Rickea Jackson and Sparks can’t keep up with Mystics as losing streak continues

Sparks rookie Rickea Jackson, shown here controlling the ball against Dallas in July, finished with 17 points in an 80-74 loss to the Washington Mystics on Friday.

Brittney Sykes scored a season-high 28 points and Shakira Austin added 14 points and 11 rebounds — her first double-double of the season — to help the Washington Mystics beat the Sparks 80-74 on Friday night and stop a five-game losing streak.

Ariel Atkins scored 15 points and Stefanie Dolson finished with a season-high eight assists for Washington (7-22).

The Mystics trailed 41-38 at halftime and 55-54 after the third before pulling away with a strong fourth-quarter effort.

Washington opened the fourth on a 10-0 run with Sykes setting up back-to-back layups by Austin before a basket from Emily Engstler made it 64-55 with 7:24 to play. Dearica Hamby answered with a basket and then hit one of two free throws for the Sparks to trim their deficit to six points, but that six-point margin was as close as the Sparks would get.

Rickea Jackson led the Sparks with 17 points. Hamby finished with nine points and 10 rebounds while Azurá Stevens posted nine points and nine rebounds.

The Sparks (6-23) have lost six games in a row.

The Sparks made 28 of 75 (37.3%) from the field hit six of 27 (22.2%) from three-point range while committing 18 turnovers.