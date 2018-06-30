Racing! Digging down into the Santa Anita numbers 

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter, as we figure out which bets are working at Santa Anita.
Santa Anita came out with figures of more than $1 billion in all-sources handle at its recent marathon meeting. So, we thought we would dig down in the numbers and see where the success could be found.
Now, the cynics (yes, there are a few of you out there, and that’s my biggest understatement of the year) will point to the fact that there were 35 more races and three more live racing days than last year. Guess what, that didn’t really change the results. I ran the numbers based on average by day rather than year over year to see where the gains came.
First, in overall handle it was $755,408,958 in the 2017 season and $847,007,302 this year. Now, these figures are only live handle run at the track. It doesn’t include revenue from out of zone, such as people betting Golden Gate, and also betting other tracks outside California, which Santa Anita would get a cut of. So, adding that in you get the $1-billion figure.
OK, where are the gains?
-- Win betting was up 5.2%.
-- Exacta betting was up 5.4%.
-- Daily double was up 6.4%.
-- Pick 3 was up 5.8%.
-- The pick 4 was the only one down, at 10%.
-- Now, here is the clincher, the lower takeout pick 5 (14%) was up 11.1% from $43,151,698 to $49,883,674.
-- The pick five was a new bet and it brought in $32,602,347.
-- The pick 6 was up 19.4%, but that’s a total luck factor based on carryovers and especially having a massive one on closing day. Although, you can presume based on the other results the numbers would also be up.
-- In case you wondered, the top bet remains win, at $175,901,919.
-- Exacta is second at $142,075,727.
I didn’t include every bet and, in fact, show betting was down about $1.4 million. You wonder if that, along with the penny, is something whose time has gone.
It seems to me that Santa Anita made some smart moves when it comes to betting. Personally, I would like to see the late pick 5 match the early one for lower takeout. But that takes a sign-off of a lot of parties, although I suspect Santa Anita boss Tim Ritvo would be willing to give it a try if others would agree. How about it?
Los Alamitos thoroughbred review
Is it too soon to be talking about next year’s Kentucky Derby? Why, of course. But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t put Instagrand on your early watch list. The 2-year-old colt bought for a hefty $1.2 million won Friday’s $40,345 maiden special weight feature by an impressive 10 lengths. The race was over five furlongs.
The win by the Jerry Hollendorfer colt wasn’t a surprise to the bettors, as he paid $2.80, $2.40 and $2.10. No Treble was second, and Pullfromthecloud was third.
“He broke really well,’’ jockey Drayden Van Dyke told Bob Mieszerski of Los Alamitos. “Some of them came up to challenge me on the turn, but he was just galloping around there. When it came time to ask him he just exploded.
“I had worked him out of the gate before, and every indication he gave me was that he would run very well first time out, but you never know until they do it.’’
Los Alamitos thoroughbred preview
Saturday’s nine-race card starts at 1 p.m. Six of the races are for claimers, and five of the races are 5½ furlongs or shorter. And, of course, remember that Los Alamitos doesn’t have a turf course.
The feature is the eighth at about 4:30 p.m. It’s an allowance/optional claimer for fillies and mares 3 and up running a mile for a total purse of $45,000. There are 10 scheduled starters.
The favorite is Starr Of Quality at 5-2. She won at 4-1 in her last start, an allowance at Santa Anita on May 3. That race was also a mile. Bill Spawr is the trainer, and Tiago Pereira is the jockey. There were high expectations for the second favorite, Vexatious, who is at 3-1. She had run a series of graded stakes without luck and hasn’t raced since August.
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth more $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PDT.
10:06 Woodbine: $100,000 Charlie Barley Stakes, 3 year olds, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Machtree (2-1)
11:53 Woodbine: Grade 2 $175,000 King Edward Stakes, 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Tower Of Texas (2-1)
12:09 Belmont: $100,000 Perfect Sting Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: La Sardane (5-2)
12:50 Churchill: $100,000 Debutante Stakes, fillies 2 years old, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Restless Rider (5-2)
1:18 Woodbine: Grade 2 $175,000 Dance Smartly Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1¼ miles on turf. Favorite: Holy Helena (5-2)
1:23 Monmouth: Grade 3 $100,000 Philip H. Iselin Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Imperative (2-1)
1:51 Woodbine: Grade 1 $250,000 Highlander Stakes, 3 and up, 6 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Imprimis (5-2)
1:55 Monmouth: Grade 3 $100,000 Eatontown Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Elysea’s World (5-2)
2:18 Belmont: Grade 2 $250,000 Mother Goose Stakes, fillies 3 years old, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Midnight Bisou (8-5)
2:30 Gulfstream: Grade 2 $250,000 Princess Rooney Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Curlin’s Approval (6-5)
2:36 Woodbine: $1 million Queen’s Plate Stakes, Canadian-bred 3 year olds, 1¼ miles. Favorite: Telekinesis (5-2)
2:56 Churchill: Grade 3 $100,000 Bashford Manor Stakes, 2-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Toothless Wonder (7-2)
3:01 Monmouth: Grade 1 $300,000 United Nations Stakes, 3 and up, 1 3/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Money Multiplier (5-2)
3:02 Gulfstream: Grade 3 $250,000 Smile Sprint Handicap, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: X Y Jet (4-5)
Jose Contreras LRC pick of the day
SEVENTH RACE: No. 2 Secreto Primero (5-1)
He was not able to sustain his move once he got the lead and had to settle for fourth as the betting favorite. He was claimed out of that effort by a sharp barn and will now switch to the dirt for the first time since early 2017. He’s got enough tactical speed to settle in the middle of the pack and that’s a good kind of running style to have for this long stretch drive.
