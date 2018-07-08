Racing! Los Alamitos dealing with small fields

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we offer up an idea to shorten the racing schedule ever so slightly.

Reader Jack Nardi asked a real good question the other day. Why are there so many races at Los Alamitos either 5 ½ furlongs or a mile? Sunday’s card would be exhibit A. There are seven 5 ½ furlong races and one at a mile. And, it’s an eight-race card.

So, I asked former Times staffer Bob Mieszerski , who is one of the smartest horse guys I know and also works the thoroughbred meets at Los Al. He said there is nothing about the track configuration that would cause that, it’s just a case of those two distances attracting the most horses.

Now, if those are the two distances that attract the most horses then how thin must the horse population be when Los Al has struggled having decent size fields? On Sunday, four of the races have five horses entered and two have six horses. On Saturday, there were a scheduled five races with five horses and three with six.

Los Al is at a disadvantage to start with because it has no turf course. Those horses really have no reason to ever show up there and are likely still at Santa Anita or have headed south to Del Mar. Purses at Los Al are also on the small side, so that also changes the pool of horses.

Last year, Los Al ran this meeting in two weeks, not three as they are this year. Intuitively, it might make sense and bring bigger fields if there are fewer races. I also understand that logic doesn’t always translate into reality.

I’ve said many times that the racing calendar is too long. Would it make sense to get a second week off—in addition to the week before Christmas—either before Del Mar or after Santa Anita and take Los Alamitos back to two weeks. I’m guessing Los Al doesn’t want to lose a week of racing and if there is a better place to grab a week or two, let’s hear about it.

Our readers are often vocal about the quality of the stewards in California, calling them the worst in racing. You know I don’t like the pass judgment and leave that up to the experts. But Saturday, watching the Belmont Sprint Championship, I might nominate the New York stewards for that inauspicious title.

Entering the stretch, Whitmore , trying to squeeze through on the rail where there wasn’t enough room, well, here’s what the official chart said. He was “hip checking Shaft of Life off stride.” Whitmore finished second and was not moved back.

There was a similar type of truth in the charts of a race at Los Alamitos on Wednesday, where the stakes weren’t quite as high. It involved Plum Dandy in a claiming race. Here’s what the chart said on him: “[He] ducked out and bumped a rival in the first turn.” Here’s what it said about Pappou, a recipient of the bump: “[He] was bumped and steadied sharply into the first turn.” And finally, here’s what it said about Ralis: “[He was] between horses early, was bumped soundly into the first turn.”

Marley’s Freedom bided her time until the stretch then proved much the best pushing past the talented Skye Diamonds to win the Grade 2 $200,000 Great Lady M. Stakes over 6 ½ furlongs for fillies and mares. Her winning margin was 1 ½ lengths.

Marley’s Freedom, trained by Bob Baffert , paid $2.40 to win and $2.10 to place in the five-horse race. There was no show betting. Phantom Proton was third.

It was Marley’s Freedom’s fifth win in 11 starts and second in a row since switching to the Baffert barn. She won the Desert Stormer in her last start at Santa Anita.

“I ride her with a lot of confidence,” said winning jockey Drayden Van Dyke . “The plan was to take her back and make a run and she gave me a real nice turn of foot. Skye Diamonds fought gamely, but I knew we had her measured.”

As mentioned before, it’s a pretty thin card with seven of the eight races over 5 ½ furlongs and the other race at one mile. First post is 1 p.m. The feature is probably the second, a maiden special weight worth a $40,000 purse, high for the day.

There are five horses and only one of them has ever run a race, and that’s Hartel, who finished eighth in a maiden special weight at Santa Anita. He’s the 2-1 favorite. With unraced 2-year-olds, it’s tough to gauge their debut performance, which is why there is no horse with a morning line of more than 4-1.

She looked good nine days ago when chasing the pace early on and then taking over down the stretch to win by six lengths. That was an easier group but I think she’s up to the task against these. Her post position looks ideal because the main speed threats are all towards her inside. She should be able to stay close early on and make her move down this long stretch.

Jose Contreras is an excellent handicapper and well known on social media and familiar to racing fans watching on TVG. You can follow him on twitter at @losponies or check him out at his website .

