Clippers land the 12th and 13th picks in the 2018 NBA draft lottery; Suns will pick No. 1

It came as no surprise that the Clippers got the 13th pick in the NBA draft during Tuesday's lottery drawing in Chicago.
The Clippers also got the 12th pick in the June 21st draft from the Detroit Pistons as part of the Blake Griffin trade. Detroit would have kept that pick had it landed in the top four.
The Clippers had a 0.6% of getting the first overall pick and 2.5% chance of getting into the top three.
It was the Clippers' first time in the lottery since 2010, when they selected Al-Farouq Aminu with the eighth overall pick.
The Clippers have now been in the lottery 22 times.
2018 NBA DRAFT FIRST-ROUND ORDER
1. Phoenix Suns
2. Sacramento Kings
3. Atlanta Hawks
4. Memphis Grizzlies
5. Dallas Mavericks
6. Orlando Magic
7. Chicago Bulls
8. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Brooklyn Nets)
9. New York Knicks
10. Philadelphia 76ers (via Lakers)
11. Charlotte Hornets
12. CLIPPERS (via Pistons)
13. CLIPPERS
14. Denver Nuggets
15. Washington Wizards
16. Phoenix Suns (via Miami Heat)
17. Milwaukee Bucks
18 San Antonio Spurs
19. Atlanta Hawks (via Minnesota Timberwolves)
20. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Oklahoma City Thunder)
21. Utah Jazz
22. Chicago Bulls (via New Orleans Pelicans)
23. Indiana Pacers
24. Portland Trail Blazers
25. LAKERS (via Cleveland Cavaliers)
26. Philadelphia 76ers
27; Boston Celtics
28. Golden State Warriors
29 Brooklyn Nets (via Toronto Raptors)
30. Atlanta Hawks (via Houston Rockets)
