he lost by a nose.
Calexman paid $4.80, $3.40 and $2.60. More Honor finished second, and Heartfullofstars was third.
“He’s run with some good horses,” winning trainer Vladimir Cerin told Mike Willman of Santa Anita. “I think he’s better around two turns. We’ll consider the Oceanside [one mile on July 18 at Del Mar]. If it splits, he’d have a better chance to run.”
Geovanni Franco was the winning jockey.
Santa Anita preview
Eleven seems like a lot of races for the penultimate weekend of the Santa Anita meeting, but that’s what they’ve got. Post time is 12:30 p.m. There are two stakes races and five turf races. The field sizes hold together pretty well, except for the two stakes races.
The first stakes race is early in the card about 1:35 p.m. The $100,000 Rainbow Stakes is for 3-year-olds going 1 1/8 miles on the turf. River Boyne, who last ran on Kentucky Derby day at Churchill Downs, is the 3-5 favorite in the field of five. He finished fifth that day in the American Turf. He won his previous three races, all at Santa Anita. Flavien Prat is riding him for Jeff Mullins. Arawak is the second favorite at 2-1, with Gary Stevens riding for Kentucky-based Wesley Ward. He finished 14th in the Blue Grass Stakes.
The main stakes race is the Grade 2 $200,000 Summertime Oaks for 3-year-old fillies going 1 1/16 miles. It should go to post about 3:15 p.m. Chocolate Martini, a shipper, is the 9-5 favorite for Tom Amoss. Prat gets the mount. He was a $25,000 claim four races back and followed that race with two wins before a fifth-place finish in the Kentucky Oaks. She’s 9-5 in the six-horse field.
Thirteen Squared is the 5-2 second choice. She’s only one for eight lifetime but did finish third in the Santa Anita Oaks.
Here’s the field size, in order: 8, 7, 5, 6, 7, 6, 8, 8, 11, 11, 12.
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth more $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.
11:47 Gulfstream: $100,000 Ginger Punch Stakes, Fla.-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Madame Uno (6-5)
1:15 Delaware: $100,000 Obeah Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Tequilita (7-2)
1:36 Santa Anita: $100,000 Rainbow Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: River Boyne (3-5)
1:57 Woodbine: $100,000 Steady Growth Stakes, Ontario-breds 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Mr Havercamp (8-5)
2:50 Belmont: $100,000 Dancin Renee Stakes, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Holiday Disguise (6-5)
3:15 Santa Anita: Grade 2 $200,000 Summertime Oaks, fillies 3 years old, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Chocolate Martini (9-5)
4:57 Churchill: Grade 3 $100,000 Matt Winn Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Ax Man (4-5)
5:30 Churchill: Grade 2 $200,000 Wise Dan Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: World Approval (6-5)
6:05 Churchill: $200,000 Fleur de Lis Handicap, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Farrell (3-1)
6:39 Churchill: Grade 1 $500,000 Stephen Foster Handicap, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Backyard Heaven (6-5)
7:11 Churchill: Grade 3 $100,000 Regret Stakes, fillies 3 years old, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Heavenly Love (5-1)
Bob Ike’s SA play of the day
TENTH RACE
I like two longshots in the race, #5 Saburai (15-1) and #10 Beautiful Becca (8-1). Saburai had a tough trip when making her first start in nine months and may move forward on the stretch out in distance. Becca comes off a wire-to-wire score and might be dangerous right back on the two level class boost off the claim. Bet both to win and box in the exacta.
Friday’s result: No More Talk got a perfect stalking trip from outside but was empty in mid-stretch.
Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).
Ed Burgart’s LA play of the day
EIGHTH RACE: No. 2 Arizona Icon (3-1)
I loved the long stride this gelding displayed in last 440-yard Turf Paradise stakes outing and he showed his fondness for the Los Alamitos oval last year with an easy 350-yard allowance win. He should relish this 550-yard distance and his main competitors, Well Good and Jess Doit, have only combined for three victories in 31 starts.
Final thought
Always looking to add more subscribers to this newsletter. Can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, then you’re probably not reading this. Either way, send to a friend and just have them click here and sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email, nothing more.
Any thoughts, drop me an email at johnacherwa@gmail.com or feed my ego by following me on Twitter: @jcherwa
And now the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, June 15.
Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 36th day of a 42-day meet. Clear & Firm
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $59,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.55 48.13 1:12.86 1:24.67 1:36.15
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Mongolian Groom
|120
|2
|4
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–1½
|Elliott
|6.10
|8
|Starting Bloc
|125
|6
|2
|6
|6
|6
|3–½
|2–½
|Stevens
|3.50
|2
|Data Central
|120
|1
|1
|4–1½
|4–1
|5–1½
|2–hd
|3–2¼
|Desormeaux
|1.00
|7
|Rumpus Cat
|120
|5
|3
|5–½
|5–½
|3–hd
|4–1
|4–3¼
|Franco
|3.00
|5
|Irish Spring
|120
|4
|5
|3–hd
|3–1
|2–hd
|5–4
|5–9¼
|Gutierrez
|16.30
|4
|Geocas Dream
|120
|3
|6
|2–1
|2–½
|4–hd
|6
|6
|Pereira
|35.70
|3
|MONGOLIAN GROOM
|14.20
|6.00
|2.80
|8
|STARTING BLOC
|4.00
|2.20
|2
|DATA CENTRAL
|2.10
|$1 EXACTA (3-8)
|$25.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-8-2-7)
|$10.53
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-8-2)
|$31.40
Winner–Mongolian Groom Dbb.c.3 by Hightail out of Bourbonesque, by Dynaformer. Bred by Calumet Farm (KY). Trainer: Enebish Ganbat. Owner: Mongolian Stable. Mutuel Pool $158,101 Exacta Pool $78,750 Superfecta Pool $34,868 Trifecta Pool $49,151. Scratched–Frankincense, Mongolian Cheetah.
MONGOLIAN GROOM had speed between horses then angled in and set a pressured pace inside, inched away on the second turn, came a bit off the rail in the stretch, drifted in from the whip past the eighth pole and held on gamely. STARTING BLOC angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch and outfinished a rival for the place. DATA CENTRAL stalked the pace inside then a bit off the rail leaving the backstretch, angled in again on the second turn, cut the corner into the stretch, came out slightly off the heels of the winner past the eighth pole and was edged for second. RUMPUS CAT four wide early, angled in and chased outside a rival, went up four wide leaving the second turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. IRISH SPRING pulled four wide into the first turn, chased three deep on that bend, bid three wide on the backstretch and into the second turn, continued three wide between foes leaving that turn and into the stretch, drifted inward in the drive and weakened. GEOCAS DREAM pulled between horses early, pressed the pace outside the winner then between horses on the backstretch and into the second turn, continued between foes leaving that turn, dropped back into the stretch and had little left for the drive.
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $8,000. Time 24.96 49.66 1:14.28 1:26.83 1:39.73
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Jill Madden
|123
|4
|1
|1–1½
|1–1½
|1–3
|1–3
|1–2¾
|Pedroza
|1.50
|1
|Ipray
|123
|1
|2
|4–1
|4–1
|2–1½
|2–4
|2–6¾
|Elliott
|4.00
|6
|Veronica Bay
|116
|6
|4
|2–hd
|2–hd
|4–2
|3–½
|3–2¼
|Payeras
|20.30
|2
|Backintheacademy
|123
|2
|5
|3–hd
|3–hd
|3–hd
|4–4
|4–4½
|Pereira
|1.10
|5
|Trinitys Turn
|123
|5
|3
|5–½
|5–1
|5–1
|5–2½
|5–8¾
|Linares
|52.80
|3
|Rockantharos
|123
|3
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Ceballos
|16.10
|4
|JILL MADDEN
|5.00
|2.40
|2.40
|1
|IPRAY
|4.60
|2.80
|6
|VERONICA BAY
|4.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-4)
|$45.20
|$1 EXACTA (4-1)
|$11.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-1-6-2)
|$12.39
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-1-6)
|$25.10
Winner–Jill Madden Ch.f.4 by Grazen out of Striking Point, by Thunder Gulch. Bred by Nick Alexander (CA). Trainer: Kristin Mulhall. Owner: Twilight Racing LLC and Carrasco, Jessica. Mutuel Pool $144,928 Daily Double Pool $32,727 Exacta Pool $81,727 Superfecta Pool $33,869 Trifecta Pool $49,066. Claimed–Jill Madden by Marisa Lizza Racing. Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Scratched–none.
JILL MADDEN had speed outside a rival then inched away and set the pace a bit off the rail then inside, opened up leaving the second turn and won clear under left handed urging. IPRAY saved ground stalking the pace, came out a bit into the stretch and was clearly second best. VERONICA BAY close up stalking the pace three deep to the stretch, drifted inward in the drive and bested the others. BACKINTHEACADEMY bobbled at the start, stalked outside the runner-up then between foes, continued just off the rail leaving the second turn, also drifted inward in the drive and weakened. TRINITYS TURN between foes early, was in a bit tight midway on the first turn, chased off the rail, angled in leaving the second turn and also weakened. ROCKANTHAROS broke out and was a bit crowded, pulled toward the inside and steadied on the first turn, chased off the rail on the backstretch and second turn and gave way.
