In less than a week, the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons will play in the final game of the year, Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5 at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Running backs could be the key to victory in Super Bowl LI
|Sam Farmer
It seemed like an unintentional slip of the tongue, but former NFL coach Dave Wannstedt raised eyebrows this week when he forecast what might happen with New England in Super Bowl LI.
“To be honest, I think Bill Belichick is going to try to take the air out of the football,” said Wannstedt, a Fox analyst, delivering an Xs and O’s chalk talk to a small group of reporters.
Deflategate jokes aside, the coach was making a valid point. With all the focus Sunday on the two quarterbacks, New England’s Tom Brady and Atlanta’s Matt Ryan, this showdown could come down to the running games, with the Patriots’ strategist-in-chief looking to play ball control — or, take the air out of the ball — by leaning on the clock-chewing ground game.
“One way you shorten the game is by running the ball,” said Wannstedt, who was head coach of the Miami Dolphins in 2000-04, facing Belichick’s Patriots twice a season. “Another way they do it is Brady taking the play clock all the way down to one or two seconds. Watch for that too.”
The Patriots have distinctly different running backs in the pounding, 250-pound LeGarrette Blount, who led the NFL with 18 rushing touchdowns, and the quick-as-a-blink Dion Lewis, who played for Wannstedt at the University of Pittsburgh and is equally as effective as a receiver out of the backfield.
Asked who will be the difference-maker in this game, Lewis said: “Whoever can protect the ball best and not allow big plays.”
The Falcons, meanwhile, have a devastating one-two punch in running backs Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman. Freeman had 1,079 yards rushing, and 462 receiving. Coleman ran for 520 and caught passes for 421.
John McKay's son Rich takes aim at Super Bowl title with Falcons
|Sam Farmer
Among the many qualities Atlanta Falcons President Rich McKay appreciated about his famous father, a legendary college football coach, was his unwillingness to walk away from difficult situations.
“Finish the drill, that’s what he believed,” McKay said of his late father, John, who won four national championships at USC during a coaching tenure that lasted from 1960 to ’75.
John McKay was coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1976 and ’77 when the expansion team lost its first 26 games. He might have felt the urge to bail out, but didn’t, and that franchise went on to reach the playoffs three times before he retired in 1984, and advanced to the NFC championship game in 1979.
“He clearly could have gone back to college and done whatever he needed to do, and he wasn’t doing it,” the younger McKay said. “He was going to get it right, and that was a really hard time from a family standpoint but so rewarding to see it finish the way it finished.
“Whatever the dark days are, you have got to hang in.”
That coach routinely finished the drill. Now, his son has a chance to finish the job.
Rich McKay, whose team plays New England on Sunday in Super Bowl LI, endured some incredibly trying times with the Falcons, the worst of which came in 2007 when star quarterback Michael Vick went to jail for his involvement in a dog-fighting ring, and coach Bobby Petrino — who was brought in to mold Vick into an elite player — quit when the Falcons were 3-10 to take the coaching job at Arkansas.
Lady Gaga says her halftime performance will be true to her passions
|Bill Plaschke and Gary Klein
Thirteen years after a Houston Super Bowl that featured Janet Jackson ’s infamous “wardrobe malfunction,” Lady Gaga is hinting at an equally polarizing halftime show during Sunday’s Super Bowl LI game between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium.
In a news conference Thursday, the politically active singer said she was not altering the tone of her traditionally inclusive act.
“The only statements I’ll be making during the halftime show are the ones that I’ve been consistently making throughout my career,’’ said Lady Gaga, who was an outspoken critic of President Trump during the recent campaign. “I believe in passion for inclusion. I believe in the spirit of equality, and that the spirit of this country is one of love and compassion and kindness.
“My performance will uphold those philosophies.’’
NFL's troubles not expected to hurt Super Bowl ratings
|Stephen Battaglio
Super Bowl Sunday is often called a national holiday, and after this season, the beleaguered NFL can certainly use one.
