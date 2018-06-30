Racing! Digging down into the Santa Anita numbers 

Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Friday, June 29. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 2nd day of a 12-day meet. Cloudy & Fast

FIRST RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 22.25 45.36 57.22 1:03.29

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Fender Bender 120 2 2 3–½ 3–2½ 1–½ 1–2 Pena 2.50 3 Insubordination 124 3 4 1–hd 2–1½ 2–1½ 2–1¼ Ceballos 2.40 6 Autism Is Here 124 6 3 2–1 1–hd 3–1 3–nk Pereira 11.20 5 Reverend Al 117 5 5 5–½ 5–2 4–5 4–7 Figueroa 1.20 4 Cosmotivo 124 4 1 4–2 4–hd 5–3 5–4 Ramirez 14.50 1 Fandarel Dancer 124 1 6 6 6 6 6 Russell 59.30

2 FENDER BENDER 7.00 3.40 3.20 3 INSUBORDINATION 3.40 3.20 6 AUTISM IS HERE 4.60

$1 EXACTA (2-3) $9.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-6-5) $6.06 $1 TRIFECTA (2-3-6) $47.10

Winner–Fender Bender Dbb.c.3 by Alternation out of Queen Majesty, by Regal Classic. Bred by Clarkland Farm (KY). Trainer: Molly J. Pearson. Owner: C J Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $67,154 Exacta Pool $35,147 Superfecta Pool $18,867 Trifecta Pool $27,199. Scratched–none.

FENDER BENDER stalked inside, came off the rail on the turn and four wide into the stretch, rallied under urging to the front a furlong out and won clear under a hold late. INSUBORDINATION dueled inside a rival but off the rail, drifted out into the stretch, regained the advantage, drifted out again nearing the furlong marker then drifted in late and held second. AUTISM IS HERE dueled outside then alongside the runner-up, took a short lead on the turn, was fanned four wide into the stretch, was in a bit tight nearing the eighth pole and just held third. REVEREND AL broke in the air and slowly, chased outside a rival, angled in on the turn, continued inside through the stretch and was edged for the show. COSMOTIVO had speed between horses then stalked outside a rival, came out four wide into the stretch and weakened. FANDAREL DANCER had his head turned and broke slowly, saved ground chasing the pace and had little left for the drive. HAND TIMED.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $14,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000. Time 23.79 47.18 1:11.81 1:24.04 1:36.43

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Journey to Run 124 4 4 4–1 4–½ 4–2½ 2–2 1–1¼ Pena 3.10 3 Bourque 121 3 2 1–½ 1–1 1–1½ 1–1 2–4 Fuentes 9.40 1 Shackalov 117 1 1 3–1 3–1½ 3–hd 3–4 3–½ Maldonado 3.60 2 Roosevelt 121 2 6 6 6 6 4–hd 4–7 Pereira 5.50 7 Ibon 124 6 5 5–½ 5–2½ 5–1½ 6 5–ns Ocampo 5.50 6 Old School Ike 118 5 3 2–2½ 2–2½ 2–hd 5–2 6 Elliott 2.00

5 JOURNEY TO RUN 8.20 4.60 3.20 3 BOURQUE 7.60 5.00 1 SHACKALOV 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-5) $32.00 $1 EXACTA (5-3) $26.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-3-1-2) $24.48 $1 TRIFECTA (5-3-1) $83.80

Winner–Journey to Run B.g.5 by Good Journey out of Run Kaitlyn Run, by Rio's Lark. Bred by Patricia Ford (CA). Trainer: Genaro Vallejo. Owner: Battle Born Racing Stable, Bussey, K., Casucci, V., Marchese, J. and Waldner, S.. Mutuel Pool $79,559 Daily Double Pool $16,334 Exacta Pool $42,563 Superfecta Pool $19,844 Trifecta Pool $27,134. Claimed–Journey to Run by Delia, William, Ford Patricia and Lepper, Russ. Trainer: William Delia. Claimed–Old School Ike by Elison, Kenneth and Vicky Jo. Trainer: Charles Treece. Scratched–Informality.

JOURNEY TO RUN stalked outside a rival then a bit off the rail, angled in on the second turn, came out in midstretch, bid under urging past the eighth pole and gained the lead in deep stretch to prove best. BOURQUE set a pressured pace inside then inched away on the backstretch, came off the rail into the stretch, held on well to deep stretch then could not match the winner late. SHACKALOV chased inside then a bit off the rail on the backstretch, came three deep into the stretch and just held third. ROOSEVELT broke a bit slowly and awkwardly, saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch and was edged for the show. IBON chased outside a rival, continued outside on the second turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. OLD SCHOOL IKE prompted the pace outside the runner-up then stalked a bit off the rail on the backstretch and second turn, was between foes into the stretch and also weakened.

