Mishandling of injured Texans quarterback Tom Savage leads to NFL concussion changes

The NFL is implementing changes to its concussion protocol after an investigation into the handling of Houston Texans quarterback Tom Savage in a game against San Francisco earlier this month.

In a joint statement Friday, the NFL and NFL Players Assn. said that while the medical staff followed the protocol, the outcome was “unacceptable” and therefore the protocol must be improved.

After a hard hit in the Dec. 10 game, Savage was removed from the game and examined for a concussion. He initially passed the test and was allowed to return to the game, after which signs of the concussion he incurred surfaced. When he began to show symptoms, he was removed from the game again and taken to the locker room for further evaluation.

“The NFL and NFLPA recognize that Mr. Savage's return to the game did not reflect the expected outcome of the Protocol,” the statement reads. “As such, the parties have agreed that no discipline will be assessed, but have already implemented several improvements to the Protocol to prevent such an unacceptable outcome in the future.”

The protocol changes to be implemented:

--Implementing a pilot program using a centralized Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultant (UNC) based at the league office to monitor the broadcast feeds of all games. The UNC will contact the team medical staff on the sideline should they observe any signs or symptoms warranting further evaluation.

--Define impact seizure and fencing responses as independent signs of potential loss of consciousness, representing "No-Go" criteria under the current protocol. Players who display either of these signs at any time shall be removed from play and may not return to the game.

--Require a locker room concussion evaluation for all players demonstrating gross or sustained vertical instability (e.g., stumbling or falling to the ground when trying to stand).

--Officials, teammates and coaching staffs have been instructed to take an injured player directly to a member of the medical team for appropriate evaluation, including a concussion assessment, if warranted.

--Require all players who undergo any concussion evaluation on game day to have a follow-up evaluation conducted the following day by a member of the medical staff.

--Add a third UNC to all playoff games and the Super Bowl to serve as a backup who can step in immediately should one of the original two UNCs be absent from the sideline for a time to attend to a more severely injured player.

