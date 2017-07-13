Nneka Ogwumike scores 29 as Sparks defeat Sun

Nneka Ogwumike scored a season-high 29 points, and Candace Parker had 20 points, nine rebounds and six assists as the Sparks beat the Connecticut Sun 87-77 on Thursday night at Staples Center.

The Sparks trailed by 14 points after the first quarter, but outscored the Sun 51-25 over the next two quarters. Chelsea Gray’s back-to-back three-pointers highlighted the Sparks’ 20-6 run to close the half for a 46-45 lead, and Ogwumike's three-point play capped a 9-3 run to open the third.

Gray made four three-pointers and scored 17 points for the Sparks(13-5), who had lost two in a row. Alana Beard had two steals to move past DeLisha Milton-Jones for fifth in WNBA history with 620.

Jonquel Jones scored 20 points and Jasmine Thomas added 14 for Connecticut (11-8), which lost for the first time in six games.