THIRD RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.09 44.81 56.00

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Instagrand 122 3 2 1–½ 1–1 1–5 1–10 Van Dyke 0.40 6 No Treble 122 5 5 4–½ 4–5 2–hd 2–1¾ Maldonado 7.30 5 Pullfromthecloud 115 4 4 2–hd 2–½ 3–1½ 3–¾ Figueroa 13.00 1 Macwinnon 122 1 6 6 6 5–5 4–¾ Bejarano 10.70 7 Dark Prince 122 6 3 3–1 3–1 4–4 5–7 Roman 4.20 3 Mr Bingley 122 2 1 5–7 5–hd 6 6 Linares 47.60

4 INSTAGRAND 2.80 2.40 2.10 6 NO TREBLE 4.40 2.60 5 PULLFROMTHECLOUD 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-4) $16.60 $1 EXACTA (4-6) $4.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-5-1) $6.02 $1 TRIFECTA (4-6-5) $22.00

Winner–Instagrand B.c.2 by Into Mischief out of Assets of War, by Lawyer Ron. Bred by Stoneway Farm (KY). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: OXO Equine LLC. Mutuel Pool $103,561 Daily Double Pool $11,061 Exacta Pool $56,568 Superfecta Pool $28,814 Trifecta Pool $39,294. Scratched–Big Impression. $1 Pick Three (2-5-4) paid $27.10. Pick Three Pool $23,323.

INSTAGRAND had good early speed and dueled outside a rival then between foes into the turn and along the inside on the turn and into the stretch, inched away in upper stretch and drew off under some urging and brisk handling then a long hold late. NO TREBLE stalked off the rail then bid four wide on the turn and into the stretch and was clearly second best. PULLFROMTHECLOUD stalked off the rail then bid three deep into the turn, continued between rivals on the turn and into the stretch and held third. MACWINNON broke inward and slowly, settled inside, came around a rival into the stretch, angled to the inside in midstretch and was edged for the show. DARK PRINCE pressed the pace four wide then three deep on the turn and into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. MR BINGLEY dueled inside then was shuffled back into the turn, continued inside on the bend and weakened. FINAL TIME HAND TIMED.

FOURTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Waiver Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 21.79 44.87 57.31 1:09.89

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Braddock 117 1 3 2–1½ 1–½ 2–1½ 1–nk Espinoza 1.10 3 Lucky Staxx 124 3 7 3–hd 3–3 1–hd 2–6 Elliott 2.50 6 Don't Stalk Me 120 6 2 5–hd 5–hd 4–1 3–¾ Roman 2.80 2 Rocky Rogue 120 2 4 1–hd 2–1½ 3–3 4–1¼ Maldonado 42.40 4 Brickhouse 117 4 5 4–3 4–2 6–1 5–1¼ Figueroa 10.80 7 Zeppo 124 7 1 7 6–1 5–hd 6–1¼ Allen 53.00 5 Gryffindor 113 5 6 6–hd 7 7 7 Payeras 16.00

1 BRADDOCK 4.20 2.80 2.40 3 LUCKY STAXX 2.80 2.10 6 DON'T STALK ME 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-1) $4.80 $1 EXACTA (1-3) $5.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-3-6-2) $8.07 $1 TRIFECTA (1-3-6) $10.60

Winner–Braddock B.c.4 by Discreet Cat out of Oelectra, by Gulch. Bred by Larkspur Thoroughbreds & David Soblick (KY). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: All Schlaich Stables LLC, C T R Stables LLC, Gatto Racing LLC, Hollendorfer LLC. Mutuel Pool $40,934 Daily Double Pool $11,863 Exacta Pool $21,060 Superfecta Pool $10,406 Trifecta Pool $15,460. Claimed–Lucky Staxx by Great Friends Stable, Robershaw, Richie,Bob, Sheila, O''Neill, Doug and Rothblum,. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (5-4-1) paid $18.70. Pick Three Pool $13,649.