Competition from the presidential election and having a few familiar mega-stars missing on the field led to an 8% ratings drop during the regular season — the first decline in four years. Fans are complaining about three-hour-plus games dragged out by commercial breaks and video reviews of plays and conferences by officials.
In addition, the long-term medical effects of head trauma injuries suffered on the field cast a shadow over the future of the NFL’s talent pool as athletes look to safer sports.
But there appears to be little concern on Madison Avenue that any of those issues will diminish the massive TV audience of more than 100 million viewers expected to watch the Fox telecast of Super Bowl LI when the New England Patriots play the Atlanta Falcons in Houston.
Patriots, Raiders are big topics at NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's news conference
|Gary Klein
The New England Patriots and Oakland Raiders will play a game next season in Mexico, and issues surrounding those two NFL teams dominated questions Wednesday during Commissioner Roger Goodell ’s annual Super Bowl news conference.
The Patriots, who will play the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, have been at odds with Goodell over his four-game suspension of quarterback Tom Brady for his role in an alleged deflated-ball scheme.
“We’re moving on from that,” Goodell said of “Deflategate.” “That’s part of our history, but we’re comfortable with the process, the decision.”
Goodell later said the Raiders’ application to relocate was “one that we’re considering carefully, but there is a great deal of work to be done and there are several elements of that.”
Dwight Freeney calls on his Super Bowl history to guide fellow Falcons
|Sam Farmer
Defensive end Dwight Freeney has built his illustrious NFL career around his signature spin move. But he didn’t want spin from his next NFL team.
He said that’s the reason he turned down offers from other suitors and wound up signing with the Atlanta Falcons, even though they were a ho-hum 18-30 over the last three seasons.
“I just went with my heart,” said Freeney, 36, who spent his first 11 seasons with Indianapolis, followed by two with San Diego and one with Atlanta. “What sold me is how bad they really wanted me. It’s good to feel wanted on that level, this being my 15th year.”
Freeney is one of four Falcons players with Super Bowl experience, having won one and lost one with the Colts. By comparison, 22 members of this season’s New England Patriots have played on the NFL’s biggest stage.
Although he’s had just three sacks this season, Freeney — who routinely registered double digits in that category earlier in his career — has been hugely instrumental as a mentor to younger players. Chief among those is outside linebacker Vic Beasley, who led the NFL with 15½ sacks this season.
“He’s meant so much to me,” Beasley said of Freeney. “Bringing him on this team and bringing him into the organization has been a great help. He just preaches a work-hard mentality.”
For the Falcons, bringing in seasoned defensive linemen hasn’t always worked. Six years ago, they tried that with Ray Edwards, a veteran from the Minnesota Vikings, and he didn’t last a full two seasons. He wasn’t productive, and his attitude eventually led to him being shown the door.
Former President George H.W. Bush to handle Super Bowl LI coin toss
|Associated Press
Former President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara, will handle the pregame coin toss at the Super Bowl.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says Wednesday that the former First Couple recently were released from Houston Methodist Hospital, where the nation's 41st president received treatment for pneumonia for more than two weeks.
The former president is 92.
He often attends games of the Houston Texans, whose stadium hosts this Sunday's championship game between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons.
20 recipes for your Super Bowl party
|Noelle Carter
Super wings, grilled shrimp cocktail, double-chocolate brownies, stuffed peppers, beer nuts and more. The Super Bowl is this Sunday — do you have a game plan to feed your hungry fans? Beyond the big screen TV and a cooler stocked with cold drinks, this is one party that’s all about the spread.
Whether you’re new to throwing a Super Bowl party (congratulations to the Falcons) or you throw one almost every year (time to break out the New England decorations again), we’ve got you covered when it comes to the food. From easy dishes you can make ahead to simple dishes you can throw on the grill last-minute, here are 20 great ideas from our Recipe Database to score big at your party this Sunday.