THIRD RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $38,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 22.11 44.70 1:07.96 1:14.08
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Lauren's Ladd
|125
|1
|7
|6–½
|4–hd
|1–hd
|1–hd
|Conner
|9.90
|6
|Bob's Bad Boy
|125
|6
|1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–1
|2–3¼
|Elliott
|25.00
|2
|Over Par
|123
|2
|5
|5–hd
|5–½
|5–hd
|3–nk
|Gutierrez
|6.40
|4
|Fortune of War
|123
|4
|6
|7
|7
|3–1½
|4–5¼
|Franco
|1.10
|5
|Bear Chum
|125
|5
|4
|3–1½
|2–hd
|4–1
|5–¾
|Pedroza
|10.30
|7
|No More Talk
|125
|7
|2
|2–½
|3–1½
|6–5
|6–6¼
|T Baze
|2.80
|3
|Two Hail Marys
|125
|3
|3
|4–1
|6–hd
|7
|7
|Desormeaux
|8.90
|1
|LAUREN'S LADD
|21.80
|10.40
|5.60
|6
|BOB'S BAD BOY
|21.20
|9.40
|2
|OVER PAR
|4.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-1)
|$54.00
|$1 EXACTA (1-6)
|$114.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-6-2-4)
|$164.36
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-6-2)
|$349.20
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-6-2-4-5)
|Carryover $2,919
Winner–Lauren's Ladd B.g.5 by City Zip out of Tourism, by Seeking the Gold. Bred by Taylor Asbury & Franklin S. Kling Jr. (KY). Trainer: David Jacobson. Owner: Tachycardia Stables. Mutuel Pool $241,079 Daily Double Pool $15,195 Exacta Pool $157,275 Superfecta Pool $68,540 Trifecta Pool $104,998 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,824. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (3-4-1) paid $181.60. Pick Three Pool $38,023.
LAUREN'S LADD chased inside, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch, bid outside the runner-up to gain a slim lead while bumping with that one in midstretch, drifted in and brushed again in deep stretch and gamely prevailed under urging. BOB'S BAD BOY had speed off the rail then dueled between horses, continued off the inside in the stretch, came out and bumped the winner in midstretch, drifted in and brushed with that one again in deep stretch, fought back then bumped again at the wire. OVER PAR stalked between horses to the stretch, went around a rival past midstretch and got up for the show. FORTUNE OF WAR (GB) settled outside a rival then off the rail, came out leaving the hill and four wide into the stretch and was edged for third. BEAR CHUM (AUS) pulled early, pressed the pace inside then dueled along the rail leaving the hill and weakened in the drive. NO MORE TALK had good early speed and dueled three wide to the stretch and also weakened. TWO HAIL MARYS stalked three deep, fell back between foes nearing the dirt crossing, came out into the stretch and gave way. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the stretch run of the top pair but made no change when they ruled both runners contributed to the contact between them. Rail on hill at 7 feet.
FOURTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $33,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 22.17 45.39 57.60 1:10.27
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Captivate
|125
|2
|1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–4
|1–¾
|Van Dyke
|0.90
|4
|Kershaw
|109
|4
|3
|2–1½
|2–2½
|1–hd
|2–5¾
|Figueroa
|6.20
|3
|Littlebitamedal
|120
|3
|2
|5–2
|5–5
|4–2
|3–2¾
|Elliott
|11.70
|7
|Astro Rider
|120
|6
|4
|3–hd
|3–½
|3–2
|4–7¼
|Pena
|3.10
|5
|Fast Cotton
|120
|5
|5
|4–½
|4–3½
|5–12
|5–8
|Talamo
|4.50
|1
|Scorpio
|120
|1
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Sanchez
|38.30
|2
|CAPTIVATE
|3.80
|2.60
|2.20
|4
|KERSHAW
|4.20
|3.20
|3
|LITTLEBITAMEDAL
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-2)
|$50.60
|$1 EXACTA (2-4)
|$7.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-4-3-7)
|$6.60
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-3)
|$14.25
Winner–Captivate B.g.4 by Warrior's Reward out of Indypicture, by Olmodavor. Bred by Michael Power (KY). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Jungle Racing LLC and Slugo Racing. Mutuel Pool $193,290 Daily Double Pool $22,058 Exacta Pool $116,195 Superfecta Pool $48,951 Trifecta Pool $70,548. Scratched–Worthy Turk.
$1 Pick Three (4-1-2) paid $99.40. Pick Three Pool $19,010.
CAPTIVATE had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back to the lead under urging past midstretch and was edging away from the runner-up late. KERSHAW broke out and bumped a rival, had speed three deep then dueled outside the winner, put a head in front in midstretch, fought back in deep stretch but could not quite match that one late. LITTLEBITAMEDAL dueled between the top pair early then stalked a bit off the rail, angled in on the turn, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch and bested the others. ASTRO RIDER stalked three deep then outside leaving the backstretch, angled in alongside a rival on the turn, drifted inward in the stretch and weakened. FAST COTTON bumped in a bit of a slow start, tugged between horses early then stalked just off the rail, angled to the inside on the turn and also weakened. SCORPIO hesitated to be away behind the field, moved up inside then saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back along the rail on the turn and gave way.