Friday’s result: Don’t Stalk Me never really got engaged but rallied for third well back of the lead two.
Jose Contreras is an excellent handicapper and well known on social media and familiar to racing fans watching on TVG. You can follow him on Twitter at @losponies or check him out at his website.
Ed Burgart’s LA play of the day
FIFTH RACE: No. 4 Thrillofbeingfirst (3-1)
She lands leading rider Jesus Ayala for the first time and has shown ability versus tougher fields despite lugging inward steadily in every start. I liked her runnerup debut three outs ago when facing winner SC Coronada, who returned to qualify for the Kindergarten Futurity. Her main rivals, One Way Woman and Tamura, failed to improve in their most recent starts.
Final thought
And now the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.
Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Friday, June 29.
Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 2nd day of a 12-day meet. Cloudy & Fast
FIRST RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 22.25 45.36 57.22 1:03.29
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Fender Bender
|120
|2
|2
|3–½
|3–2½
|1–½
|1–2
|Pena
|2.50
|3
|Insubordination
|124
|3
|4
|1–hd
|2–1½
|2–1½
|2–1¼
|Ceballos
|2.40
|6
|Autism Is Here
|124
|6
|3
|2–1
|1–hd
|3–1
|3–nk
|Pereira
|11.20
|5
|Reverend Al
|117
|5
|5
|5–½
|5–2
|4–5
|4–7
|Figueroa
|1.20
|4
|Cosmotivo
|124
|4
|1
|4–2
|4–hd
|5–3
|5–4
|Ramirez
|14.50
|1
|Fandarel Dancer
|124
|1
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Russell
|59.30
|2
|FENDER BENDER
|7.00
|3.40
|3.20
|3
|INSUBORDINATION
|3.40
|3.20
|6
|AUTISM IS HERE
|4.60
|$1 EXACTA (2-3)
|$9.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-6-5)
|$6.06
|$1 TRIFECTA (2-3-6)
|$47.10
Winner–Fender Bender Dbb.c.3 by Alternation out of Queen Majesty, by Regal Classic. Bred by Clarkland Farm (KY). Trainer: Molly J. Pearson. Owner: C J Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $67,154 Exacta Pool $35,147 Superfecta Pool $18,867 Trifecta Pool $27,199. Scratched–none.
FENDER BENDER stalked inside, came off the rail on the turn and four wide into the stretch, rallied under urging to the front a furlong out and won clear under a hold late. INSUBORDINATION dueled inside a rival but off the rail, drifted out into the stretch, regained the advantage, drifted out again nearing the furlong marker then drifted in late and held second. AUTISM IS HERE dueled outside then alongside the runner-up, took a short lead on the turn, was fanned four wide into the stretch, was in a bit tight nearing the eighth pole and just held third. REVEREND AL broke in the air and slowly, chased outside a rival, angled in on the turn, continued inside through the stretch and was edged for the show. COSMOTIVO had speed between horses then stalked outside a rival, came out four wide into the stretch and weakened. FANDAREL DANCER had his head turned and broke slowly, saved ground chasing the pace and had little left for the drive. HAND TIMED.