Patriots' Malcolm Butler is ready for his next defining Super Bowl moment
|Gary Klein and Bill Plaschke
Malcolm Butler etched his name into Super Bowl lore two years ago by intercepting a short Russell Wilson pass at the goal line, clinching the New England Patriots’ victory over the Seattle Seahawks.
Butler was something of a mystery man at the time, an undrafted reserve cornerback who came up big in the biggest moment of the season.
On Tuesday, Butler deflected multiple questions about himself, saying it takes a team to win games and championships.
But he acknowledged the career-defining moment.
“I am most definitely known for that play — making one of the greatest plays in Super Bowl history,” he said. “It helped my career.
“That is pretty much all I can say. I got us a ring.”
Butler’s profile is much bigger heading into Super Bowl LI on Sunday at NRG Stadium.
Chris Long has a chance to follow in his father's footsteps and win a Super Bowl
|Gary Klein
Just pinch me.
With the spectacle that is Super Bowl media night swirling about him, Chris Long sat at a podium in Minute Maid Park answering rapid-fire questions from reporters as fans in the bleachers shouted.
Last January, he could not have imagined being a part of the frenetic scene. He had just finished his eighth season with the Rams, his second in a row marred by injuries.
“A year ago I was thinking a lot about football or no football?” he said. “I was thinking about if I wanted to keep going, where I would be?
“So I never could have dreamed of this.”
On Sunday, Long will achieve a lifelong goal when he competes for an NFL championship.
The veteran defensive lineman is a key role player for a New England Patriots team that will meet the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium.
And his father, Howie Long, a Super Bowl champion and Pro Football Hall of Fame player, will be on site watching closely — and rooting for his son — while working as an NFL analyst for the “Fox NFL Sunday” show.
“Just pinch me,” Howie Long said Monday.
This is how both Chris Long and his father hoped the season would play out after Chris signed a free-agent contract with the Patriots in March.
Kyle Shanahan may not have become Rams coach, but he's headed to Super Bowl LI
|Gary Klein
Two offensive coordinators for Super Bowl-bound teams were among those in the mix when the Rams began their coaching search.
The Rams interviewed New England’s Josh McDaniels. A snowstorm dashed a scheduled meeting with Atlanta’s Kyle Shanahan.
Ultimately, the Rams hired Sean McVay, making the 31-year-old the youngest coach in NFL history.
“Sean’s a great coach and a good friend of mine,” Shanahan said Monday night, “and he’ll do a hell of a job.”
Still, Rams fans will get a glimpse Sunday of what might have been when the Patriots play the Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium.
McDaniels, 40, helped the Patriots defeat the Rams, 26-10, at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 4. The Rams were among several teams that interviewed him, but he is expected to return to the Patriots next season.
Shanahan, 37, helped direct the Falcons to a 42-14 victory over the Rams in a Dec. 11 game that ended Jeff Fisher’s four-plus seasons as coach. Shanahan is the new coach of the San Francisco 49ers, though NFL policy forbids the team to announce the hire until after the Super Bowl.
20 reasons why Super Bowl LI is a classic Good vs. Evil matchup
|Bill Plaschke
It's cheating Brady against wide-eyed Matty.
It’s an owner who stalks against one who dances.
It’s a coach wearing a hoodie against one who dresses in Navy SEAL mottos.
The Super Bowl pitting the New England Patriots against the Atlanta Falcons features competing auras as clear as the rumple in Bill Belichick’s sweatshirt or the curl of Tom Brady’s upper lip.
According to Public Policy Polling, the Patriots are the most disliked team in pro football for a second consecutive season. By comparison, the relatively blah Falcons are beloved.
Even with this week’s revelations about the Falcons’ past concerns over their players’ use of pain medication, this truly feels like a Super Bowl of not just David vs. Goliath, but that old favorite, Good vs. Evil, and here are 20 reasons why:
1) The Patriots are convicted scoundrels, from Spygate to Deflategate, the most untrustworthy sports franchise in America since the 1919 Black Sox. Remember, Brady was suspended for the first four games this season for his alleged involvement in the deflation of footballs.
