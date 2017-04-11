Stephen Curry has the NBA's top-selling jersey again this year

Stephen Curry has the NBA’s bestselling jersey for the second year in a row.
The Golden State Warriors star tops the top 15 list released Tuesday by the league, based on NBAStore.com sales since the beginning of the season. Cleveland’s LeBron James comes in second, followed by Golden State’s Kevin Durant, Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook and Cleveland’s Kyrie Irving.
The list was rounded out by San Antonio’s Kawhi Leonard, New York’s Kristaps Porzingis, Chicago’s Jimmy Butler, Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, Houston’s James Harden, Chicago’s Dwyane Wade, New York’s Derrick Rose, Golden State’s Klay Thompson, Boston’s Isaiah Thomas and Portland’s Damian Lillard.
Golden State led the league in team merchandise sales, followed by Cleveland and Chicago. The Lakers placed fourth on that top 10 list despite not having a player rank in the individual top 15.
The team list is rounded out by New York, San Antonio, Oklahoma City, Boston, Philadelphia and Toronto.
Twitter: @chewkiii