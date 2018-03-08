Pac-12 basketball tournament roundup: Stanford rolls over rival California 76-58

Reid Travis had 19 points and 13 rebounds, helping Stanford roll over rival California 76-58 in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament on Wednesday.
Stanford (18-14) shot well early to build a double-digit lead and shut the Bears down defensively to earn a spot in Thursday's quarterfinals against fourth-seeded UCLA.
The fifth-seeded Cardinal held Cal to 28 percent shooting and had a 30-18 advantage in the paint. Travis hit 7 of 11 shots and Dorian Pickens scored 16 points.
No. 12 seed Cal (8-24) closed out a difficult first season under Wyking Jones with its seventh straight loss and 16th in 17 games.
Darius McNeill led the Bears with 19 points, making 5 of 10 from 3-point range. The rest of the Bears combined to go 2 of 15 from the arc.
Colorado 97, Arizona State 85: McKinley Wright IV had 20 points and 11 assists, and Colorado put a dent in Arizona State's NCAA Tournament hopes with a 97-85 victory over the Sun Devils in the opening round of the Pac-12 tournament on Wednesday.
Colorado (17-14) made 13 of 21 from 3-point range and took control of a close game with a 15-1 run midway through the second half.
The Buffaloes shot 54 percent overall and made 18 of 20 free throws to earn a spot in Thursday's quarterfinals against No. 15 Arizona.
Wright also had eight rebounds and Dominque Collier had 17 points for Colorado.
Arizona State (20-11) had a pair of long stretches without a field goal in the second half and went 12 for 21 from the free throw line to lose a game it needed to win.
Remy Martin had 20 points to lead the Sun Devils, who may have an anxious Selection Sunday after being ousted so early in the Pac-12 tournament.