People wrap around the block for NFL player's garage sale

There’s few things Midwesterners enjoy more than a garage sale, and Green Bay Packers fans love nothing more than feeling close to their team.

Eddie Lacy decided to combine the two to raise money for charity.

The NFL running back spent his first four seasons with the Packers, rushing for 3,435 yards and 23 touchdowns, but he signed with the Seattle Seahawks as a free agent during the off-season. No longer in need of his Packers gear, Lacy decided to host a moving sale at his home to get rid of his green-and-yellow garb.

https://twitter.com/_SportsTrust/status/860493486751195137

The sale, scheduled for Friday afternoon and to continue Saturday morning, attracted hundreds of fans, who lined up along the sidewalk waiting for an opportunity to buy their own piece of Lacy’s time with the Packers.

https://twitter.com/PeteDougherty/status/860534619246129153

There was a variety of items for sale, with everything from books and video games to cleaning supplies, appliances and workout supplements lining the tables. What was really attractive to those who braved the lines? The football gear, Packers clothing and paraphernalia. Lacy was selling team-issued hats and T-shirts he had worn for $50, which isn’t too steep of a markup considering caps for as much as $36.99 in the NFL.com team shop.

https://twitter.com/JohnDoranFOX11/status/860526689113309184

Lacy also was clearing out his collection of Under Armour football cleats, now that he’ll be wearing a different shade of green in Seattle.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTsHlaQljJK/

And they apparently come at a very reasonable price of $27 — the same as Lacy’s jersey number.

https://twitter.com/sarina/status/860557185268559872

Ten shoppers were allowed in at a time to peruse the items. Lacy previously said that all of the money will go to charity, with any leftover unsold items being given to the Freedom House homeless shelter in Green Bay.

Lacy had hoped to have the sale sooner but had to postpone last month’s event because of travel delays.

We’re thinking the Green Bay fans who purchased items on Friday didn’t mind the wait and will be wishing Lacy good luck with the Seahawks — unless of course they play their beloved Packers.