BRADDOCK had good early speed and dueled inside, drifted out a bit from the whip in midstretch then came back on to regain the advantage a sixteenth out and gamely prevailed under urging. LUCKY STAXX hopped in a bit of a slow start, stalked just off the rail then inside on the turn, came out into the stretch, bid three deep then took a short lead outside the winner a furlong out and was outgamed. DON'T STALK ME chased between horses, drifted in a bit in the stretch and edged a rival late for show. ROCKY ROGUE had speed to duel outside the winner, steadied in a bit tight between horses in midstretch and was outfinished for third. BRICKHOUSE stalked between horses then outside a rival, came out into the stretch, had the rider lose the whip in upper stretch and lacked a rally. ZEPPO chased three deep to the stretch, drifted in some and also lacked the necessary response. GRYFFINDOR broke in and a bit slowly, chased just off the rail then inside on the turn and into the stretch and did not rally.

FIFTH RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 22.78 46.95 59.23

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Time for Suzzie 115 4 2 2–1 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–1¾ Figueroa 5.90 2 At the Margin 118 2 1 4–hd 2–hd 3–1½ 2–1¼ Fuentes 9.70 9 Daddy's Mistress 122 9 3 3–hd 4–hd 6–3 3–ns Roman 1.20 10 Sharp Image 115 10 8 7–1 6–1½ 2–hd 4–1¼ Payeras 4.30 8 Lakerzwin 122 8 9 9–4 8–1 5–hd 5–½ Pena 18.80 1 Disco Tale 115 1 10 10 10 7–4 6–¾ Espinoza 6.90 7 Derby Royalty 122 7 5 1–hd 3–½ 4–hd 7–4 Pereira 16.80 6 Happier Together 111 6 6 6–hd 5–hd 8–5 8–5 McDaid 13.60 5 Blazed Glory 118 5 7 5–hd 7–1 9–8 9–11 Ceballos 104.40 3 Great Salvation 122 3 4 8–1 9–2 10 10 Hernandez 83.90

4 TIME FOR SUZZIE 13.80 7.00 4.00 2 AT THE MARGIN 8.40 4.40 9 DADDY'S MISTRESS 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-4) $41.00 $1 EXACTA (4-2) $53.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-9-10) $70.46 $1 TRIFECTA (4-2-9) $182.80

Winner–Time for Suzzie B.f.2 by Time to Get Even out of Appealing Susan, by Successful Appeal. Bred by Terry C. Lovingier (CA). Trainer: Jorge Periban. Owner: Templeton Horses LLC, Lovingier, Terry C. and Reyes, Ismael. Mutuel Pool $99,070 Daily Double Pool $4,928 Exacta Pool $56,636 Superfecta Pool $30,416 Trifecta Pool $31,564. Scratched–Hit It Twice. $1 Pick Three (4-1-4) paid $32.10. Pick Three Pool $19,699. $1 Pick Four (5-2/4-1-4) 4 correct paid $108.90. Pick Four Pool $55,376. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-5-2/4-1-4) 5 correct paid $385.35. Pick Five Pool $195,029.

TIME FOR SUZZIE dueled a bit off the rail then inside, inched away on the turn, came off the inside into the stretch and held under urging. AT THE MARGIN stalked inside to the stretch, came a bit off the rail in the drive and gained the place. DADDY'S MISTRESS stalked four wide between horses to the stretch and edged a rival for the show. SHARP IMAGE stalked five wide to the stretch, drifted in nearing the eighth pole and was edged for third. LAKERZWIN chased off the rail then outside on the turn and three deep into the stretch, angled inward in the drive and lacked the needed rally,. DISCO TALE broke a bit slowly, settled inside, swung out into the stretch and improved position. DERBY ROYALTY dueled three deep then outside the winner, stalked leaving the turn and into the stretch, steadied when crowded past the eighth pole and weakened. HAPPIER TOGETHER stalked between horses, angled in nearing the stretch, drifted inward in the drive and also weakened. BLAZED GLORY also stalked between horses while pulling, was shuffled back on the turn, angled in and also weakened. GREAT SALVATION pulled and chased toward the inside, came out o the turn and three deep into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

SIXTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $12,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250. Time 21.82 45.31 57.34 1:03.90