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $14,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000. Time 23.79 47.18 1:11.81 1:24.04 1:36.43
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Journey to Run
|124
|4
|4
|4–1
|4–½
|4–2½
|2–2
|1–1¼
|Pena
|3.10
|3
|Bourque
|121
|3
|2
|1–½
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–1
|2–4
|Fuentes
|9.40
|1
|Shackalov
|117
|1
|1
|3–1
|3–1½
|3–hd
|3–4
|3–½
|Maldonado
|3.60
|2
|Roosevelt
|121
|2
|6
|6
|6
|6
|4–hd
|4–7
|Pereira
|5.50
|7
|Ibon
|124
|6
|5
|5–½
|5–2½
|5–1½
|6
|5–ns
|Ocampo
|5.50
|6
|Old School Ike
|118
|5
|3
|2–2½
|2–2½
|2–hd
|5–2
|6
|Elliott
|2.00
|5
|JOURNEY TO RUN
|8.20
|4.60
|3.20
|3
|BOURQUE
|7.60
|5.00
|1
|SHACKALOV
|3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-5)
|$32.00
|$1 EXACTA (5-3)
|$26.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-3-1-2)
|$24.48
|$1 TRIFECTA (5-3-1)
|$83.80
Winner–Journey to Run B.g.5 by Good Journey out of Run Kaitlyn Run, by Rio's Lark. Bred by Patricia Ford (CA). Trainer: Genaro Vallejo. Owner: Battle Born Racing Stable, Bussey, K., Casucci, V., Marchese, J. and Waldner, S.. Mutuel Pool $79,559 Daily Double Pool $16,334 Exacta Pool $42,563 Superfecta Pool $19,844 Trifecta Pool $27,134. Claimed–Journey to Run by Delia, William, Ford Patricia and Lepper, Russ. Trainer: William Delia. Claimed–Old School Ike by Elison, Kenneth and Vicky Jo. Trainer: Charles Treece. Scratched–Informality.
JOURNEY TO RUN stalked outside a rival then a bit off the rail, angled in on the second turn, came out in midstretch, bid under urging past the eighth pole and gained the lead in deep stretch to prove best. BOURQUE set a pressured pace inside then inched away on the backstretch, came off the rail into the stretch, held on well to deep stretch then could not match the winner late. SHACKALOV chased inside then a bit off the rail on the backstretch, came three deep into the stretch and just held third. ROOSEVELT broke a bit slowly and awkwardly, saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch and was edged for the show. IBON chased outside a rival, continued outside on the second turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. OLD SCHOOL IKE prompted the pace outside the runner-up then stalked a bit off the rail on the backstretch and second turn, was between foes into the stretch and also weakened.
THIRD RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.09 44.81 56.00
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Instagrand
|122
|3
|2
|1–½
|1–1
|1–5
|1–10
|Van Dyke
|0.40
|6
|No Treble
|122
|5
|5
|4–½
|4–5
|2–hd
|2–1¾
|Maldonado
|7.30
|5
|Pullfromthecloud
|115
|4
|4
|2–hd
|2–½
|3–1½
|3–¾
|Figueroa
|13.00
|1
|Macwinnon
|122
|1
|6
|6
|6
|5–5
|4–¾
|Bejarano
|10.70
|7
|Dark Prince
|122
|6
|3
|3–1
|3–1
|4–4
|5–7
|Roman
|4.20
|3
|Mr Bingley
|122
|2
|1
|5–7
|5–hd
|6
|6
|Linares
|47.60
|4
|INSTAGRAND
|2.80
|2.40
|2.10
|6
|NO TREBLE
|4.40
|2.60
|5
|PULLFROMTHECLOUD
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-4)
|$16.60
|$1 EXACTA (4-6)
|$4.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-5-1)
|$6.02
|$1 TRIFECTA (4-6-5)
|$22.00
Winner–Instagrand B.c.2 by Into Mischief out of Assets of War, by Lawyer Ron. Bred by Stoneway Farm (KY). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: OXO Equine LLC. Mutuel Pool $103,561 Daily Double Pool $11,061 Exacta Pool $56,568 Superfecta Pool $28,814 Trifecta Pool $39,294. Scratched–Big Impression.
$1 Pick Three (2-5-4) paid $27.10. Pick Three Pool $23,323.
INSTAGRAND had good early speed and dueled outside a rival then between foes into the turn and along the inside on the turn and into the stretch, inched away in upper stretch and drew off under some urging and brisk handling then a long hold late. NO TREBLE stalked off the rail then bid four wide on the turn and into the stretch and was clearly second best. PULLFROMTHECLOUD stalked off the rail then bid three deep into the turn, continued between rivals on the turn and into the stretch and held third. MACWINNON broke inward and slowly, settled inside, came around a rival into the stretch, angled to the inside in midstretch and was edged for the show. DARK PRINCE pressed the pace four wide then three deep on the turn and into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. MR BINGLEY dueled inside then was shuffled back into the turn, continued inside on the bend and weakened. FINAL TIME HAND TIMED.
FOURTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Waiver Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 21.79 44.87 57.31 1:09.89
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Braddock
|117
|1
|3
|2–1½
|1–½
|2–1½
|1–nk
|Espinoza
|1.10
|3
|Lucky Staxx
|124
|3
|7
|3–hd
|3–3
|1–hd
|2–6
|Elliott
|2.50
|6
|Don't Stalk Me
|120
|6
|2
|5–hd
|5–hd
|4–1
|3–¾
|Roman
|2.80
|2
|Rocky Rogue
|120
|2
|4
|1–hd
|2–1½
|3–3
|4–1¼
|Maldonado
|42.40
|4
|Brickhouse
|117
|4
|5
|4–3
|4–2
|6–1
|5–1¼
|Figueroa
|10.80
|7
|Zeppo
|124
|7
|1
|7
|6–1
|5–hd
|6–1¼
|Allen
|53.00
|5
|Gryffindor
|113
|5
|6
|6–hd
|7
|7
|7
|Payeras
|16.00
|1
|BRADDOCK
|4.20
|2.80
|2.40
|3
|LUCKY STAXX
|2.80
|2.10
|6
|DON'T STALK ME
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-1)
|$4.80
|$1 EXACTA (1-3)
|$5.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-3-6-2)
|$8.07
|$1 TRIFECTA (1-3-6)
|$10.60
Winner–Braddock B.c.4 by Discreet Cat out of Oelectra, by Gulch. Bred by Larkspur Thoroughbreds & David Soblick (KY). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: All Schlaich Stables LLC, C T R Stables LLC, Gatto Racing LLC, Hollendorfer LLC. Mutuel Pool $40,934 Daily Double Pool $11,863 Exacta Pool $21,060 Superfecta Pool $10,406 Trifecta Pool $15,460. Claimed–Lucky Staxx by Great Friends Stable, Robershaw, Richie,Bob, Sheila, O''Neill, Doug and Rothblum,. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (5-4-1) paid $18.70. Pick Three Pool $13,649.
BRADDOCK had good early speed and dueled inside, drifted out a bit from the whip in midstretch then came back on to regain the advantage a sixteenth out and gamely prevailed under urging. LUCKY STAXX hopped in a bit of a slow start, stalked just off the rail then inside on the turn, came out into the stretch, bid three deep then took a short lead outside the winner a furlong out and was outgamed. DON'T STALK ME chased between horses, drifted in a bit in the stretch and edged a rival late for show. ROCKY ROGUE had speed to duel outside the winner, steadied in a bit tight between horses in midstretch and was outfinished for third. BRICKHOUSE stalked between horses then outside a rival, came out into the stretch, had the rider lose the whip in upper stretch and lacked a rally. ZEPPO chased three deep to the stretch, drifted in some and also lacked the necessary response. GRYFFINDOR broke in and a bit slowly, chased just off the rail then inside on the turn and into the stretch and did not rally.
FIFTH RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 22.78 46.95 59.23
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Time for Suzzie
|115
|4
|2
|2–1
|1–1½
|1–1½
|1–1¾
|Figueroa
|5.90
|2
|At the Margin
|118
|2
|1
|4–hd
|2–hd
|3–1½
|2–1¼
|Fuentes
|9.70
|9
|Daddy's Mistress
|122
|9
|3
|3–hd
|4–hd
|6–3
|3–ns
|Roman
|1.20
|10
|Sharp Image
|115
|10
|8
|7–1
|6–1½
|2–hd
|4–1¼
|Payeras
|4.30
|8
|Lakerzwin
|122
|8
|9
|9–4
|8–1
|5–hd
|5–½
|Pena
|18.80
|1
|Disco Tale
|115
|1
|10
|10
|10
|7–4
|6–¾
|Espinoza
|6.90
|7
|Derby Royalty
|122
|7
|5
|1–hd
|3–½
|4–hd
|7–4
|Pereira
|16.80
|6
|Happier Together
|111
|6
|6
|6–hd
|5–hd
|8–5
|8–5
|McDaid
|13.60
|5
|Blazed Glory
|118
|5
|7
|5–hd
|7–1
|9–8
|9–11
|Ceballos
|104.40
|3
|Great Salvation
|122
|3
|4
|8–1
|9–2
|10
|10
|Hernandez
|83.90
|4
|TIME FOR SUZZIE
|13.80
|7.00
|4.00
|2
|AT THE MARGIN
|8.40
|4.40
|9
|DADDY'S MISTRESS
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-4)
|$41.00
|$1 EXACTA (4-2)
|$53.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-9-10)
|$70.46
|$1 TRIFECTA (4-2-9)
|$182.80
Winner–Time for Suzzie B.f.2 by Time to Get Even out of Appealing Susan, by Successful Appeal. Bred by Terry C. Lovingier (CA). Trainer: Jorge Periban. Owner: Templeton Horses LLC, Lovingier, Terry C. and Reyes, Ismael. Mutuel Pool $99,070 Daily Double Pool $4,928 Exacta Pool $56,636 Superfecta Pool $30,416 Trifecta Pool $31,564. Scratched–Hit It Twice.
$1 Pick Three (4-1-4) paid $32.10. Pick Three Pool $19,699. $1 Pick Four (5-2/4-1-4) 4 correct paid $108.90. Pick Four Pool $55,376. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-5-2/4-1-4) 5 correct paid $385.35. Pick Five Pool $195,029.
