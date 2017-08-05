The Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2017

Here is a look at the 2017 class inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, on Saturday.

MORTEN ANDERSEN: Kicker selected by New Orleans Saints in fourth round of 1982 draft out of Michigan State … Played for New Orleans (1982-94), Atlanta (1995-2000, 2006-07), New York Giants (2001), Kansas City (2002-03), Minnesota (2004) … Topped 100-point total 14 times … Seven Pro Bowl selections, five times All-Pro, and selected to two NFL All-Decade teams (1980s and 1990s) … In 1995 season, set then NFL-record for most 50-yard field goals (eight) … On Dec. 10, 1995, became first to convert three field goals of 50 yards or longer in a game … Set NFL records for career points (2,544), field goals (565), games played (382) … His 40 field goals of 50-plus yards were most in NFL history at retirement .

TERRELL DAVIS: Running back selected by Denver Broncos in the sixth round of 1995 draft out of Georgia … Despite sitting out final two games of rookie season, topped 1,000 yards rushing ... In second year, gained 1,538 yards and was selected offensive player of the year ... Rushed for 1,750 yards and league-high 15 touchdowns in 1997. Was MVP of Super Bowl XXXII after rushing for 157 yards, three TDs in victory over Green Bay … In 1998 became fourth in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards in season (2,008) and led NFL with 21 TDs rushing en route to Denver’s second straight title. In playoffs, rushed for franchise postseason-record 199 yards against Miami in divisional playoff, 167 yards vs. New York in AFC championship and 102 yards in Super Bowl XXXIII victory over Atlanta ... Set NFL playoff record of seven straight 100-yard games spanning 1997-98 postseasons ... Three-time All-Pro and Pro Bowl selections and selected to the NFL’s All-Decade Team of 1990s.

KENNY EASLEY: Safety selected fourth overall by Seattle Seahawks in 1981 draft out of UCLA, where was three-time consensus All-America … Defensive rookie of the year … Defensive leader of Seahawks who advanced to franchise’s first conference championship game in 1983, when registered seven interceptions to earn AFC defensive player of the year … Selected defensive player of the year in 1984 after recording league-high and career-best 10 interceptions, including two returned for TDs … All-Pro four straight seasons ( 1982-85), selected to five Pro Bowls (1983-86, 1988), and member of NFL’s All-Decade Team of 1980s.

JERRY JONES: Owner, president and general manager of Dallas Cowboys, 1989-present … Became first owner in league history to win three Super Bowls in first seven years. Cowboys had seven playoff appearances, six division titles and three championships in first decade of owning team … Dallas has advanced to postseason 13 times under Jones, and has won 10 games in a season 12 times … Cowboys won NFC Eastern Division titles five straight seasons (1992-96) and won division titles in 1998, 2007, 2009, 2014 and 2016.

JASON TAYLOR: Defensive end drafted in third round by Miami in 1997 draft out of Akron … Played with the Dolphins (1997-2007, 2009, 2011), Washington (2008) and New York Jets (2010) … Registered double-digit sack total in a season six times over an eight-year span (2000-07) … Selected NFL defensive player of the year in 2006 (13.5 sacks, two interceptions returned for TDs, 11 passes defended, 10 forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 62 tackles) … Led NFL with career-high 18.5 sacks in 2002 … Recorded more sacks than any player in NFL from 2000 to 2011, and finished with 139.5… Has league record-tying 29 opponents’ fumbles recovered and record six TDs on fumble recoveries … Six Pro Bowls, first-team All-Pro in 2000, 2002 and 2006, All-AFC in 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006, and selected to NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2000s.

LADAINIAN TOMLINSON: Running back selected by San Diego Chargers with fifth pick of 2001 draft out of Texas Christian … Played with San Diego (2001-09) and Jets (2010-11) … Had 1,236 yards and 10 TDs rushing plus 59 receptions for 367 yards in rookie season … Eclipsed 1,600-yard mark in 2002 and 2003 … Rushed for 1,000 yards in each of first eight seasons … Scored 10 or more TDs rushing each of nine seasons with Chargers … Picked up rushing titles in 2006 and 2007 … NFL’s 2006 most valuable player with league-leading and career-high 1,815 yards rushing and 28 TDs rushing. Set NFL record with 31 TDs and 186 points in a season … Had 100 receptions in 2003 … Set NFL record with rushing touchdown in 18 consecutive games (2004-05) … All-Pro selection from 2004 to 2007, in five Pro Bowls over six-season span and selected to NFL’s All-Decade Team of 2000s.

KURT WARNER: Quarterback signed as a free agent by Green Bay Packers in 1994 out of Northern Iowa, and then released … Played for St. Louis (1998-2003), New York Giants (2004) and Arizona (2005-09) … Was the NFL MVP in 1999 and 2001, and was selected the MVP of Super Bowl XXXIV after leading Rams to a 23-16 victory over Tennessee. Set Super Bowl record with 414 yards passing … Recorded second MVP in 2001 when he led Rams back to the Super Bowl. Regular-season totals included a league-leading and career-high 4,830 yards passing and 36 TDs, and 101.4 passer rating … Warner made a third appearance in the Super Bowl in 2008 season when led the Cardinals to their first division title since 1975 and first Super Bowl appearance … Only quarterback to throw for 300 yards or more in three Super Bowls … Four-time Pro Bowl choice.