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Tuscany Beauty 124 10 6 2–1 2–2 1–3½ 1–6 Gutierrez 2.00 3 Nazareth 124 3 9 8–3 5–1 4–½ 2–½ Pereira 9.50 8 Autumn Twilight 124 8 5 7–1 6–1 5–1½ 3–¾ Ocampo 2.20 2 Lisa Largo 117 2 1 3–1 3–½ 3–2½ 4–3 Payeras 45.80 4 Holidayincambodia 117 4 3 1–1 1–hd 2–hd 5–3 McDaid 3.20 1 Ill Tell You What 124 1 2 4–1 4–3 6–4 6–2½ Rojas Fernandez 11.10 9 Gracee Hunny 124 9 10 9–2 9–½ 7–1½ 7–1 Pena 18.90 7 She's Movin On 124 7 7 10 10 9–2 8–2 Hernandez 162.70 6 Sonnet's Joy 124 6 8 6–hd 8–hd 8–hd 9–4 Harvey 164.60 5 My Project Girl 124 5 4 5–hd 7–1½ 10 10 Aragon 17.20

10 TUSCANY BEAUTY 6.00 3.80 2.80 3 NAZARETH 6.00 3.20 8 AUTUMN TWILIGHT 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-10) $46.20 $1 EXACTA (10-3) $26.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-3-8-2) $146.92 $1 TRIFECTA (10-3-8) $72.80

Winner–Tuscany Beauty Ch.m.5 by Cyclotron out of Cararra, by Mr. Greeley. Bred by Old English Rancho & Bruce Headley (CA). Trainer: Antonio Garcia. Owner: Marchionno, Audrey and Vincent. Mutuel Pool $121,856 Daily Double Pool $10,193 Exacta Pool $83,873 Superfecta Pool $50,346 Trifecta Pool $52,968. Scratched–Miss Bliss. $1 Pick Three (1-4-10) paid $63.80. Pick Three Pool $9,043.

TUSCANY BEAUTY five wide early, stalked outside a rival then off the rail, bid alongside a foe on the turn, took the lead nearing the stretch and drew clear under a couple taps of the whip and good handling. NAZARETH sent between foes early then stalked inside, was in a bit tight nearing the half mile pole, came out into the stretch and split foes late for the place. AUTUMN TWILIGHT between foes early, stalked four wide to the stretch and was edged for the place. LISA LARGO stalked inside, came out into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. HOLIDAYINCAMBODIA had speed outside a rival then angled in, set the pace inside, dueled on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. ILL TELL YOU WHAT chased inside then came off the rail, went outside a rival on the turn and three deep into the stretch and also weakened. GRACEE HUNNY settled outside then off the rail, continued outside on the turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. SHE'S MOVIN ON pulled between horses and steadied on the backstretch, fell back off the rail, continued a bit off the fence on the turn and lacked a response in the stretch. SONNET'S JOY chased between horses, dropped back off the rail on the turn and weakened. MY PROJECT GIRL stalked between rivals on the backstretch and turn, continued outside foe into the stretch and also weakened.

SEVENTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $45,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.90 45.32 57.25 1:03.68

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 7 All of a Sudden 124 7 4 2–hd 2–hd 2–2½ 1–hd Talamo 1.50 3 Allie's Love 111 3 1 1–hd 1–hd 1–hd 2–3 Figueroa 3.80 5 Bold At Night 124 5 6 4–hd 4–1½ 3–1 3–hd Ceballos 25.80 4 Twisted Rosie 118 4 7 8–hd 8–5 6–1½ 4–1 Bejarano 5.00 8 Lucky Student 124 8 3 3–2½ 3–2 5–½ 5–2½ Roman 14.80 9 Scathing 115 9 8 5–1½ 5–hd 8–15 6–nk Espinoza 10.80 2 Princess Kendra 124 2 2 6–hd 7–1½ 7–2 7–¾ Delgadillo 7.00 6 Meet My Kitty 111 6 9 7–2 6–hd 4–1½ 8–16 Payeras 9.20 1 Warrior Mom 118 1 5 9 9 9 9 Linares 114.50

7 ALL OF A SUDDEN 5.00 3.40 2.80 3 ALLIE'S LOVE 4.40 3.80 5 BOLD AT NIGHT 5.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-7) $23.80 $1 EXACTA (7-3) $11.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-3-5-4) $62.52 $1 TRIFECTA (7-3-5) $118.20

Winner–All of a Sudden Grr.f.4 by Grazen out of Stash, by Maria's Mon. Bred by Nick Alexander (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Nicholas B. Alexander. Mutuel Pool $136,661 Daily Double Pool $11,992 Exacta Pool $80,868 Superfecta Pool $45,347 Trifecta Pool $56,249. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (4-10-7) paid $62.90. Pick Three Pool $16,313.