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $33,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $35,000. Time 23.72 47.47 1:11.48 1:23.63 1:35.39
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Spitfire
|125
|2
|4
|3–hd
|4–hd
|4–1
|4–1½
|1–½
|Blanc
|5.60
|9
|Defiantly
|125
|9
|2
|4–½
|3–1
|3–1
|1–½
|2–nk
|Desormeaux
|6.90
|1
|Lucky Bryan
|125
|1
|7
|9–2½
|9–3
|6–½
|3–hd
|3–ns
|Espinoza
|3.10
|5
|Bold Papa
|125
|5
|9
|8–½
|8–2
|9–½
|6–hd
|4–2¼
|Bejarano
|2.20
|4
|Beantown Boys
|125
|4
|5
|7–1
|7–½
|7–hd
|8–2½
|5–ns
|Pena
|7.00
|7
|Bourbon Soul
|125
|7
|6
|6–hd
|6–1½
|5–hd
|5–½
|6–ns
|T Baze
|26.20
|10
|Aventador
|125
|10
|3
|1–1
|1–½
|1–1
|2–1
|7–2½
|Ceballos
|73.90
|3
|Comes the Dream
|118
|3
|10
|10
|10
|10
|9–½
|8–2¼
|Espinoza
|15.50
|8
|Lymebyrd
|125
|8
|8
|2–1
|2–1
|2–hd
|7–½
|9–6
|Pedroza
|13.40
|6
|Seau
|125
|6
|1
|5–1
|5–hd
|8–1
|10
|10
|Conner
|18.10
|2
|SPITFIRE
|13.20
|6.00
|4.00
|9
|DEFIANTLY
|7.00
|4.80
|1
|LUCKY BRYAN
|4.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-2)
|$26.00
|$1 EXACTA (2-9)
|$39.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-9-1-5)
|$42.89
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-9-1-5-4)
|$2,401.60
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-9-1)
|$84.20
Winner–Spitfire B.g.6 by Artie Schiller out of Dontgetinmyway, by Machiavellian. Bred by Penny McCarthy & Shane Doyle (KY). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: Jay Em Ess Stable. Mutuel Pool $298,665 Daily Double Pool $25,013 Exacta Pool $162,722 Superfecta Pool $76,072 Super High Five Pool $2,469 Trifecta Pool $119,037. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (1-2-2) paid $168.50. Pick Three Pool $51,152. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-1-2/6-2) 405 tickets with 4 correct paid $267.05. Pick Four Pool $141,695. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-4-1-2/6-2) 242 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,354.20. Pick Five Pool $380,249.
SPITFIRE saved ground stalking the pace, bid inside under urging past midstretch to gain the lead in deep stretch and held gamely. DEFIANTLY stalked three deep then bid three wide on the backstretch, tracked again into and on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch, bid outside a rival to gain the advantage in midstretch, drifted in and fought back between foes in deep stretch and held second. LUCKY BRYAN chased inside then a bit off the rail leaving the backstretch, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, drifted in some and rallied between rivals late. BOLD PAPA chased outside a rival, swung four wide into the stretch and finished well but was edged for third. BEANTOWN BOYS saved ground chasing the pace throughout and could not quite summon the needed late kick. BOURBON SOUL stalked outside a rival then three deep on the backstretch and second turn and three wide between foes into the stretch and also could not offer the necessary late response. AVENTADOR (FR) had speed outside then angled in, set the pace inside, dueled on the backstretch, inched away on the second turn, came off the rail into the stretch, fought back off the inside in midstretch and weakened some in the final furlong. COMES THE DREAM tossed his head and was away a bit slowly, saved ground off the pace, came out some in the stretch and lacked a rally. LYMEBYRD angled in and stalked a bit off the rail, bid between horses on the backstretch and outside the pacesetter leaving the backstretch and into the second turn, was between rivals into the stretch and weakened. SEAU stalked the pace between horses, dropped back leaving the second turn and into the stretch and also weakened.