As much as I respect defending champion BH Lisas Boy, I was more impressed by the strong trial win by fastest qualifier Tarzanito, who blazed a 9.43 final 1/8 while in hand from all-time Los Alamitos leading quarter-horse rider Eddie Garcia . It was only Tarzanito’s first race since February and he showed much ability in 2016 when second in the Golden State Million Futurity. He has upside and should have clear sailing while drawn outside Rite Regal, who tends to lug inward.

Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Saturday, July 7. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 7th day of a 12-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.60 45.93 57.85 1:04.29

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Rockaway 113 5 5 1–1 1–2½ 1–5 1–9 Espinoza 0.20 3 The Chadinator 120 3 2 2–½ 2–hd 2–2 2–4 Allen 27.20 1 Impeachment Ace 124 1 1 4–½ 4–1 5–3 3–ns Harvey 54.20 2 If I Had a Nickel 120 2 6 6 6 4–hd 4–nk Conner 3.40 6 Rare Ruler 115 6 3 3–hd 3–1½ 3–1 5–11 Payeras 8.90 4 Unusual Boy 120 4 4 5–½ 5–hd 6 6 Delgadillo 39.20

5 ROCKAWAY (IRE) 2.40 2.10 3 THE CHADINATOR 8.40 1 IMPEACHMENT ACE

$1 EXACTA (5-3) $10.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-3-1-2) $20.80 $1 TRIFECTA (5-3-1) $71.10

Winner–Rockaway (IRE) Ch.g.3 by Society Rock (IRE) out of No Way (IRE), by Rainbows for Life. Bred by Ms G. Proctor (IRE). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: C T R Stables LLC, Sterling Stables LLC and Keh, Steven. Mutuel Pool $86,247 Exacta Pool $33,086 Superfecta Pool $17,395 Trifecta Pool $22,550. Scratched–none.

ROCKAWAY (IRE) broke in and bumped a rival, went up three deep to duel for the lead, inched away into the turn, kicked clear off the rail and drew off in the lane under urging and steady handling late. THE CHADINATOR also broke in a bit, dueled outside a rival then between horses leaving the backstretch, stalked a bit off the rail on the turn, came out some in midstretch and was clearly second best. IMPEACHMENT ACE dueled inside, was shuffled back some into the turn, continued inside and edged rivals for the show. IF I HAD A NICKEL stumbled at the start, was taken out to chase off the rail, went three deep on the turn and into the stretch and was edged for third outside foes. RARE RULER pressed the pace four wide then stalked outside, came three deep into the stretch, drifted in some and was edged for a minor award between rivals late. UNUSUAL BOY chased off the rail then pulled his way between foes and steadied into the turn, continued just off the rail on the bend and between foes into the stretch and gave way.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 24.31 48.71 1:13.25 1:25.28 1:37.51

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Jersey's Heat 113 5 3 4–1 3–1 1–1 1–4 1–4 Espinoza 7.50 4 Jump the Tracks 120 4 5 5 5 3–½ 2–3 2–3 Delgadillo 1.10 3 Spend It 124 3 4 3–hd 4–hd 5 3–2½ 3–6 Pena 12.10 2 Pulpit's Dirty Red 120 2 2 1–hd 1–hd 4–1 4–½ 4–4 Pedroza 2.60 1 Jonas 113 1 1 2–1½ 2–1½ 2–hd 5 5 Figueroa 2.80

5 JERSEY'S HEAT 17.00 4.40 3.00 4 JUMP THE TRACKS 2.80 2.20 3 SPEND IT 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-5) $18.40 $1 EXACTA (5-4) $15.70 $1 TRIFECTA (5-4-3) $45.10

Winner–Jersey's Heat Dbb.g.3 by Unusual Heat out of Jersey's Soul, by Perfect Soul (IRE). Bred by Charles Fipke (KY). Trainer: Rafael Becerra. Owner: Newhart, Paul L., Martin, Craig and Yamamoto, Gregory. Mutuel Pool $58,839 Daily Double Pool $17,194 Exacta Pool $28,462 Trifecta Pool $22,866. Scratched–none.