The Falcons are too trusting. They panicked during Monday’s media night when offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan briefly lost a backpack that contained the team’s game plan. Seriously, who still carries their game plan in a backpack?
2) The Patriots are led by the Trump Trinity: owner Bob Kraft, Coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Brady are all confirmed devotees of President Trump.
Atlanta Falcons worried about team's 'excessive' use of painkillers, 2010 emails show
|Associated Press
A string of emails from 2010 that began with the trainer and reached all the way to Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank showed a franchise worried about an “excessive” reliance on painkillers to treat players.
The emails were read into the record in a proposed federal class-action lawsuit filed by former NFL players claiming they were encouraged to abuse dangerous drugs to continue playing without regard for their long-term health.
Patriots' Brady only wants to talk about football before the Super Bowl
|Gary Klein
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady sat through a solid hour of questions from reporters lined up in a semicircle that was at times seven to eight deep.
Several questions involved President Trump, whom Brady has described as a friend.
“I’m not talking politics at all because I just want to focus on the positive aspects of this game and my teammates and the reasons why we’re here,” Brady said. “It’s taken a lot of hard work to get to this point and I just want to focus on the positive nature of two great teams competing at the highest level.”
He also deflected questions about Commissioner Roger Goodell, who suspended him for four games because of his role in an alleged deflated-ball scheme. “I just wish everybody the best,” he said.
Brady laughed through the usual media-night questions, ranging from how he stayed so good-looking to how he would describe his hot-tub routine.
But he got emotional, his eyes welling, when he described his father, Tom Brady Sr., as his hero.
Hey, Coach Mora: Patriots’ Slater is willing to help out
|Bill Plaschke
Matt Slater should be one of Jim Mora’s best recruiting tools for UCLA football, especially on the eve of national signing day Wednesday. Slater is a former Bruin who became a six-time Pro Bowl special teams player and will be seeking his second Super Bowl ring on Sunday with the New England Patriots.
Except Slater has never even spoken to Mora.
“Actually, I’ve never met Coach Mora, no,” Slater said Monday at Super Bowl media day. “I haven’t been back to campus in a while.”
It’s not that Slater doesn’t like giving back to the community. In fact, he gives back so much that he recently won the 2016 Bart Starr man of the year award for community service.
Slater said that if UCLA needs him, Mora just has to call.
Falcons assistant Kyle Shanahan sounds ready for his next step as coach of the San Francisco 49ers
|Sam Farmer
Kyle Shanahan draws up an offense better than he plays defense.
The Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator didn’t dodge and deflect Monday night about his future as coach of the San Francisco 49ers, even though he can’t officially be hired until after the Super Bowl.
He patiently answered the questions of reporters who encircled him during the Falcons’ media session at the NFL’s “Opening Night” event. In so doing, he already sounded like a head coach.
“I just think the key to a good organization is people who are committed to winning,” said the 37-year-old Shanahan, whose father, Mike, won two Super Bowls as coach of the Denver Broncos. “You want to bring in the right people, try to commit to it with the draft picks, free agency. There’s a lot of distraction in this league and it’s tough to make the right decisions, but when you’ve got everyone going in the right direction ... that’s what gives you a chance.”
Shanahan is in the same position that Falcons Coach Dan Quinn was in two years ago. Quinn had essentially been hired as Atlanta’s next coach, yet he needed to finish his responsibilities as the Seattle Seahawks’ defensive coordinator in the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots.
Meanwhile, the 49ers moved ahead with their biggest front-office acquisition, and it was a shocker. They hired John Lynch to a reported six-year deal as general manager, even though the Fox analyst and retired safety — a Hall of Fame finalist — has no experience as a scout or personnel executive.
Falcons GM Dimitroff has risen from a humble football beginning to potential Super Bowl winner
|Sam Farmer
Thomas Dimitroff began his NFL career on the ground floor in the truest sense.