TIME FOR SUZZIE dueled a bit off the rail then inside, inched away on the turn, came off the inside into the stretch and held under urging. AT THE MARGIN stalked inside to the stretch, came a bit off the rail in the drive and gained the place. DADDY'S MISTRESS stalked four wide between horses to the stretch and edged a rival for the show. SHARP IMAGE stalked five wide to the stretch, drifted in nearing the eighth pole and was edged for third. LAKERZWIN chased off the rail then outside on the turn and three deep into the stretch, angled inward in the drive and lacked the needed rally,. DISCO TALE broke a bit slowly, settled inside, swung out into the stretch and improved position. DERBY ROYALTY dueled three deep then outside the winner, stalked leaving the turn and into the stretch, steadied when crowded past the eighth pole and weakened. HAPPIER TOGETHER stalked between horses, angled in nearing the stretch, drifted inward in the drive and also weakened. BLAZED GLORY also stalked between horses while pulling, was shuffled back on the turn, angled in and also weakened. GREAT SALVATION pulled and chased toward the inside, came out o the turn and three deep into the stretch and had little left for the drive.
SIXTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $12,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250. Time 21.82 45.31 57.34 1:03.90
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|10
|Tuscany Beauty
|124
|10
|6
|2–1
|2–2
|1–3½
|1–6
|Gutierrez
|2.00
|3
|Nazareth
|124
|3
|9
|8–3
|5–1
|4–½
|2–½
|Pereira
|9.50
|8
|Autumn Twilight
|124
|8
|5
|7–1
|6–1
|5–1½
|3–¾
|Ocampo
|2.20
|2
|Lisa Largo
|117
|2
|1
|3–1
|3–½
|3–2½
|4–3
|Payeras
|45.80
|4
|Holidayincambodia
|117
|4
|3
|1–1
|1–hd
|2–hd
|5–3
|McDaid
|3.20
|1
|Ill Tell You What
|124
|1
|2
|4–1
|4–3
|6–4
|6–2½
|Rojas Fernandez
|11.10
|9
|Gracee Hunny
|124
|9
|10
|9–2
|9–½
|7–1½
|7–1
|Pena
|18.90
|7
|She's Movin On
|124
|7
|7
|10
|10
|9–2
|8–2
|Hernandez
|162.70
|6
|Sonnet's Joy
|124
|6
|8
|6–hd
|8–hd
|8–hd
|9–4
|Harvey
|164.60
|5
|My Project Girl
|124
|5
|4
|5–hd
|7–1½
|10
|10
|Aragon
|17.20
|10
|TUSCANY BEAUTY
|6.00
|3.80
|2.80
|3
|NAZARETH
|6.00
|3.20
|8
|AUTUMN TWILIGHT
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-10)
|$46.20
|$1 EXACTA (10-3)
|$26.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-3-8-2)
|$146.92
|$1 TRIFECTA (10-3-8)
|$72.80
Winner–Tuscany Beauty Ch.m.5 by Cyclotron out of Cararra, by Mr. Greeley. Bred by Old English Rancho & Bruce Headley (CA). Trainer: Antonio Garcia. Owner: Marchionno, Audrey and Vincent. Mutuel Pool $121,856 Daily Double Pool $10,193 Exacta Pool $83,873 Superfecta Pool $50,346 Trifecta Pool $52,968. Scratched–Miss Bliss.
$1 Pick Three (1-4-10) paid $63.80. Pick Three Pool $9,043.
TUSCANY BEAUTY five wide early, stalked outside a rival then off the rail, bid alongside a foe on the turn, took the lead nearing the stretch and drew clear under a couple taps of the whip and good handling. NAZARETH sent between foes early then stalked inside, was in a bit tight nearing the half mile pole, came out into the stretch and split foes late for the place. AUTUMN TWILIGHT between foes early, stalked four wide to the stretch and was edged for the place. LISA LARGO stalked inside, came out into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. HOLIDAYINCAMBODIA had speed outside a rival then angled in, set the pace inside, dueled on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. ILL TELL YOU WHAT chased inside then came off the rail, went outside a rival on the turn and three deep into the stretch and also weakened. GRACEE HUNNY settled outside then off the rail, continued outside on the turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. SHE'S MOVIN ON pulled between horses and steadied on the backstretch, fell back off the rail, continued a bit off the fence on the turn and lacked a response in the stretch. SONNET'S JOY chased between horses, dropped back off the rail on the turn and weakened. MY PROJECT GIRL stalked between rivals on the backstretch and turn, continued outside foe into the stretch and also weakened.
SEVENTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $45,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.90 45.32 57.25 1:03.68
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|All of a Sudden
|124
|7
|4
|2–hd
|2–hd
|2–2½
|1–hd
|Talamo
|1.50
|3
|Allie's Love
|111
|3
|1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–3
|Figueroa
|3.80
|5
|Bold At Night
|124
|5
|6
|4–hd
|4–1½
|3–1
|3–hd
|Ceballos
|25.80
|4
|Twisted Rosie
|118
|4
|7
|8–hd
|8–5
|6–1½
|4–1
|Bejarano
|5.00
|8
|Lucky Student
|124
|8
|3
|3–2½
|3–2
|5–½
|5–2½
|Roman
|14.80
|9
|Scathing
|115
|9
|8
|5–1½
|5–hd
|8–15
|6–nk
|Espinoza
|10.80
|2
|Princess Kendra
|124
|2
|2
|6–hd
|7–1½
|7–2
|7–¾
|Delgadillo
|7.00
|6
|Meet My Kitty
|111
|6
|9
|7–2
|6–hd
|4–1½
|8–16
|Payeras
|9.20
|1
|Warrior Mom
|118
|1
|5
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Linares
|114.50
|7
|ALL OF A SUDDEN
|5.00
|3.40
|2.80
|3
|ALLIE'S LOVE
|4.40
|3.80
|5
|BOLD AT NIGHT
|5.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-7)
|$23.80
|$1 EXACTA (7-3)
|$11.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-3-5-4)
|$62.52
|$1 TRIFECTA (7-3-5)
|$118.20
Winner–All of a Sudden Grr.f.4 by Grazen out of Stash, by Maria's Mon. Bred by Nick Alexander (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Nicholas B. Alexander. Mutuel Pool $136,661 Daily Double Pool $11,992 Exacta Pool $80,868 Superfecta Pool $45,347 Trifecta Pool $56,249. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (4-10-7) paid $62.90. Pick Three Pool $16,313.
ALL OF A SUDDEN dueled between horses, was fanned four wide into the stretch, battled outside the runner-up under urging through the drive and got up in the final stride. ALLIE'S LOVE had good early speed and dueled inside, drifted out into the stretch, fought back off the rail in the drive and was edged late. BOLD AT NIGHT stalked off the rail, angled in some in the stretch and held third. TWISTED ROSIE chased between horses then just off the rail, came three deep into the stretch and was edged for the show. LUCKY STUDENT dueled three deep, was fanned five wide into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. SCATHING chased five wide then four wide on the turn and into the stretch and did not rally. PRINCESS KENDRA stalked between horses then inside on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. MEET MY KITTY chased between rivals then three deep leaving the backstretch and outside a foe on the turn, found the rail in the stretch and lacked a further response. WARRIOR MOM saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back on the turn and gave way.
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 23.20 46.62 1:11.64 1:23.85 1:36.79
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|9
|Aurora d'Oro
|120
|9
|5
|2–1
|2–hd
|1–½
|1–3½
|1–5
|Bejarano
|1.40
|3
|Indian Gulch
|120
|3
|3
|3–hd
|3–1½
|3–hd
|2–3
|2–2½
|Gutierrez
|11.10
|8
|Spend It
|117
|8
|7
|6–hd
|6–1½
|6–2½
|5–½
|3–ns
|Figueroa
|4.00
|1
|Alfareed
|120
|1
|9
|9–5
|8–2½
|7–2½
|6–3
|4–1
|Roman
|3.20
|4
|Powerful Thirst
|120
|4
|1
|5–2
|5–½
|4–1½
|4–hd
|5–5
|Pena
|20.60
|7
|Pioneerofthestorm
|113
|7
|2
|1–1
|1–1
|2–1½
|3–hd
|6–½
|Espinoza
|6.00
|2
|I'm Amore
|113
|2
|4
|8–hd
|9–8
|8–6
|7–6
|7–13
|Payeras
|20.90
|10
|Calimonco Flyer
|118
|10
|6
|4–½
|4–hd
|5–hd
|8–12
|8–12
|Ceballos
|126.10
|6
|A Day At the Races
|124
|6
|10
|10
|10
|10
|9–1
|9–10
|Mt Garcia
|79.20
|5
|Awesomely Active
|115
|5
|8
|7–1½
|7–hd
|9–5
|10
|10
|McDaid
|180.10
|9
|AURORA D'ORO
|4.80
|3.60
|2.80
|3
|INDIAN GULCH
|7.80
|4.60
|8
|SPEND IT
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-9)
|$15.20
|$1 EXACTA (9-3)
|$26.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-3-8-1)
|$26.08
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-3-8-1-4)
|$1,010.60
|$1 TRIFECTA (9-3-8)
|$84.90
Winner–Aurora d'Oro B.c.3 by Mineshaft out of Aurora Prospect, by Arch. Bred by Heather M. Takahashi (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Calumet Farm. Mutuel Pool $144,755 Daily Double Pool $38,132 Exacta Pool $92,983 Superfecta Pool $67,212 Super High Five Pool $13,016 Trifecta Pool $65,566. Scratched–Great Commission.