JERSEY'S HEAT stalked outside, bid three deep on the second turn, took the lead three wide into the stretch, inched away in upper stretch, drifted in and drew clear under urging. JUMP THE TRACKS chased three deep then off the rail, bid four wide on the second turn and into the stretch, also drifted in some and was clearly second best. SPEND IT saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, split horses in midstretch and bested the others inside. PULPIT'S DIRTY RED pulled his way along to duel outside a rival then between horses on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. JONAS drifted out into the first turn, angled in and dueled inside, fought back on the second turn and had little left for the stretch.

THIRD RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.92 45.67 57.65 1:04.17

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 North County Guy 120 5 3 4–3 3–hd 1–2½ 1–3½ Pedroza 0.70 2 Street Zombie 120 2 5 5 5 5 2–1½ Vergara, Jr. 3.20 1 Captain N. Barron 113 1 1 3–hd 4–3 4–½ 3–4 Figueroa 2.60 5 Hollywood Sky 120 4 4 2–1 2–1½ 3–hd 4–4 Allen 42.80 4 Seattle Encounter 113 3 2 1–½ 1–hd 2–hd 5 McDaid 14.20

6 NORTH COUNTY GUY 3.40 2.40 2.10 2 STREET ZOMBIE 3.60 2.20 1 CAPTAIN N. BARRON 2.10

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6) $26.40 $1 EXACTA (6-2) $4.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-2-1-5) $2.39 $1 TRIFECTA (6-2-1) $5.80

Winner–North County Guy Grr.g.3 by The Pamplemousse out of Warmth, by Unusual Heat. Bred by Edward C. Allred (CA). Trainer: David Jacobson. Owner: David Jacobson. Mutuel Pool $93,431 Daily Double Pool $7,434 Exacta Pool $34,498 Superfecta Pool $17,009 Trifecta Pool $26,074. Scratched–Eleazar Warrior. $1 Pick Three (5-5-6) paid $23.40. Pick Three Pool $21,491.

NORTH COUNTY GUY stalked outside then alongside a rival on the backstretch and turn, came three deep into the stretch, took the lead three wide in upper stretch and won clear under some urging while drifting in. STREET ZOMBIE broke in and a bit slowly, chased inside, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch, was four wide a furlong out and gained the place. CAPTAIN N. BARRON saved ground stalking the pace, came out in upper stretch, split horses three deep a furlong out and bested the others. HOLLYWOOD SKY had speed three deep then dueled outside a rival, was between horses in upper stretch and weakened. SEATTLE ENCOUNTER between horses early, angled in and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and also weakened.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $17,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 23.57 47.11 1:11.98 1:24.51 1:37.42

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Bonneville Flats 113 4 3 1–½ 1–hd 1–1 1–1½ 1–1¾ Espinoza 8.60 1 War Moccasin 124 1 2 6 3–½ 3–1 2–2 2–6 Pena 5.50 6 Utana 121 6 6 5–hd 5–hd 5–2 4–2 3–¾ Roman 7.60 3 Ib Prospecting 121 3 5 2–1 2–1 2–1½ 3–2½ 4–8 Conner 1.60 5 Atrevida 110 5 4 4–2 4–hd 4–½ 5–3 5–5 Figueroa 3.80 2 Lob City 121 2 1 3–½ 6 6 6 6 Pereira 3.40

4 BONNEVILLE FLATS 19.20 8.60 4.60 1 WAR MOCCASIN 5.80 4.20 6 UTANA 4.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-4) $34.00 $1 EXACTA (4-1) $63.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-1-6-3) $94.53 $1 TRIFECTA (4-1-6) $246.40

Winner–Bonneville Flats Dbb.f.3 by Flat Out out of Feline Flatline, by Lion Heart. Bred by Wayne Lyster, Gray Lyster & Bryan Lyster (KY). Trainer: David E. Hofmans. Owner: Amerman Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $107,551 Daily Double Pool $8,991 Exacta Pool $50,933 Superfecta Pool $21,938 Trifecta Pool $33,198. Claimed–War Moccasin by Frank Reynoso, Jr. Trainer: Javier Sierra. Claimed–Ib Prospecting by Dave Hofmans. Trainer: David Hofmans. Claimed–Atrevida by Great Friends Stable, Robershaw, Richie and Rothblum, Steve. Trainer: Doug O'Neill . Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (5-6-4) paid $214.40. Pick Three Pool $8,713.

