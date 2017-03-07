NBA roundup: Trail Blazers beat Thunder despite Russell Westbrook's 58 points

The Portland Trail Blazers overcame Russell Westbrook’s career-high 58 points to beat the host Oklahoma City Thunder, 126-121, on Tuesday night.

Allen Crabbe scored 23 points, Damian Lillard had 22 and C.J. McCollum 21 for the Trail Blazers. Westbrook made 21 of 39 shots, but just six of 15 in the fourth quarter.

Oklahoma City shot 68% from the field before halftime, but the Trail Blazers outscored the Thunder 38-25 in the third quarter to take a 99-92 lead. A Westbrook layup made it a three-point game with 4.5 seconds to go, but Lillard made two free throws.

Washington 131, at Phoenix 127: Bojan Bogdanovic scored 29 points while making 16 of 16 free throws, and John Wall finally clinched it with two free throws with 6.5 seconds to play. Phoenix’s Jared Dudley was ejected for a head butt to Washington’s Jason Smith. The Wizards’ Brandon Jennings also was tossed for making what was called “an inappropriate gesture.”

at Dallas 122, Lakers 111