SIXTH RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $59,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.36 46.86 59.96
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Luck's Royal Flush
|122
|5
|1
|1–½
|1–1
|1–3
|1–1¼
|Stevens
|1.40
|3
|Twisted Plot
|122
|3
|2
|2–hd
|4–hd
|2–hd
|2–½
|Elliott
|58.60
|4
|Oliver
|122
|4
|6
|6–2½
|6–2
|3–1
|3–3½
|Talamo
|3.20
|2
|Feeling Strong
|122
|2
|9
|9–5
|9–5
|9–6
|4–1½
|Conner
|49.00
|10
|Kid Koil
|122
|9
|7
|7–1
|8–6
|7–1½
|5–½
|Pedroza
|11.20
|1
|Stormy Valentino
|123
|1
|8
|8–4
|7–2
|6–½
|6–½
|Ocampo
|94.60
|9
|Mad Mike
|115
|8
|4
|4–hd
|2–hd
|4–hd
|7–½
|Figueroa
|12.30
|8
|Concord Jet
|122
|7
|5
|3–hd
|3–1
|5–1½
|8–2½
|Franco
|5.80
|7
|An American Jet
|122
|6
|10
|10
|10
|10
|9–4¼
|T Baze
|11.50
|11
|Handsome John
|122
|10
|3
|5–1½
|5–hd
|8–2½
|10
|Frey
|8.90
|6
|LUCK'S ROYAL FLUSH
|4.80
|3.40
|2.40
|3
|TWISTED PLOT
|37.20
|13.80
|4
|OLIVER
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-6)
|$50.60
|$1 EXACTA (6-3)
|$74.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-3-4-2)
|$264.59
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-3-4)
|$155.10
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-3-4-2-10)
|Carryover $2,142
Winner–Luck's Royal Flush Ch.c.2 by Lucky Pulpit out of Royal Grand Slam, by Grand Slam. Bred by Mr. & Mrs. Larry D. Williams (CA). Trainer: Jeff Bonde. Owner: Williams, Mr. and Mrs. Larry D.. Mutuel Pool $286,538 Daily Double Pool $24,823 Exacta Pool $159,790 Superfecta Pool $80,359 Trifecta Pool $112,803 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,806. Scratched–Golden Image, Irish Terrier.
$1 Pick Three (2-2-6) paid $37.20. Pick Three Pool $41,443.
LUCK'S ROYAL FLUSH had speed off the rail then dueled between horses leaving the backstretch, inched away and angled in on the turn, kicked clear in the stretch and held under left handed urging. TWISTED PLOT went up inside to press the pace then stalked along the rail on the turn, came a bit off the fence past midstretch and continued willingly. OLIVER had the rider lose the whip early, stalked a bit off the rail, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and finished well. FEELING STRONG bumped in a bit of a slow start, saved ground off the pace, continued inside on the turn and improved position along the rail in the stretch. KID KOIL pulled and chased outside on the backstretch and off the rail then outside again on the turn, came six wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. STORMY VALENTINO broke out and bumped a rival, saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch then angled back in and did not rally. MAD MIKE stalked between foes then bid four wide between foes into the turn, stalked three deep on the bend and into the stretch and weakened. CONCORD JET close up stalking the pace between horses, bid three deep between foes into the turn, angled in and tracked between rivals on the turn and also weakened. AN AMERICAN JET broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail then a bit off the fence into and on the turn and was not a threat. HANDSOME JOHN stalked four wide then bid five wide into the turn, continued four wide on the turn and five wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive.
SEVENTH RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $75,000. Time 21.56 43.55 1:07.27 1:13.76
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Calexman
|122
|6
|4
|2–3½
|2–2½
|1–1½
|1–1
|Franco
|1.40
|2
|More Honor
|122
|2
|6
|3–hd
|3–hd
|2–1½
|2–1
|Pereira
|11.10
|5
|Heartfullofstars
|122
|5
|5
|6
|6
|6
|3–3¼
|Nakatani
|2.70
|3
|Jimmy Chila
|122
|3
|2
|4–hd
|4–hd
|4–1
|4–nk
|Gutierrez
|7.30
|1
|Unpossible
|122
|1
|1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|3–½
|5–2½
|Talamo
|10.50
|4
|So Long Sailor
|122
|4
|3
|5–2½
|5–2½
|5–hd
|6
|Desormeaux
|3.50
|6
|CALEXMAN
|4.80
|3.40
|2.60
|2
|MORE HONOR
|8.40
|4.20
|5
|HEARTFULLOFSTARS
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-6)
|$18.00
|$1 EXACTA (6-2)
|$21.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-2-5-3)
|$21.21
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-2-5)
|$31.30
Winner–Calexman Ch.c.3 by Midshipman out of Mattie Cakes, by Meadowlake. Bred by Sue Sanders (KY). Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Owner: Wilson, Holly and David. Mutuel Pool $225,070 Daily Double Pool $24,010 Exacta Pool $116,534 Superfecta Pool $42,450 Trifecta Pool $70,760. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (2-6-6) paid $65.10. Pick Three Pool $28,041.