BONNEVILLE FLATS had speed between horses then dueled outside a rival, inched away in the stretch and held gamely under urging. WAR MOCCASIN drifted out some into the first turn, angled in and stalked inside, inched forward leaving the backstretch, came out into the stretch, angled in some in deep stretch and bested the others. UTANA four wide into the first turn, stalked outside, went three deep on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and gained the show late. IB PROSPECTING had speed inside and dueled along the rail, fought back on the second turn and into the stretch and lost third late. ATREVIDA stalked outside a rival then three deep between foes on the backstretch, continued between rivals on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and weakened. LOB CITY chased inside then off the rail into the backstretch, continued between horses, dropped back a bit off the rail on the second turn, came out in the stretch and gave way.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $18,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000. Time 24.07 48.17 1:11.61 1:25.11 1:38.12

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Arrowsphere 124 4 2 1–½ 1–hd 1–5 1–4 1–5 Conner 0.80 1 Turing Machine 120 1 1 2–1 2–½ 2–1½ 2–4 2–8 Pereira 1.20 3 Aha 120 2 4 4 4 3–hd 3–3 3–10 Blanc 5.80 4 Halo Girl 111 3 3 3–½ 3–hd 4 4 4 McDaid 17.80

5 ARROWSPHERE 3.60 2.10 1 TURING MACHINE 2.10 3 AHA

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-5) $34.60 $1 EXACTA (5-1) $2.20 $1 TRIFECTA (5-1-3) $3.20

Winner–Arrowsphere Dbb.f.4 by Warrior's Reward out of Black Arrow, by Kipling. Bred by Equus Farm (KY). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: Burns Racing LLC, Ciaglia Racing LLC, Alesia, Christensen, Hudock, and Legan. Mutuel Pool $56,597 Daily Double Pool $8,703 Exacta Pool $21,207 Trifecta Pool $17,639. Scratched–On a Toot. $1 Pick Three (6-4-5) paid $37.90. Pick Three Pool $22,427. $1 Pick Four (5-3/6-4-2/5) 4 correct paid $392.10. Pick Four Pool $38,927. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-5-3/6-4-2/5) 5 correct paid $261.05. Pick Five Pool $212,147.

ARROWSPHERE had speed three deep then dueled outside a rival or between foes, kicked clear on the second turn, drifted out into the stretch, opened up under a couple taps with the whip turned down, was shaken up with the reins past midstretch then moderately hand ridden for a few strides and won clear under a long hold the final sixteenth while drifting out some. TURING MACHINE pressed the pace inside, stalked on the second turn, came out into the stretch and clearly bested the others. AHA came off the rail on the first turn, went up three wide on the backstretch and second turn and into the stretch, drifted inward in the drive and weakened. HALO GIRL had speed between horses, stalked just off the rail or between foes, dropped back and angled in on the second turn and gave way. SIX FURLONG SPLIT HAND TIMED.

SIXTH RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 21.92 44.98 57.18

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Red Shelby 115 2 1 1–1 1–1½ 1–3 1–2½ Figueroa 1.70 3 Always Believe 117 3 4 2–hd 3–1 2–1 2–3½ Espinoza 3.80 4 Time and Chance 124 4 3 3–1½ 2–hd 3–1 3–1¼ Gonzalez 1.10 1 Back Beauty 115 1 2 4–½ 4–1½ 4–2½ 4–4 McDaid 15.10 5 Rcatcanscat 122 5 5 5 5 5 5 Pereira 9.80

2 RED SHELBY 5.40 3.00 2.10 3 ALWAYS BELIEVE 4.20 2.10 4 TIME AND CHANCE 2.10

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-2) $13.80 $1 EXACTA (2-3) $8.30 $1 TRIFECTA (2-3-4) $12.70

Winner–Red Shelby Ch.f.4 by Greatness out of Rehocracy, by Adhocracy. Bred by Tom McCrocklin, Frank Mermenstein &Craig Rounsefell (FL). Trainer: Peter Miller . Owner: Rockingham Ranch. Mutuel Pool $91,687 Daily Double Pool $7,949 Exacta Pool $30,206 Trifecta Pool $28,053. Claimed–Time and Chance by Exelby, Randy, Fitch Racing Stable LLC and Sobel, Steven. Trainer: Mark Glatt. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (4-5-2) paid $57.80. Pick Three Pool $14,778.

