Advertisement

Clippers land the 12th and 13th picks in the 2018 NBA draft lottery; Suns will pick No. 1

Broderick Turner
By
May 15, 2018 | 5:20 PM
| Chicago

It came as no surprise that the Clippers got the 13th pick in the NBA draft during Tuesday's lottery drawing in Chicago.

The Clippers also got the 12th pick in the June 21st draft from the Detroit Pistons as part of the Blake Griffin trade. Detroit would have kept that pick had it landed in the top four.

Advertisement

The Clippers had a 0.6% of getting the first overall pick and 2.5% chance of getting into the top three.

It was the Clippers' first time in the lottery since 2010, when they selected Al-Farouq Aminu with the eighth overall pick.

Advertisement

The Clippers have now been in the lottery 22 times.

2018 NBA DRAFT FIRST-ROUND ORDER

1. Phoenix Suns

2. Sacramento Kings

Advertisement

3. Atlanta Hawks

4. Memphis Grizzlies

5. Dallas Mavericks

6. Orlando Magic

7. Chicago Bulls

8. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Brooklyn Nets)

9. New York Knicks

10. Philadelphia 76ers (via Lakers)

Advertisement

11. Charlotte Hornets

12. CLIPPERS (via Pistons)

13. CLIPPERS

14. Denver Nuggets

15. Washington Wizards

16. Phoenix Suns (via Miami Heat)

17. Milwaukee Bucks

18 San Antonio Spurs

19. Atlanta Hawks (via Minnesota Timberwolves)

20. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Oklahoma City Thunder)

21. Utah Jazz

22. Chicago Bulls (via New Orleans Pelicans)

23. Indiana Pacers

24. Portland Trail Blazers

25. LAKERS (via Cleveland Cavaliers)

26. Philadelphia 76ers

27; Boston Celtics

28. Golden State Warriors

29 Brooklyn Nets (via Toronto Raptors)

30. Atlanta Hawks (via Houston Rockets)

broderick.turner@latimes.com

Twitter: @BA_Turner

Advertisement
Advertisement