CALEXMAN had speed outside then angled in and dueled alongside a rival, took the lead into the stretch, inched clear, drifted out a bit in midstretch and held under urging. MORE HONOR saved ground stalking the pace, came out in upper stretch, drifted out from the whip in midstretch and continued willingly. HEARTFULLOFSTARS chased off the rail, angled in leaving the hill, came out on the dirt crossing and three deep into the stretch and finished with interest. JIMMY CHILA stalked the pace between horses, continued off the rail in upper stretch, angled in some behind the runner-up in midstretch and lacked a rally. UNPOSSIBLE went up inside to duel for the lead, fought back leaving the hill and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. SO LONG SAILOR stalked the pace three wide to the stretch and also weakened. A claim of foul by the rider of the runner-up against the winner for alleged interference in midstretch and a claim of foul by the trainer of JIMMY CHILA against the runner-up for the same were not allowed by the stewards, who ruled each of the top pair was clear when drifting. Rail on hill at 7 feet.
EIGHTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 22.68 46.41 59.06 1:05.64
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Princess Areni
|116
|6
|5
|4–1
|4–1½
|3–2
|1–1¼
|Espinoza
|1.30
|2
|Sea Glass
|116
|2
|8
|2–hd
|2–hd
|2–1
|2–1½
|Figueroa
|4.10
|10
|Pray for Corday
|123
|9
|1
|3–hd
|3–1½
|1–hd
|3–1¼
|Pedroza
|34.10
|1
|Brandon's Law
|123
|1
|4
|5–½
|5–2
|4–½
|4–4¾
|Franco
|2.20
|3
|M D's Jewel
|116
|3
|2
|7–hd
|7–1½
|6–2½
|5–2½
|Payeras
|137.20
|9
|Gray Diva
|123
|8
|6
|8–1½
|8–4
|8–10
|6–nk
|Elliott
|12.70
|8
|Garrulous Gal
|123
|7
|7
|6–1½
|6–½
|7–3½
|7–½
|Roman
|13.10
|4
|Takes Two to Tenga
|123
|4
|3
|1–hd
|1–hd
|5–3
|8–19
|Mn Garcia
|15.50
|5
|Loves Image
|123
|5
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Locke
|96.90
|6
|PRINCESS ARENI
|4.60
|2.80
|2.40
|2
|SEA GLASS
|4.00
|3.20
|10
|PRAY FOR CORDAY
|9.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-6)
|$11.80
|$1 EXACTA (6-2)
|$9.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-2-10-1)
|$30.88
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-2-10-1-3)
|$5,572.00
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-2-10)
|$62.15
Winner–Princess Areni Dbb.f.3 by Istan out of Cranberry Sauce, by Harlan's Holiday. Bred by Brereton C. Jones (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Bederian, Harry, Kamberian, Harout and Nakkashian, Hagop. Mutuel Pool $302,012 Daily Double Pool $77,946 Exacta Pool $197,610 Superfecta Pool $119,884 Super High Five Pool $33,698 Trifecta Pool $149,611. Scratched–Daisy's Stormcat.
$2 Pick Six Jackpot (1-2/6-2-5/6/12-6-6/7) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $6,207. $1 Pick Three (6-6-6) paid $21.00. Pick Three Pool $113,135. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-5/6/12-6-6/7) 3726 tickets with 4 correct paid $74.00. Pick Four Pool $361,338. 50-Cent Pick Five (2/6-2-5/6/12-6-6/7) 1396 tickets with 5 correct paid $122.45. Pick Five Pool $224,040. $2 Pick Six (1-2/6-2-5/6/12-6-6/7) 370 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $16.60. $2 Pick Six (1-2/6-2-5/6/12-6-6/7) 12 tickets with 6 correct paid $2,414.00. Pick Six Pool $54,224.