RED SHELBY had speed to duel inside foes then inched away into the turn, continued off the rail into the stretch, kicked away and won clear under urging and steady handling. ALWAYS BELIEVE dueled between horses then stalked just off the rail into and on the turn and into the stretch and was clearly second best. TIME AND CHANCE pressed the pace three deep then stalked outside the runner-up into and on the turn and into the stretch, had the rider lose the whip nearing the eighth pole and held third. BACK BEAUTY bobbled at the start, saved ground stalking the pace, lugged out some and steadied briefly leaving the turn, angled back to the inside for the stretch and weakened. RCATCANSCAT chased off the rail then outside into and on the turn and three wide into the stretch and also weakened.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $18,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 23.90 47.48 1:12.23 1:24.90 1:37.70

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Tizway That Way 124 4 3 2–hd 4–½ 3–2 1–1½ 1–5 Roman 0.70 3 Blondy's Reward 124 3 1 1–1½ 1–½ 1–hd 2–2 2–4 Sanchez 30.20 5 Lovely Linda 124 5 4 3–hd 2–1 2–1 3–2½ 3–1¼ Fuentes 18.10 2 Todos Santos 124 2 5 4–1 3–1½ 4–10 4–20 4–36 Bejarano 2.10 1 Princess Leia 117 1 2 5 5 5 5 5 Espinoza 3.50

4 TIZWAY THAT WAY 3.40 2.80 2.10 3 BLONDY'S REWARD 11.60 5.20 5 LOVELY LINDA 3.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-4) $9.60 $1 EXACTA (4-3) $18.10 $1 TRIFECTA (4-3-5) $93.50

Winner–Tizway That Way Grr.f.4 by Tizway out of L. A. Devine, by Pulpit. Bred by Whisper Hill Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Val Brinkerhoff. Owner: Bergum, Ronald L. and Grayson, Jr., Bobby Wayne. Mutuel Pool $90,207 Daily Double Pool $5,759 Exacta Pool $36,681 Trifecta Pool $39,997. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (5-2-4) paid $10.00. Pick Three Pool $18,559.

TIZWAY THAT WAY stalked between horses then outside a rival, continued a bit off the rail on the second turn, swung out into the stretch, bid three deep under urging to gain the lead in midstretch and won clear under urging and good handling late. BLONDY'S REWARD sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, dueled along the rail on the backstretch and second turn, came off the inside into the stretch, fought back in the drive, was not a match for the winner in the final three sixteenths but clearly bested the others. LOVELY LINDA broke out a bit, stalked three deep on the first turn, bid outside the runner-up on the backstretch and second turn and into the stretch, was between the top pair in midstretch and held third. TODOS SANTOS broke a bit slowly, came off the rail early then four wide into and on the backstretch, continued outside or off the fence on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and weakened. PRINCESS LEIA saved ground stalking the pace, dropped back along the rail into and on the second turn, gave way in the drive and was eased in the final furlong.

EIGHTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $200,000. 'Great Lady M Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.09 45.42 1:08.62 1:15.00

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Marley's Freedom 124 4 3 5 5 1–½ 1–1½ Van Dyke 0.20 2 Skye Diamonds 119 2 2 2–hd 2–hd 2–1½ 2–3 Pereira 2.90 1 Phantom Proton 119 1 5 1–½ 1–hd 4–2½ 3–¾ Bejarano 12.40 5 Best of Me 118 5 1 4–1½ 3–1 3–hd 4–4 Pedroza 29.10 3 Turkish Tabby 119 3 4 3–hd 4–½ 5 5 Conner 23.40

4 MARLEY'S FREEDOM 2.40 2.10 2 SKYE DIAMONDS 2.40 1 PHANTOM PROTON

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-4) $4.60 $1 EXACTA (4-2) $2.00 $1 TRIFECTA (4-2-1) $3.40

Winner–Marley's Freedom B.f.4 by Blame out of Relaxing Green, by Formal Gold. Bred by Jack Swain III (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Cicero Farms, LLC. Mutuel Pool $180,063 Daily Double Pool $12,796 Exacta Pool $82,845 Trifecta Pool $77,873. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (2-4-4) paid $6.90. Pick Three Pool $12,332.