Dimitroff, general manager of the Atlanta Falcons, got his start working on the grounds crew for the Cleveland Browns, pulling tarps, mowing and raking, painting lines on the practice fields and the like. What’s more, those Browns were coached by Bill Belichick, whose New England Patriots will face the Falcons in Super Bowl LI on Sunday at NRG Stadium.
Despite his meager beginnings, Dimitroff had a leg up on his career as an NFL talent evaluator. His late father, Tom Sr., was a longtime scout for the Browns.
“I went to Japan for a few months with a buddy and coached a corporate team,” said Dimitroff, 50, who grew up in Canada and played defensive back for the University of Guelph in Ontario, before briefly scouting in the Canadian Football League and World League.
He came back to the U.S., lived with his parents in Cleveland, and pondered his next move. His dad basically told him that if he wanted to get a job in the NFL, which had been the young man’s lifelong dream, it was now or never. So he took a job on the grounds crew, and that’s where he met up-and-coming Browns scout Scott Pioli, now his assistant general manager in Atlanta.
Dimitroff would work the practice fields during the day, then watch tape at night to keep his evaluation skills sharp.
“Here I’d have paint all over me, smelling like I’d been traveling Europe for 10 days, and Scott and I would just talk football,” Dimitroff said. “That was the beginning of a really cool and deep relationship with Scott.”
Houston mayor says protests won't hurt Super Bowl LI activities
|Associated Press
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner says demonstrations during Super Bowl week won't prevent fans from having a good time.
Turner said Monday that demonstrations like the one Sunday outside Super Bowl headquarters with protesters opposing President Trump's travel restrictions from some Muslim countries are “about people exercising their constitutional right to voice their opinion.”
Calling Houston “the most diverse city in the country,” Turner noted “we can do that and have good football at the same time.”
Turner stressed that security would not be an issue and that the city has worked for four years preparing to host the game for the first time since 2004.
Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan has a history of toughness
|Sam Farmer
It was the kind of hit that would have other quarterbacks questioning why they ever picked up a football in the first place.
Matt Ryan, then a red shirt sophomore at Boston College, took the snap, dropped back, and quickly scanned the field as he rolled to his right. Just as he dumped off a short pass to his running back, Ryan was flattened by 225-pound Clemson linebacker David Dunham, the chest shot hitting him like the butt end of a swinging log. Ryan’s head snapped forward violently, his helmet flew off and his chin bounced off his chest.
Video of the hit instantly went viral and now, a dozen years later, has more than half a million YouTube views. But it’s what happened after that video clip that captures the essence of who Ryan is as a quarterback, and helps explain how this season he has lifted the struggling Atlanta Falcons — 18-30 the last three seasons — to the NFL mountaintop.
After briefly regaining his composure on the sideline in that 2005 game, Ryan jogged back onto the field and reclaimed command of the huddle.
Alliance with Trump may prove to be a Super distraction for Patriots trio
|Bill Plaschke
The week before the Super Bowl is historically filled with all sorts of sordid distractions, from cocaine to prostitutes to the infamously bared butt of a quarterback.
But there has never been anything like the divisive presence that will soon threaten to fracture the attention of the New England Patriots.
He is President Trump, and beginning next week in Houston, he will be the Patriots’ Disturber in Chief.
The Patriots’ holy trinity has formed what some sports fans might consider an unholy alliance with Trump. Now that he’s running the country, the three men are already running from the questions.
Give the Atlanta Falcons the early edge, because the Patriots will begin the week playing defense.
Tom Brady, the Patriots’ quarterback, doesn’t want to talk about his openly displayed Trump cap, his campaign statements and his supportive phone calls.
“Why does everybody make such a big deal?’’ Brady said on Boston’s WEEI radio this week. “I don’t want to get into it.’’
Bill Belichick, the Patriots’ coach, doesn’t want to talk about an inspirational pep-talk letter he wrote to Trump before the election.