PRINCESS ARENI stalked outside then bid four wide into the turn, tracked off the rail on the turn, came four wide into the stretch, re-bid outside foes under urging past the eighth pole, gained the lead a sixteenth out and inched away late. SEA GLASS broke in and bumped a rival, went up between foes early then dueled between horses, put a head in front into the stretch, fought back a bit off the rail in the final furlong but could not quite match the winner late. PRAY FOR CORDAY had speed outside then dueled between horses into the turn and three wide on the turn and into the stretch, gained a slim advantage nearing midstretch, fought back between foes in deep stretch and held third. BRANDON'S LAW bumped at the start, saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and again in midstretch and bested the others. M D'S JEWEL chased a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, went around a rival past midstretch and lacked the needed rally. GRAY DIVA bumped early, dropped back off the rail early, continued off the inside on the turn and into the stretch and did not rally. GARRULOUS GAL a bit slow to begin and bumped just after the start, settled off the rail then outside, came four wide into the stretch and was not a threat. TAKES TWO TO TENGA had good early speed and angled in, dueled inside, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. LOVES IMAGE broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail dropped back on the turn and gave way.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|3,177
|$594,054
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$1,358,621
|Out of State
|N/A
|$4,855,602
|TOTAL
|3,177
|$6,808,277
Santa Anita Entries for Saturday, June 16.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 37th day of a 42-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $59,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Rule Number Eight
|Corey Nakatani
|125
|Andy Mathis
|4-1
|2
|Young Hendrick
|Martin Garcia
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|4-1
|3
|Californiaspecial
|Franklin Ceballos
|120
|Librado Barocio
|50-1
|4
|Writ Large
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Martin Valenzuela, III
|8-1
|5
|Lucky Mesquite
|Gary Stevens
|120
|Blake R. Heap
|5-1
|6
|Sir Eddie
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Dan Blacker
|5-2
|7
|Thermopolis
|Tiago Pereira
|125
|Philip D'Amato
|7-2
|8
|Hollywood Square
|Diego Sanchez
|125
|Doug F. O'Neill
|10-1
SECOND RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $33,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Red Clem
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Tim Yakteen
|10-1
|50,000
|2
|Lucky General
|Stewart Elliott
|122
|Clifford W. Sise, Jr.
|6-1
|50,000
|3
|Irish Terrier
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Steven Miyadi
|4-1
|40,000
|4
|Keyson
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Scott Rollins
|2-1
|50,000
|5
|Bea's Boy
|Heriberto Figueroa
|113
|Steven Miyadi
|5-2
|40,000
|6
|Park Hill Diamond
|Edgar Payeras
|113
|Antonio Garcia
|20-1
|40,000
|7
|Silent Alarm
|Tyler Conner
|122
|Michael Machowsky
|4-1
|50,000
THIRD RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Rainbow Stakes'. 3 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Respect the Hustle
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|Bill McLean
|12-1
|2
|Move Over
|Tyler Baze
|120
|John W. Sadler
|5-1
|3
|Blame the Rider
|Tyler Conner
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-2
|4
|River Boyne
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Jeff Mullins
|1-1
|5
|Arawak
|Gary Stevens
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|3-1
FOURTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Conquest Flatterme
|Stewart Elliott
|123
|Vladimir Cerin
|3-1
|2
|Powder
|Geovanni Franco
|125
|Ian Kruljac
|4-1
|3
|Dis Smart Cat
|Heriberto Figueroa
|118
|John W. Sadler
|5-1
|40,000
|4
|Anonymity
|Flavien Prat
|123
|Richard E. Mandella
|6-5
|5
|Gotham Desire
|Tiago Pereira
|125
|Ed Moger, Jr.
|12-1
|6
|Miz Tianjin
|Martin Pedroza
|123
|J. Eric Kruljac
|6-1
FIFTH RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $33,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Diamond of Value
|Ruben Fuentes
|123
|Alfredo Marquez
|12-1
|2
|Operandi
|Tyler Conner
|118
|Doug F. O'Neill
|2-1
|3
|Wishful
|Kent Desormeaux
|118
|Leonard Powell
|4-1
|4
|Miss Unusual
|Geovanni Franco
|118
|Tim Yakteen
|6-1
|5
|Helen's Tiger
|Flavien Prat
|118
|Doug F. O'Neill
|3-1
|6