MARLEY'S FREEDOM stalked off the rail then outside on the turn, came four wide into the stretch, took the lead four wide in midstretch, battled outside the runner-up under urging in the drive and inched clear late. SKYE DIAMONDS dueled three deep between foes then between rivals on the turn, put a head in front into the stretch, fought back off the rail in the drive but could not quite match the winner late. PHANTOM PROTON a step slow into stride, went up inside to duel for the lead, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and outfinished a rival for third. BEST OF ME pressed the pace four wide then three deep leaving the turn and into the stretch, drifted in late and was edged for the show. TURKISH TABBY prompted the pace between horses then stalked a bit off the rail on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. HALF MILE HAND TIMED.

NINTH RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $12,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250. Time 21.84 45.34 58.00

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 3 My Ebony Star 117 3 1 1–hd 1–1½ 1–2½ 1–5 McDaid 22.40 9 Family Rules 124 9 3 3–½ 2–½ 2–hd 2–1¾ Jude 13.50 4 Stately Command 124 4 4 6–3½ 6–2½ 6–3½ 3–2 Rojas Fernandez 90.70 5 Holy Plan 124 5 6 4–½ 4–hd 4–1 4–½ Pena 2.00 2 Who Loves Eddie 113 2 2 2–1 3–1½ 3–2½ 5–1¼ Figueroa 5.50 10 Beat the Bushes 124 10 8 5–2½ 5–2½ 5–hd 6–3 Hernandez 13.20 8 Jewelof California 115 8 5 7–hd 7–hd 7–½ 7–4 Payeras 30.50 1 Paradise 124 1 7 8 8 8 8 Fuentes 43.10 6 All Net 120 6 9 dnf Pedroza 1.50 7 Ramona Lover 124 7 10 dnf Pereira 15.60

3 MY EBONY STAR 46.80 16.40 8.60 9 FAMILY RULES 11.00 6.80 4 STATELY COMMAND 35.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-3) $70.60 $1 EXACTA (3-9) $225.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-9-4-5) $829.68 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-9-4-5-2) Carryover $8,161 $1 TRIFECTA (3-9-4) $1,024.50

Winner–My Ebony Star Dbb.f.4 by Calimonco out of Strawtegic Point, by Point Given. Bred by Pacific Coast Thoroughbreds, LLC (CA). Trainer: Jesus Nunez. Owner: Pacific Coast Thoroughbreds LLC. Mutuel Pool $158,939 Daily Double Pool $46,309 Exacta Pool $105,669 Superfecta Pool $83,770 Super High Five Pool $10,693 Trifecta Pool $83,353. Claimed–All Net by Rosemary Trela. Trainer: Rosemary Trela. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (4-4-3) paid $69.90. Pick Three Pool $47,463. $1 Pick Four (2-4-4-3) 4 correct paid $246.60. Pick Four Pool $209,977. $2 Pick Six (4-2/5-2-4-4-3) 5 out of 6 paid $67.20. $2 Pick Six (4-2/5-2-4-4-3) 6 correct paid $14,072.80. Pick Six Pool $52,683.

MY EBONY STAR dueled outside a rival, inched away on the turn and drew clear in the stretch under urging. FAMILY RULES four wide between foes early, angled in and stalked outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch and bested the others. STATELY COMMAND stalked a bit off the rail then inside, came out leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch and gained the show. HOLY PLAN close up stalking the pace a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, came out past midstretch and went outside a rival late. WHO LOVES EDDIE dueled inside, stalked on the turn, came out into the stretch, drifted in late and weakened. BEAT THE BUSHES five wide early, stalked outside, went three deep on the turn and into the stretch and also weakened. JEWELOF CALIFORNIA broke in and bit slowly, settled off the rail, went outside leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch and lacked a rally. PARADISE saved ground chasing the pace throughout and lacked a response in the drive. RAMONA LOVER reared at the start and steadied then was pulled up early. ALL NET bobbled at the start then recovered but stumbled a few steps out of the gate and lost the rider. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the start before ruling both RAMONA LOVER and ALL NET were responsible for their own trouble.