$1 Pick Three (10-7-9) paid $21.70. Pick Three Pool $69,961. $1 Pick Four (4-10/11-7-9/11) 4 correct paid $155.20. Pick Four Pool $191,672. $2 Pick Six (2/4-1-4-10/11-7-9/11) 5 out of 6 paid $28.40. $2 Pick Six (2/4-1-4-10/11-7-9/11) 6 correct paid $1,719.00. Pick Six Pool $45,134.
AURORA D'ORO broke in and bumped a rival, stalked off the rail then outside a foe, bid alongside the pacesetter on the second turn, took the lead into the stretch, drifted out in midstretch then drifted in late and won clear under some urging and a hold late. INDIAN GULCH stalked inside then a bit off the rail, came three deep into the stretch, drifted in some and was clearly second best. SPEND IT bobbled then was bumped at the start, chased three deep to the stretch, drifted in some and split rivals late for the show. ALFAREED bobbled at the break, came off the rail on the firs turn, continued outside on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and was edged for third. POWERFUL THIRST stalked between horses then inside leaving the second turn, came out in midstretch, split horses a sixteenth out and was outfinished for a minor award. PIONEEROFTHESTORM broke inward, sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, dueled on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the drive. I'M AMORE saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch and lacked a rally. CALIMONCO FLYER chased three deep then outside a rival leaving the backstretch and between foes on the second turn and weakened. A DAY AT THE RACES squeezed some at the start, lagged back inside, came out into the stretch and was not a threat. AWESOMELY ACTIVE three deep on the first turn, angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back on the second turn and gave way.
Los Alamitos Race Course Entries for Saturday, June 30.
Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 3rd day of a 12-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $15,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|I'm No Patsy
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|Ricardo Zamora
|8-1
|8,000
|2
|Ipray
|Stewart Elliott
|124
|Javier Jose Sierra
|7-5
|8,000
|3
|Jersey Buns
|Franklin Ceballos
|119
|Jeffrey Metz
|7-2
|7,000
|4
|Trinitys Turn
|Santiago Gonzalez
|124
|John C. Ivory
|12-1
|8,000
|5
|Veronica Bay
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Marcelo Polanco
|5-1
|8,000
|6
|Flika
|Brayan Pena
|124
|Victor M. Trujillo
|5-2
|8,000
SECOND RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Complete Discreet
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Sam J. Scolamieri
|3-1
|12,500
|2
|Yalla
|Martin Pedroza
|124
|Alfredo Marquez
|3-1
|12,500
|3
|Miracle Milagros
|Barrington Harvey
|124
|Jesus J. Enriquez
|20-1
|12,500
|4
|Lady's War Dress
|Agapito Delgadillo
|124
|Bobby Wayne Grayson
|12-1
|12,500
|5
|Dee Way to Go
|Heriberto Figueroa
|113
|Jorge Periban
|4-1
|12,500
|6
|All Net
|Tyler Conner
|120
|David Jacobson
|2-1
|12,500
|7
|Diamond Proof
|Fernandez Rojas
|124
|Jesus Nunez
|20-1
|12,500
|8
|Magicalchic
|Kellie McDaid
|117
|Louis A. Bradvica
|12-1
|12,500
THIRD RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $14,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $8,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Vodka Texted You
|Cesar Franco
|117
|Kelly Castaneda
|8-1
|8,000
|2
|We Go Now
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Craig Dollase
|5-2
|8,000
|3
|Bow and Arrow
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|Andrew Lerner
|4-1
|4
|Towards the Light
|Juan Sanchez
|124
|Michael A. Curtis
|6-1
|8,000
|5
|Mostly Cloudy
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Lorenzo Ruiz
|6-1
|8,000
|6
|Ps Bettin On You
|Edgar Payeras
|117
|Robert J. Lucas
|12-1
|8,000
|7
|Love Your Life
|Fernandez Rojas
|124
|Jesus Nunez
|2-1
|8,000
FOURTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Calimonco Action
|Asa Espinoza
|113
|Sal Gonzalez
|5-1
|12,500
|2