ALL OF A SUDDEN dueled between horses, was fanned four wide into the stretch, battled outside the runner-up under urging through the drive and got up in the final stride. ALLIE'S LOVE had good early speed and dueled inside, drifted out into the stretch, fought back off the rail in the drive and was edged late. BOLD AT NIGHT stalked off the rail, angled in some in the stretch and held third. TWISTED ROSIE chased between horses then just off the rail, came three deep into the stretch and was edged for the show. LUCKY STUDENT dueled three deep, was fanned five wide into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. SCATHING chased five wide then four wide on the turn and into the stretch and did not rally. PRINCESS KENDRA stalked between horses then inside on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. MEET MY KITTY chased between rivals then three deep leaving the backstretch and outside a foe on the turn, found the rail in the stretch and lacked a further response. WARRIOR MOM saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back on the turn and gave way.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 23.20 46.62 1:11.64 1:23.85 1:36.79

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Aurora d'Oro 120 9 5 2–1 2–hd 1–½ 1–3½ 1–5 Bejarano 1.40 3 Indian Gulch 120 3 3 3–hd 3–1½ 3–hd 2–3 2–2½ Gutierrez 11.10 8 Spend It 117 8 7 6–hd 6–1½ 6–2½ 5–½ 3–ns Figueroa 4.00 1 Alfareed 120 1 9 9–5 8–2½ 7–2½ 6–3 4–1 Roman 3.20 4 Powerful Thirst 120 4 1 5–2 5–½ 4–1½ 4–hd 5–5 Pena 20.60 7 Pioneerofthestorm 113 7 2 1–1 1–1 2–1½ 3–hd 6–½ Espinoza 6.00 2 I'm Amore 113 2 4 8–hd 9–8 8–6 7–6 7–13 Payeras 20.90 10 Calimonco Flyer 118 10 6 4–½ 4–hd 5–hd 8–12 8–12 Ceballos 126.10 6 A Day At the Races 124 6 10 10 10 10 9–1 9–10 Mt Garcia 79.20 5 Awesomely Active 115 5 8 7–1½ 7–hd 9–5 10 10 McDaid 180.10

9 AURORA D'ORO 4.80 3.60 2.80 3 INDIAN GULCH 7.80 4.60 8 SPEND IT 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-9) $15.20 $1 EXACTA (9-3) $26.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-3-8-1) $26.08 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-3-8-1-4) $1,010.60 $1 TRIFECTA (9-3-8) $84.90

Winner–Aurora d'Oro B.c.3 by Mineshaft out of Aurora Prospect, by Arch. Bred by Heather M. Takahashi (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Calumet Farm. Mutuel Pool $144,755 Daily Double Pool $38,132 Exacta Pool $92,983 Superfecta Pool $67,212 Super High Five Pool $13,016 Trifecta Pool $65,566. Scratched–Great Commission. $1 Pick Three (10-7-9) paid $21.70. Pick Three Pool $69,961. $1 Pick Four (4-10/11-7-9/11) 4 correct paid $155.20. Pick Four Pool $191,672. $2 Pick Six (2/4-1-4-10/11-7-9/11) 5 out of 6 paid $28.40. $2 Pick Six (2/4-1-4-10/11-7-9/11) 6 correct paid $1,719.00. Pick Six Pool $45,134.

AURORA D'ORO broke in and bumped a rival, stalked off the rail then outside a foe, bid alongside the pacesetter on the second turn, took the lead into the stretch, drifted out in midstretch then drifted in late and won clear under some urging and a hold late. INDIAN GULCH stalked inside then a bit off the rail, came three deep into the stretch, drifted in some and was clearly second best. SPEND IT bobbled then was bumped at the start, chased three deep to the stretch, drifted in some and split rivals late for the show. ALFAREED bobbled at the break, came off the rail on the firs turn, continued outside on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and was edged for third. POWERFUL THIRST stalked between horses then inside leaving the second turn, came out in midstretch, split horses a sixteenth out and was outfinished for a minor award. PIONEEROFTHESTORM broke inward, sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, dueled on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the drive. I'M AMORE saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch and lacked a rally. CALIMONCO FLYER chased three deep then outside a rival leaving the backstretch and between foes on the second turn and weakened. A DAY AT THE RACES squeezed some at the start, lagged back inside, came out into the stretch and was not a threat. AWESOMELY ACTIVE three deep on the first turn, angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back on the second turn and gave way.