|Donut Girl
|Rafael Bejarano
|118
|Hector O. Palma
|6-1
|7
|Topaz Time
|Kyle Frey
|123
|Matthew Chew
|6-1
SIXTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $200,000. 'Summertime Oaks'. Stakes. Fillies. 3 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Thirteen Squared
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Bob Baffert
|5-2
|2
|Fool's Paradise
|Tyler Conner
|120
|Ben D. A. Cecil
|4-1
|3
|Exuberance
|Gary Stevens
|120
|Ian Kruljac
|6-1
|4
|Zusha
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Gary Mandella
|10-1
|5
|Chocolate Martini
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Thomas M. Amoss
|9-5
|6
|Ollie's Candy
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|William E. Morey
|7-2
SEVENTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Red Wine and Dine
|Heriberto Figueroa
|116
|Rafael DeLeon
|20-1
|20,000
|2
|Madelyn's Wild Max
|Brayan Pena
|123
|Genaro Vallejo
|5-1
|20,000
|3
|Nardo
|Flavien Prat
|123
|Mike Puype
|4-1
|4
|Bargaining
|Martin Pedroza
|123
|David Jacobson
|6-1
|20,000
|5
|Stringent
|Asa Espinoza
|116
|David E. Hofmans
|4-1
|20,000
|6
|Papa Papa Papa
|Kyle Frey
|123
|Mark Glatt
|12-1
|20,000
|7
|Gentrified
|Joseph Talamo
|123
|Vladimir Cerin
|7-2
|20,000
|8
|Eighty Three
|Tyler Conner
|123
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|3-1
|20,000
EIGHTH RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $28,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Salsita
|Asa Espinoza
|114
|Peter Miller
|5-2
|18,000
|2
|Adios Cali
|Alonso Quinonez
|123
|Steve Knapp
|20-1
|20,000
|3
|Silver Apples
|Barrington Harvey
|123
|Kenneth E. Nettles
|50-1
|20,000
|4
|Red Livy
|Tyler Baze
|123
|Philip D'Amato
|2-1
|20,000
|5
|Detail
|Geovanni Franco
|121
|J. Eric Kruljac
|6-1
|18,000
|6
|Ryder's Starlight
|Joseph Talamo
|121
|Vladimir Cerin
|6-1
|18,000
|7
|Holy Mosey
|Martin Pedroza
|123
|Molly J. Pearson
|4-1
|20,000
|8
|Madame Mousse
|Rafael Bejarano
|121
|Michael Machowsky
|6-1
|18,000
NINTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $33,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Severin
|Franklin Ceballos
|118
|Paula S. Capestro
|30-1
|40,000
|2
|Loco Mango
|Geovanni Franco
|118
|J. Eric Kruljac
|30-1
|40,000
|3
|Front Row Friends
|Joseph Talamo
|125
|Mark Glatt
|10-1
|50,000
|4
|Black Storm
|Brayan Pena
|123
|Lloyd C. Wicker
|12-1
|40,000
|5
|Poise to Strike
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Val Brinkerhoff
|15-1
|50,000
|6
|Old Indian Trick
|Asa Espinoza
|113
|Michael Machowsky
|3-1
|50,000
|7
|Iron Curtain
|Alonso Quinonez
|125
|Val Brinkerhoff
|5-1
|50,000
|8
|Jerry's Thunder
|Agapito Delgadillo
|123
|Mark Rheinford
|15-1
|40,000
|9
|Big Barrel
|Stewart Elliott
|120
|Leonard Powell
|8-1
|50,000
|10
|Git On Your Pulpit
|Martin Pedroza
|120
|Kathy Walsh
|4-1
|50,000
|11
|Perfect Wager
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Jeff Mullins
|7-2
|50,000
TENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Spy Ring
|Gary Stevens
|123
|James M. Cassidy
|15-1
|2
|Lightning Dove
|Joseph Talamo
|123
|Ronald W. Ellis
|4-1
|3
|My Aunt Tillie
|Corey Nakatani
|125
|Mike Puype
|6-1
|4
|Halo Darlin
|Stewart Elliott
|123
|Mike Puype
|10-1
|5
|Saburai
|Asa Espinoza
|116
|Vladimir Cerin
|15-1
|6
|Chica La Habana
|Tyler Conner
|118
|James M. Cassidy
|8-1
|7
|Bella Filomena
|Kent Desormeaux
|118
|Richard Baltas
|15-1
|8
|Helen Hillary
|Geovanni Franco
|123
|Philip D'Amato
|7-2
|9
|Libby's Tail
|Flavien Prat
|123
|Richard Baltas
|5-1
|10
|Beautiful Becca
|Evin Roman
|125
|Adam Kitchingman
|8-1
|40,000
|11
|Speakers
|Drayden Van Dyke
|125
|Patrick Gallagher
|12-1
ELEVENTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Masterpiece Day
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|4-1
|20,000
|2
|Gutsy Effort
|Asa Espinoza
|118
|Mike Puype
|3-1
|20,000
|3
|Calimonco Flyer
|Franklin Ceballos
|120
|Sal Gonzalez
|50-1
|20,000
|4
|Coastal Eddy
|Alonso Quinonez
|120
|Steven Miyadi
|20-1
|20,000
|5
|Going Away Party
|Martin Garcia
|120
|Bruce Headley
|20-1
|20,000
|6
|Thefourfortyfourth
|Tyler Conner
|120
|Karen Headley
|20-1
|20,000
|7
|If I Had a Nickel
|Evin Roman
|120
|Ed Moger, Jr.
|10-1
|20,000
|8
|Let Me Go Amigo
|Agapito Delgadillo
|120
|William Spawr
|8-1
|20,000
|9
|Blame Joe
|Stewart Elliott
|125
|Peter Miller
|7-2
|20,000
|10
|Eleazar Warrior
|Tiago Pereira
|125
|Oscar L. Garcia
|4-1
|20,000
|11
|For the Hustle
|Edwin Maldonado
|125
|Bruce Headley
|15-1
|20,000
|12
|Royal Seeker
|Israel Ocampo
|125
|Marcelo Polanco
|15-1
|20,000