|Royal Astronomer
|Edgar Payeras
|117
|John E. Cortez
|12-1
|12,500
|3
|Innyminniemineymoe
|Brayan Pena
|120
|Vann Belvoir
|15-1
|12,500
|4
|Tenthousandreasons
|Joseph Talamo
|124
|Craig Dollase
|4-1
|12,500
|5
|Fellina
|Juan Sanchez
|124
|Bobby Wayne Grayson
|8-1
|12,500
|6
|Cup of Kaffy
|Kellie McDaid
|117
|Elmer January
|20-1
|12,500
|7
|Get Yourself Home
|Rafael Bejarano
|124
|Michael Machowsky
|6-5
|12,500
|8
|Mis Viola
|Evin Roman
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-1
|12,500
FIFTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Doheny Beach
|Heriberto Figueroa
|116
|Ruben Gomez
|20-1
|30,000
|2
|Severin
|Franklin Ceballos
|123
|Paula S. Capestro
|20-1
|30,000
|3
|The Tattoo Kid
|Matt Garcia
|123
|Robert A. Bean
|20-1
|30,000
|4
|Johnny Ray
|Stewart Elliott
|123
|Charles S. Treece
|2-1
|30,000
|5
|Geocas Dream
|Tiago Pereira
|123
|Lorenzo Ruiz
|3-1
|30,000
|6
|Jack Henry
|Brayan Pena
|123
|Daniel Dunham
|5-1
|30,000
|7
|Rocking Chieftain
|Edgar Payeras
|116
|Justin B. Clark
|20-1
|30,000
|8
|Papa Caballero
|Kellie McDaid
|116
|Art Sherman
|10-1
|30,000
|9
|Imperial Legacy
|Juan Sanchez
|123
|Jose Antonio Flores
|5-2
|30,000
SIXTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Irish Spirit
|Tyler Conner
|120
|Michael W. McCarthy
|5-1
|2
|Bahamian
|Asa Espinoza
|113
|Simon Callaghan
|2-1
|3
|Stop the Violence
|Heriberto Figueroa
|113
|Peter Miller
|7-2
|4
|Camp Counselor
|Martin Pedroza
|120
|Tim Yakteen
|20-1
|5
|Oh Jerry
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Manuel Landeros
|15-1
|6
|Tunwoo
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Bob Baffert
|5-2
|7
|Boiler Plate
|Brayan Pena
|120
|Scott Rollins
|12-1
|8
|Rush
|Kyle Frey
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|10-1
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $22,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Beantown Boys
|Rafael Bejarano
|124
|Genaro Vallejo
|7-2
|2
|Secreto Primero
|Kyle Frey
|124
|John F. Martin
|5-1
|3
|South Americain
|Asa Espinoza
|117
|John W. Sadler
|6-1
|4
|Banze No Oeste
|Brayan Pena
|124
|Steve Knapp
|12-1
|5
|Monterey Shale
|Joseph Talamo
|124
|Mark Glatt
|8-1
|6
|Rprettyboyfloyd
|Martin Pedroza
|124
|David Jacobson
|5-1
|7
|Broken Up
|Efrain Hernandez
|124
|John F. Martin
|5-1
|8
|Trapalanda
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|Reed Saldana
|3-1
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $45,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Online Request
|Kyle Frey
|121
|Mark Glatt
|8-1
|2
|Night Time Inc
|Asa Espinoza
|114
|Martin F. Jones
|12-1
|3
|Morning Dance
|Santiago Gonzalez
|121
|Philip D'Amato
|6-1
|4
|Vexatious
|Rafael Bejarano
|121
|Neil D. Drysdale
|3-1
|5
|Mapit
|Tyler Conner
|117
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|15-1
|6
|Within the Law
|Brayan Pena
|121
|Joe Herrick
|30-1
|7
|Robin's Love
|Heriberto Figueroa
|114
|Peter Miller
|20-1
|8
|Starr of Quality
|Tiago Pereira
|121
|William Spawr
|5-2
|9
|Red Livy
|Evin Roman
|121
|Rafael DeLeon
|5-1
|10
|Lightning Dove
|Joseph Talamo
|121
|Ronald W. Ellis
|6-1
NINTH RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Katzumoto
|Stewart Elliott
|120
|Charles S. Treece
|8-1
|20,000
|2
|Artistic Ab
|Asa Espinoza
|117
|Vann Belvoir
|3-1
|20,000
|3
|Rebel On the Run
|Kellie McDaid
|113
|Michael A. Curtis
|8-1
|20,000
|4
|Angry Bobby
|Martin Pedroza
|120
|Michael Pender
|5-1
|20,000
|5
|Valley Boy
|Edgar Payeras
|117
|Art Sherman
|8-1
|20,000
|6
|Cee's Wild
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Gary Stute
|8-1
|20,000
|7
|Wicked Ultimatum
|Kyle Frey
|120
|William E. Morey
|6-1
|20,000
|8
|Escudo Nacional
|Juan Sanchez
|124
|Ruben Gomez
|8-1
|20,000
|9
|Ivy Mike
|Heriberto Figueroa
|113
|David E. Hofmans
|8-1
|20,000
|10
|Ruff House
|Alonso Quinonez
|124
|David Bernstein
|20-1
|20,000
|Also Eligible
|11
|Competing
|Asa Espinoza
|117
|Bob Baffert
|5-2
|20,000
|12
|Harper's Gem
|Israel Ocampo
|120
|Manuel Landeros
|20-1
|20,000