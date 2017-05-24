Tiger Woods is feeling good, but his comeback still might not happen any time soon

Tiger Woods feels great and wants to play professional golf again. He just doesn’t know when that’s going to happen.

In a update posted on his website Wednesday, Woods said he is pain-free following fusion surgery on his back last month. He said the procedure provided “instant nerve relief” from the back pain that has sidelined him since causing to him to withdraw from the Dubai Desert Classic in early February.

“I haven’t felt this good in years,” wrote Woods, who has now had surgery on his back four times.

Nonetheless, Woods said, he won’t be swinging golf clubs any time soon — he won’t even be able to twist for another two or three months.

“As for returning to competitive golf, the long-term prognosis is positive," he wrote. “My surgeon and physiotherapist say the operation was successful. It’s just a matter of not screwing up and letting it fuse. I’m walking and doing my exercises, and taking my kids to and from school. All I can do is take it day by day. There’s no hurry.

“But, I want to say unequivocally, I want to play professional golf again.

“Presently, I’m not looking ahead. I can’t twist for another two and a half to three months. Right now, my sole focus is rehab and doing what the doctors tell me. I am concentrating on short-term goals.”

